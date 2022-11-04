GP Investments : Reunião da Administração

G2D INVESTMENTS, LTD.
ATA DA REUNIÃO DO CONSELHO DE ADMINISTRAÇÃO ("CONSELHO") DA G2D INVESTMENTS, LTD.
("COMPANHIA" OU "G2D"), REALIZADA NA SALA DE CONFERÊNCIAS DO ROSEWOOD BERMUDA EM 03 DE
NOVEMBRO DE 2022 ÀS 11 A.M. (ADT).
Conselheiros Presentes:
Antonio Carlos Augusto Ribeiro Bonchristiano
Rodrigo Boscolo
Fersen Lamas Lambranho
Christopher John Tribley
Garth Lorimer Turner
Davis Smith
German Pasquale Quiroga Vilardo
1. Presidente e Secretário
Fersen Lamas Lambranho assumiu a presidência e Rodrigo Boscolo concordou em atuar como secretário da reunião.
2. Confirmação de Convocação e Quórum de Instalação
O Presidente confirmou que o aviso de convocação havia sido entregue a todos os Conselheiros e seus suplentes e que havia quórum de instalação.
3. Aprovação das Informações Financeiras Intermediárias
CONSIDERANDO a recomendação de que o Conselho de Administração aprove e ratifique as informações financeiras intermediárias da Companhia, referentes ao trimestre findo em 30 de setembro de 2022, elaboradas em conformidade com os princípios do IFRS;
FICA DELIBERADO QUE, após a recomendação do Comitê de Auditoria e Compliance, as informações financeiras intermediárias da Companhia referentes ao trimestre findo em 30 de setembro de 2022 elaboradas em conformidade com os princípios do IFRS, sejam, como de fato por este ato estão, aprovadas pelo Conselho de Administração.
4. Encerramento
Não havendo mais questões levantadas pelo Conselho, a reunião foi encerrada às 2 P.M. (ADT) aproximadamente.
5. Término da Reunião
Nada mais havendo a tratar, a reunião foi encerrada.
|
Fersen Lamas Lambranho
|
Rodrigo Boscolo
|
Presidente
|
Secretário
|
|
G2D INVESTMENTS, LTD.
MINUTES OF THE MEETING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS ("BOARD") OF G2D INVESTMENTS, LTD. (THE
"COMPANY" OR "G2D"), HELD AT THE CONFERENCE ROOM OF THE ROSEWOOD BERMUDA
ON 03 NOVEMBER 2022 AT 11 A.M. (ADT)
Attending Directors:
Antonio Carlos Augusto Ribeiro Bonchristiano
Rodrigo Boscolo
Fersen Lamas Lambranho
Christopher John Tribley
Garth Lorimer Turner
Davis Smith
German Pasquale Quiroga Vilardo
1. Chairman and Secretary
Fersen Lamas Lambranho was elected to chair the meeting and Rodrigo Boscolo agreed to act as secretary to the meeting.
2. Confirmation of Notice and Quorum
The Chairman confirmed that notice of the meeting had been given to all Directors and their alternates and that a quorum was present.
3. Approval of Interim Financial Information Statements
WHEREAS it is proposed that the Board approve and ratify the Company´s interim financial information statements for the quarter ended on 30 September 2022, prepared in accordance with the IFRS principles;
RESOLVED THAT, upon the recommendation of the Audit and Compliance Committee, the interim financial information statements of the Company for the quarter ended on 30 September 2022 prepared in accordance with the IFRS principles be and are hereby approved by the Board.
4. Adjournment
There being no further issues raised by the Directors, the meeting was adjourned at approximately 2 P.M. (ADT).
5. Close of the Meeting
As the Directors did not raise any further issues and there being no remaining business, the meeting was then concluded.
|
Fersen Lamas Lambranho
|
Rodrigo Boscolo
|
Chairman
|
Secretary