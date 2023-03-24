Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. GP Investments, Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GPIV33   BRGPIVBDR003

GP INVESTMENTS, LTD.

(GPIV33)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  19:53:18 24/03/2023 GMT
2.200 BRL   +0.92%
12:28aGp Investments : AGE - Edital de Convocação
PU
03/24Gp Investments : SGM – Proxy voting card
PU
03/24Gp Investments : SGM – Invitation
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

GP Investments : SGM – Invitation

03/24/2023 | 11:38pm GMT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

GP INVESTMENTS, LTD.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to the holders of Class A Shares (including those evidenced by Brazilian Depositary Receipts - BDRs) of GP Investments, Ltd. (the "Company") that a Special General Meeting of the holders of Class A Shares of the Company ("SGM") will be held on 28 April 2023 at 10:00 am, Bermuda time, for the following purposes:

AGENDA

  1. To appoint a chairman for the SGM;
  2. Confirmation of Notice; and
  3. To consider and, if thought fit, approve the election of the Independent Members of the Board of Directors of the Company nominated by the Company's Nomination and Compensation
    Committee for election as a member to the Board of Directors of the Company and to certain committees of the Board of Directors of the Company.

Dated: 24 March 2023.

Antonio Carlos Augusto Ribeiro Bonchristiano

Chief Executive Officer

GP INVESTMENTS, LTD.

Ficam convocados os acionistas detentores das Ações Classe A (incluídas aquelas evidenciadas por certificado de depósito de ações - BDRs) da GP Investments, Ltd. (a "Companhia") para comparecerem

  • Assembleia Geral Extraordinária ("AGE") que será realizada em 28 de abril de 2023, às 10:00 am, horário de Bermuda, para deliberar as seguintes matérias:

ORDEM DO DIA

  1. Nomear o presidente da AGE;
  2. Confirmar o aviso de convocação; e
  3. Apreciar e, se julgado conveniente, aprovar a eleição de Membro Independente do Conselho de Administração da Companhia nomeado pelo Comitê de Nomeação e Remuneração para ocupar o cargo de membro do Conselho de Administração da Companhia e de certos comitês do Conselho de Administração da Companhia.

Data: 24 de março de 2023.

Antonio Carlos Augusto Ribeiro Bonchristiano

Chief Executive Officer

Disclaimer

GP Investments Ltd. published this content on 24 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2023 23:37:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about GP INVESTMENTS, LTD.
12:28aGp Investments : AGE - Edital de Convocação
PU
03/24Gp Investments : SGM – Proxy voting card
PU
03/24Gp Investments : SGM – Invitation
PU
01/17Gp Investments : Inside Information / Ad Hoc Information - Material Fact - Tender Offer BR..
PU
2022Gp Investments : Notice to the Market - Investment in G2D's follow on
PU
2022Gp Investments : Comunicado ao Mercado - Investimento em Oferta de Ações da G2D
PU
2022Gp Investments : Reunião da Administração
PU
2022Gp Investments : Inside Information / Ad Hoc Information - Material Fact - G2D Investments..
PU
2022Gp Investments : Inside Information / Ad Hoc Information - Buyback Program and Class A Sha..
PU
2022Gp Investments : Quarterly financial report
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 149 M 28,3 M 23,1 M
Net income 2021 102 M 19,5 M 15,9 M
Net cash 2021 58,1 M 11,0 M 9,04 M
P/E ratio 2021 5,49x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 170 M 32,3 M 26,4 M
EV / Sales 2020 -2,98x
EV / Sales 2021 3,11x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 56,0%
Chart GP INVESTMENTS, LTD.
Duration : Period :
GP Investments, Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,41 $
Average target price 1,63 $
Spread / Average Target 293%
Managers and Directors
Antônio Carlos Augusto R. Bonchristiano Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rodrigo Boscolo CFO, Co-MD & Head-Investor Relations
Fersen Lamas Lambranho Chairman
Alfred Merton Vinton Independent Director
Danilo Gamboa Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GP INVESTMENTS, LTD.-19.85%32
BLACKSTONE INC.13.83%59 653
KKR & CO. INC.8.94%43 546
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-10.94%32 927
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC-8.26%16 682
ARES MANAGEMENT CORPORATION17.46%14 431
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer