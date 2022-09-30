GP Investments : Notice to the Market - Successful settlement of the Public Tender Offer of Spice Private Equity

GP INVESTMENTS, LTD.

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

GP INVESTMENTS, LTD., a company headquartered at 16 Burnaby Street, Hamilton, HM 11, Bermuda ("GP"), whose Class A Shares are traded on B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão (B3) in the form of Brazilian Depositary Receipts (BDRs), in addition to the Notice To The Market disclosed on September 21th, 2022, hereby announces the successful settlement of the public tender offer to acquire all publicly held shares of Spice Private Equity Ltd. ("Spice") for USD 16.25 per share (the "Offer") as indicated in the Offer Prospectus of 14 July 2022 (the "Offer Prospectus").

As of 28 September 2022, the participation of GP Swiss Ltd., Zug (the "Offeror") and the persons acting in concert with the Offeror amounts to 97.47% of the issued share capital and voting rights of Spice. As a next step, GP plans a squeeze-out and delisting of the Spice shares subject to the conditions described in the Offer Prospectus. Furthermore, Spice plans to apply to SIX Exchange Regulation AG for an exemption from certain disclosure and publicity obligations under the listing rules. The squeeze-out and delisting process may take several months. Until the planned delisting takes effect, shareholders continue to be able to trade their shares on SIX Swiss Exchange.

Terms not defined herein have the meaning assigned to them in the Offer Prospectus.

September 30th, 2022

Rodrigo Boscolo

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

