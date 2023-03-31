GP Investments : Reunião da Administração

CONSIDERANDO a recomendação de que o Conselho de Administração aprove e ratifique as demonstrações financeiras consolidadas da Companhia, referentes ao exercício social findo em 31 de dezembro de 2022, junto com o Relatório do Auditor, elaborados em conformidade com os princípios do IFRS;

GP INVESTMENTS, LTD.

MINUTES OF THE MEETING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS ("BOARD") OF GP INVESTMENTS, LTD. (THE "COMPANY" OR "GP"), HELD AT AVENIDA BRIGADEIRO FARIA LIMA, 4300, 2ND FLOOR, SÃO PAULO, ON MARCH 30, 2023, AT 9 A.M.

Attending Directors:

Fersen Lamas Lambranho (Chairman)

Antonio Carlos Augusto Ribeiro Bonchristiano

Danilo Gamboa

Alfred Merton Vinton

Christopher Wright

7. Chairman and Secretary

Fersen Lamas Lambranho was elected to chair the meeting and Christopher Wright agreed to act as secretary to the meeting.

8. Confirmation of Notice and Quorum

The Chairman confirmed that notice of the meeting had been given to all Directors and their alternates and that a quorum was present.

9. Approval of Interim Financial Information Statements

WHEREAS it is proposed that the Board approve and ratify the Company´s interim financial information statements for the quarter ended on 31 December 2022, prepared in accordance with the IFRS principles;

RESOLVED THAT, upon the recommendation of the Audit and Compliance Committee, the interim financial information statements of the Company for the quarter ended on 31 December 2022 prepared in accordance with the IFRS principles be and are hereby approved by the Board.

10. Approval of Annual Consolidated Financial Statements and Independent Auditor's Report

WHEREAS it is proposed that the Board approve and ratify the Company's consolidated financial statements for the financial year ended on 31 December 2022 prepared in accordance with the IFRS principles, together with the Auditor's report;

RESOLVED THAT, upon the recommendation of the Audit and Compliance Committee, the Company's consolidated financial statements for the financial year ended on 31 December 2022 prepared in accordance with the IFRS principles together with the Auditor's report be and are hereby ratified, approved and adopted by the Board.

