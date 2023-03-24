Advanced search
    GPIV33   BRGPIVBDR003

GP INVESTMENTS, LTD.

(GPIV33)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  19:53:18 24/03/2023 GMT
2.200 BRL   +0.92%
12:28aGp Investments : AGE - Edital de Convocação
PU
03/24Gp Investments : SGM – Proxy voting card
PU
03/24Gp Investments : SGM – Invitation
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

GP Investments : SGM – Proxy voting card

03/24/2023 | 11:48pm GMT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

GP Investments, Ltd.

March 24, 2023.

TO THE HOLDERS OF CLASS A SHARES:

Ref.: GP Investments, Ltd.'s Special General Meeting ("Company").

Dear All:

Please note that GP Investments, Ltd. ("Company") will hold a Special General Meeting on April 28, 2023, at 10:00 AM Bermuda time (the "Meeting"), with the purpose to deliberate over the matter listed below subject to the votes of Class A Shareholders, which includes those evidenced by holders of Brazilian Depositary Receipts - BDRs ("Class A Shareholders"), and therefore presents hereby the matter which will require the votes from the Shareholders and the respective Instrument of Proxy.

Election of the Independent Directors

It is proposed to elect the two (2) Independent Directors nominated by the Company's Nomination and Compensation Committee to the Company's Board of Directors and certain committees of the Company's Board of Directors.

The Board of Directors is the Company's decision-making body responsible for formulating general guidelines and policies for the Company's businesses, including the Company's long-term investment guidelines, as well as appointing one (1) or more Directors to the position of chief executive officer. The current Independent Directors nominated by the Nomination and Compensation Committee and elected by the Shareholders on April 30, 2021 for a two-year term are Mr. Christopher Wright and Mr. Alfred M. Vinton.

The Independent Directors will also be members of the following committees:

  • Nomination and Compensation Committee: responsible for (a) recommending to the Company's Members Independent Director candidates for membership to the Board and committees of the
    Board, (b) overseeing the Company's compensation plans, policies and programs and (c) approving the compensation and share option grants of the Company's directors, officers and management.
  • Audit and Compliance Committee: responsible for assisting the Company's Board of Directors in monitoring the integrity of its financial statements, the independent auditors' qualification,

GP Investments, Ltd.

independence and performance, the performance of the Company's internal audit function and compliance by the Company with certain legal and regulatory requirements.

The Independent Directors recommended by the Nomination and Compensation Committee to an election for office of a two-year term subject to the affirmative vote of Class A shareholders, and subject to the articles

37.1 and 37.3 of the Company's Bye-laws, are the following:

  • Mr. Alfred M. Vinton
  • Mr. Christopher Wright

Below you will find biographies of each Independent Director candidate:

Mr. Alfred M. Vinton

From 1995 to 2009, Mr. Vinton was the Chairman of Electra Partners Limited, an international fund management company specializing in private equity. Previously, he served as a member of the boards of directors of Hochschild Mining PLC and European Goldfields PLC. In addition to GP's board, Mr. Vinton is a member of the boards of directors of several companies, including Singer Capital Markets and EQMC Development Capital.

Mr. Christopher Wright

Mr. Wright is a former Management Board member of Dresdner Kleinwort and headed its global private equity activities until 2003. He subsequently had a similar role at Standard Bank of South Africa. He is a director of Merifin Capital Group, a private European investment firm, serves as CEO of Kestrel Partners in London, and as Chairman of EMAlternatives in Washington DC and of YIMEI Capital in Shanghai. Mr. Wright is a co- founding board member of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE) and a Board Member of Spice Private Equity AG. He is Hon. Fellow of Corpus Christi College, Oxford and serves on the investment committee for its endowment fund.

Please note that, pursuant to the terms of the Company's Bye-laws, Class A and Class B Shareholders are entitled to vote for the election of the Independent Directors. If there are two or more individuals at the start of the meeting and representing in person or by proxy at least 30% of the total issued Class A Shares (including those evidenced by BDRs), the holders of Class B Shares shall not vote for the election of the Independent Directors and such Independent Members will be elected by Class A Shareholders voting as single class.

GP Investments, Ltd.

The Company is engaged in guaranteeing the success of the Meeting and to support and encourage the participation of all Class A Shareholders (including those evidenced by BDRs). For this reason, please also find enclosed the Voting Instruction Form and the return address for the Proxy Voting.

Sincerely,

Rodrigo Boscolo

Chief Financial Officer and Investor Relations Officer

GP Investments, Ltd.

VOTING INSTRUCTIONS

For the Special General Meeting of GP Investments, Ltd. ("Company") to be held on April 28, 2023, at 10:00 am Bermuda time.

I/we am/are the record and beneficial owner(s) of _________ (please indicate amount) Class A Shares of the

Company BMG4035L1155 (base date: March 24, 2023).

I/we hereby acknowledge that only record and beneficial owners of Class A Shares of the Company, duly registered at the close of business on March 24, 2023 are entitled to give instructions to Bank of New York (Depository) Nominees Limited to vote (by proxy) on their behalf at said Special General Meeting of the Company.

Therefore, the voting instructions below apply to all Class A Shares registered in my/our name at the close of business on March 24, 2023.

Shareholder Resolution

(Items in Agenda)

  1. Approve the election of the Independent Directors as nominated to be re-electedby the Company's
    Nomination and Compensation Committee to the Company's Board of Directors and certain committees of the Company's Board of Directors, Mr. Alfred M. Vinton and Mr. Christopher Wright.

Vote in favor

Vote against

Abstention

In the absence of instructions (or if the above instructions are unclear), a vote will not be cast on your behalf.

Place:

____________

Signature of record owner:

_________________________________

Date:

____________

Name of record owner:

_________________________________

Address of record owner:

_________________________________

_____________________________________________________________________________________

*Only Voting Instructions Forms that are received on or before April 21, 2023 will be accepted.

Disclaimer

GP Investments Ltd. published this content on 24 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2023 23:47:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
