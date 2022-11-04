GP Investments : Reunião da Administração

FICA DELIBERADO QUE, após a recomendação do Comitê de Auditoria e Compliance, as informações financeiras intermediárias da Companhia referentes ao trimestre findo em 30 de setembro de 2022 elaboradas em conformidade com os princípios do IFRS, sejam, como de fato por este ato estão, aprovadas pelo Conselho de Administração.

MINUTES OF THE MEETING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS ("BOARD") OF G2D INVESTMENTS, LTD. (THE

"COMPANY" OR "G2D"), HELD AT THE CONFERENCE ROOM OF THE ROSEWOOD BERMUDA

ON 03 NOVEMBER 2022 AT 11 A.M. (ADT)

Attending Directors:

Antonio Carlos Augusto Ribeiro Bonchristiano

Rodrigo Boscolo

Fersen Lamas Lambranho

Christopher John Tribley

Garth Lorimer Turner

Davis Smith

German Pasquale Quiroga Vilardo

1. Chairman and Secretary

Fersen Lamas Lambranho was elected to chair the meeting and Rodrigo Boscolo agreed to act as secretary to the meeting.

2. Confirmation of Notice and Quorum

The Chairman confirmed that notice of the meeting had been given to all Directors and their alternates and that a quorum was present.

3. Approval of Interim Financial Information Statements

WHEREAS it is proposed that the Board approve and ratify the Company´s interim financial information statements for the quarter ended on 30 September 2022, prepared in accordance with the IFRS principles;

RESOLVED THAT, upon the recommendation of the Audit and Compliance Committee, the interim financial information statements of the Company for the quarter ended on 30 September 2022 prepared in accordance with the IFRS principles be and are hereby approved by the Board.

4. Adjournment

There being no further issues raised by the Directors, the meeting was adjourned at approximately 2 P.M. (ADT).

5. Close of the Meeting

As the Directors did not raise any further issues and there being no remaining business, the meeting was then concluded.