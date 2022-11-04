Advanced search
    GPIV33   BRGPIVBDR003

GP INVESTMENTS, LTD.

(GPIV33)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  03:45 2022-11-04 pm EDT
3.390 BRL   +2.73%
09/30Gp Investments : Notice to the Market - Successful settlement of the Public Tender Offer of Spice Private Equity
PU
09/21Gp Investments : Notice to the Market - Definitive End Result of the Public Tender Offer of Spice Private Equity
PU
09/15GP Investments, Ltd. completed the acquisition of remaining 34.31% stake in Spice Private Equity AG (SWX : SPCE).
CI
GP Investments : Reunião da Administração

11/04/2022 | 05:12pm EDT
G2D INVESTMENTS, LTD.

ATA DA REUNIÃO DO CONSELHO DE ADMINISTRAÇÃO ("CONSELHO") DA G2D INVESTMENTS, LTD.

("COMPANHIA" OU "G2D"), REALIZADA NA SALA DE CONFERÊNCIAS DO ROSEWOOD BERMUDA EM 03 DE

NOVEMBRO DE 2022 ÀS 11 A.M. (ADT).

Conselheiros Presentes:

Antonio Carlos Augusto Ribeiro Bonchristiano

Rodrigo Boscolo

Fersen Lamas Lambranho

Christopher John Tribley

Garth Lorimer Turner

Davis Smith

German Pasquale Quiroga Vilardo

1. Presidente e Secretário

Fersen Lamas Lambranho assumiu a presidência e Rodrigo Boscolo concordou em atuar como secretário da reunião.

2. Confirmação de Convocação e Quórum de Instalação

O Presidente confirmou que o aviso de convocação havia sido entregue a todos os Conselheiros e seus suplentes e que havia quórum de instalação.

3. Aprovação das Informações Financeiras Intermediárias

CONSIDERANDO a recomendação de que o Conselho de Administração aprove e ratifique as informações financeiras intermediárias da Companhia, referentes ao trimestre findo em 30 de setembro de 2022, elaboradas em conformidade com os princípios do IFRS;

FICA DELIBERADO QUE, após a recomendação do Comitê de Auditoria e Compliance, as informações financeiras intermediárias da Companhia referentes ao trimestre findo em 30 de setembro de 2022 elaboradas em conformidade com os princípios do IFRS, sejam, como de fato por este ato estão, aprovadas pelo Conselho de Administração.

4. Encerramento

Não havendo mais questões levantadas pelo Conselho, a reunião foi encerrada às 2 P.M. (ADT) aproximadamente.

5. Término da Reunião

Nada mais havendo a tratar, a reunião foi encerrada.

Fersen Lamas Lambranho

Rodrigo Boscolo

Presidente

Secretário

G2D INVESTMENTS, LTD.

MINUTES OF THE MEETING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS ("BOARD") OF G2D INVESTMENTS, LTD. (THE

"COMPANY" OR "G2D"), HELD AT THE CONFERENCE ROOM OF THE ROSEWOOD BERMUDA

ON 03 NOVEMBER 2022 AT 11 A.M. (ADT)

Attending Directors:

Antonio Carlos Augusto Ribeiro Bonchristiano

Rodrigo Boscolo

Fersen Lamas Lambranho

Christopher John Tribley

Garth Lorimer Turner

Davis Smith

German Pasquale Quiroga Vilardo

1. Chairman and Secretary

Fersen Lamas Lambranho was elected to chair the meeting and Rodrigo Boscolo agreed to act as secretary to the meeting.

2. Confirmation of Notice and Quorum

The Chairman confirmed that notice of the meeting had been given to all Directors and their alternates and that a quorum was present.

3. Approval of Interim Financial Information Statements

WHEREAS it is proposed that the Board approve and ratify the Company´s interim financial information statements for the quarter ended on 30 September 2022, prepared in accordance with the IFRS principles;

RESOLVED THAT, upon the recommendation of the Audit and Compliance Committee, the interim financial information statements of the Company for the quarter ended on 30 September 2022 prepared in accordance with the IFRS principles be and are hereby approved by the Board.

4. Adjournment

There being no further issues raised by the Directors, the meeting was adjourned at approximately 2 P.M. (ADT).

5. Close of the Meeting

As the Directors did not raise any further issues and there being no remaining business, the meeting was then concluded.

Fersen Lamas Lambranho

Rodrigo Boscolo

Chairman

Secretary

Disclaimer

GP Investments Ltd. published this content on 04 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2022 21:11:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 149 M - -
Net income 2021 102 M - -
Net cash 2021 58,1 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 5,49x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 51,2 M 51,8 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -0,63x
EV / Sales 2021 0,24x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 56,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,65 $
Average target price 1,63 $
Spread / Average Target 151%
Managers and Directors
Antônio Carlos Augusto R. Bonchristiano Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rodrigo Boscolo CFO, Co-MD & Head-Investor Relations
Fersen Lamas Lambranho Chairman
Alfred Merton Vinton Independent Director
Danilo Gamboa Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GP INVESTMENTS, LTD.-43.78%51
BLACKSTONE INC.-31.97%62 413
KKR & CO. INC.-34.93%41 685
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC-22.25%15 331
ARES MANAGEMENT CORPORATION-5.25%13 511
FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.-33.05%11 201