GP Investments : SGM – Invitation

GP INVESTMENTS, LTD.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to the holders of Class A Shares (including those evidenced by Brazilian Depositary Receipts - BDRs) of GP Investments, Ltd. (the "Company") that a Special General Meeting of the holders of Class A Shares of the Company ("SGM") will be held on 28 April 2023 at 10:00 am, Bermuda time, for the following purposes:

AGENDA

To appoint a chairman for the SGM; Confirmation of Notice; and To consider and, if thought fit, approve the election of the Independent Members of the Board of Directors of the Company nominated by the Company's Nomination and Compensation

Committee for election as a member to the Board of Directors of the Company and to certain committees of the Board of Directors of the Company.

Dated: 24 March 2023.

Antonio Carlos Augusto Ribeiro Bonchristiano

Chief Executive Officer