Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. GP Investments, Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GPIV33   BRGPIVBDR003

GP INVESTMENTS, LTD.

(GPIV33)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:08 2022-12-19 pm EST
2.620 BRL   +2.75%
12/19Gp Investments : Reunião da Administração
PU
11/23Gp Investments : Inside Information / Ad Hoc Information - Material Fact - G2D Investments Potential Restricted Offering
PU
11/22Gp Investments : Inside Information / Ad Hoc Information - Buyback Program and Class A Shares Cancelation
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

GP Investments : Reunião da Administração

12/19/2022 | 10:27pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

G2D Investments, Ltd.

(the "Company")

PRICING COMMITTEE - UNANIMOUS WRITTEN RESOLUTIONS made pursuant to bye-lawnumber 59 of the Bye-lawsof the Company

The undersigned, being all of the members of the Pricing Committee of the Company acting by written consent without a meeting, DO HEREBY CONSENT to the adoption of the

following resolutions:

1. PRICING

WHEREAS:

  1. the Company is undertaking an underwritten follow on public offering of Brazilian
    depositary receipts, sponsored level III, to be issued by Banco Bradesco S.A. as depositary institution (each, a "BDR"), each representing one Class A common share of the Company of par value US$0.001 (each, a "Share") in accordance with Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission ("CVM") Instruction No. 476 of 16 January 2009, as amended (the BDRs being offered under the Offering, the "Offered BDRs" and the Shares underlying the Offered BDRs, the "Underlying Shares"), with the
    granting of priority to the current holders of the Company's BDRs for the subscription of the Offered BDRs (the "Offering");
  1. the Company has applied to the Bermuda Stock Exchange (the "BSX") for the listing and admission to trading of the Underlying Shares on the mezzanine market of the BSX (with an exemption from the BSX restricted marketing regime);
  2. the shareholders have voted pursuant to bye-law 2.1 of the bye-laws of the Company to authorise the Board to issue up to 55,000,000 Underlying Shares in aggregate to any of BSD Nominee Limited, HSBC Bank Bermuda Limited, Banco BTG Pactual
    S.A. or any of their affiliates, on such terms, conditions and pricing as the Board may determine (the "Issuance"); and
  3. the Board has resolved by unanimous written resolution on 5 December 2022 to constitute the Pricing Committee and to delegate the terms, conditions and pricing in respect of the Offering and the Issuance to the Pricing Committee.

RESOLVED:

  1. that the price of the Offering shall be US$1.35 per Share and R$7.16 per BDR;
  2. that the issuance of 9,776,537 Underlying Shares to BSD Nominee Limited for the benefit of HSBC Bank Bermuda Limited, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. or any of their affiliates be and is hereby approved; and
  3. that any two members of the Pricing Committee be and are hereby authorised to instruct Conyers Corporate Services (Bermuda) Limited to update the register of members of the Company to reflect the above resolutions.

2. GENERAL AUTHORISATION

RESOLVED, that the proper officers of the Company be, and each hereby is, authorised to execute (under the common seal of the Company, if appropriate), make, file and deliver on

Legal - 21969144.3

behalf of the Company any and all consents, certificates, agreements, amendments, supplements and other documents whatsoever, and do any and all other things whatsoever, as such proper officer shall in his or her absolute discretion deem or determine appropriate in connection with any of the foregoing resolutions, the transactions contemplated thereby and any ancillary matters thereto and/or to carry out the purposes and intent thereof, such deeming or determination to be conclusively evidenced by any such execution, filing, delivery or the taking of any such action by such proper officer.

RESOLVED, that any and all agreements, instruments and other documents whatsoever, and any and all actions whatsoever, heretofore executed, delivered and/or taken by any officer or employee on behalf of the Company in connection with the subject matter of these resolutions be, and hereby are, approved and ratified.

{Signature page to follow}

Legal - 21969144.3

Each of the undersigned has executed these resolutions, which may be executed by e-mail and in one or more counterparts, each of which shall be deemed an original and all of which together shall constitute one and the same instrument, on the date indicated alongside the name below.

____________________________________

19 December 2022

Fersen Lamas Lambranho

Date

____________________________________

19 December 2022

Antonio Carlos A. Ribeiro Bonchristiano

Date

____________________________________

19 December 2022

Rodrigo Boscolo

Date

Legal - 21969144.3

G2D Investments, Ltd.

(a "Companhia")

COMITÊ DE PREÇOS - DELIBERAÇÕES UNÂNIMES POR ESCRITO feitas

conforme o artigo 59 do Estatuto Social da Companhia

Os abaixo assinados, sendo todos os membros do Comitê de Preços da Companhia, agindo por consentimento por escrito sem necessidade de assembleia, PELA PRESENTE ACEITAM a adoção das seguintes deliberações:

1. COMITÊ DE PREÇOS

CONSIDERANDO QUE:

  1. a Companhia está realizando uma oferta pública adicional subscrita de certificados de depósito de ações, patrocinados nível III, a serem emitidos pelo Banco Bradesco S.A. como instituição depositária (cada um, um "BDR"), cada um representando uma ação ordinária Classe A da Companhia de valor ao par de US$ 0,001 (cada uma, uma "Ação") de acordo com a Instrução da Comissão de Valores Mobiliários ("CVM") nº 476 de 16 janeiro de 2009, conforme alterada (sendo que os BDRs ofertados na Oferta são os "BDRs Ofertados" e as Ações subjacentes aos BDRs Ofertados, as
    "Ações Subjacentes"), com a concessão de prioridade aos atuais detentores de BDRs da Companhia para a subscrição dos BDRs Ofertados (a "Oferta");
  2. a Companhia solicitou à Bolsa de Valores das Bermudas (a "BSX") a listagem e admissão para negociação das Ações Subjacentes no mercado mezanino da BSX (com isenção do regime de comercialização restrita da BSX);
  3. os acionistas votaram, de acordo com o artigo 2.1 dos estatutos da Companhia, autorizando o Conselho a emitir até 55.000.000 de Ações Subjacentes no agregado a qualquer um dentre BSD Nominee Limited, HSBC Bank Bermuda Limited, Banco
    BTG Pactual S.A., ou qualquer de suas afiliadas, nos termos, condições e preços que o Conselho vier a determinar (a "Emissão"); e
  4. o Conselho decidiu, por deliberação unânime por escrito em 5 de dezembro 2022, constituir o Comitê de Preços e delegar os termos, condições e preços em relação à Oferta e a Emissão ao Comitê de Preços.

FICOU RESOLVIDO:

  1. que o preço da Oferta será de US$1,35 por Ação e R$7,16 por BDR;
  2. que a emissão de 9,776,537 Ações Subjacentes para BSD Nominee Limited em benefício do [HSBC Bank Bermuda Limited, Banco BTG Pactual S.A ou qualquer de suas afiliadas seja e esteja por meio desta aprovada; e
  3. que quaisquer dois membros do Comitê de Precificação sejam e estejam autorizados a instruir a Conyers Corporate Services (Bermuda) Limited a atualizar o registro dos membros da Companhia para refletir as resoluções acima.

Legal - 21969144.3

2. AUTORIZAÇÃO GERAL

FICOU RESOLVIDO que os executivos competentes da Companhia sejam, e cada um por este meio, esteja autorizado a assinar (sob o selo comum da Companhia, se for apropriado), fazer, arquivar e entregar em nome da Companhia todos e quaisquer consentimentos, certificados, acordos, aditamentos, suplementos e outros documentos de qualquer natureza, e fazer quaisquer e todos os outros atos, como funcionários competentes, a seu critério absoluto, o considerem ou determinem como sendo apropriado em conexão com qualquer uma das resoluções anteriores, as transações contempladas por eles e quaisquer questões auxiliares às mesmas e/ou para realizar os propósitos e intenção das mesmas, sendo que este julgamento ou determinação será comprovado conclusivamente por qualquer assinatura, registro, entrega ou tomada de qualquer ação pelo referido oficial competente.

FICOU RESOLVIDO que todos e quaisquer acordos, instrumentos e outros documentos, e todos e quaisquer atos, até o momento assinados, entregues e/ou executados por qualquer executivo ou funcionário em nome da Companhia em relação ao objeto destas resoluções sejam, e por meio deste estejam, aprovados e ratificados.

{Página de assinaturas a seguir}

Legal - 21969144.3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

GP Investments Ltd. published this content on 20 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 December 2022 03:26:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about GP INVESTMENTS, LTD.
12/19Gp Investments : Reunião da Administração
PU
11/23Gp Investments : Inside Information / Ad Hoc Information - Material Fact - G2D Investments..
PU
11/22Gp Investments : Inside Information / Ad Hoc Information - Buyback Program and Class A Sha..
PU
11/22Gp Investments : Quarterly financial report
PU
11/22GP Investments, Ltd. announces an Equity Buyback for 20,000,000 shares.
CI
11/14Gp Investments : 3Q22 Results
PU
11/14Gp Investments : 3q22 itr
PU
11/14GP Investments, Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter Ended September 30,..
CI
11/04Gp Investments : Reunião da Administração
PU
11/03GP Investments, Ltd. authorizes a Buyback Plan.
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 149 M 28,0 M 28,0 M
Net income 2021 102 M 19,3 M 19,3 M
Net cash 2021 58,1 M 10,9 M 10,9 M
P/E ratio 2021 5,49x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 202 M 38,1 M 38,1 M
EV / Sales 2020 -2,98x
EV / Sales 2021 3,11x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 56,0%
Chart GP INVESTMENTS, LTD.
Duration : Period :
GP Investments, Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,49 $
Average target price 1,63 $
Spread / Average Target 229%
Managers and Directors
Antônio Carlos Augusto R. Bonchristiano Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rodrigo Boscolo CFO, Co-MD & Head-Investor Relations
Fersen Lamas Lambranho Chairman
Alfred Merton Vinton Independent Director
Danilo Gamboa Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GP INVESTMENTS, LTD.-56.56%37
BLACKSTONE INC.-41.73%52 907
KKR & CO. INC.-37.48%40 111
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-13.70%35 773
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC-17.01%17 794
FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.-23.14%12 859