Reunião da Administração

10/29/2021 | 05:47pm EDT
TRADUÇÃO LIVRE

GP INVESTMENTS, LTD.

ATA DA REUNIÃO DO CONSELHO DE ADMINISTRAÇÃO DA GP INVESTMENTS, LTD. ("COMPANHIA" OU

"GP"), REALIZADA POR CONFERÊNCIA TELEFÔNICA, EM 27 DE OUTUBRO DE 2021, ÀS 6:30 (ADT)

Conselheiros Presentes:

Antonio Carlos Augusto Ribeiro Bonchristiano (Presidente)

Danilo Gamboa

Christopher Wright

1. Presidente e Secretário

Antonio Carlos Augusto Ribeiro Bonchristiano assumiu a presidência e Christopher Wright concordou em atuar como secretário da reunião.

2. Confirmação de Convocação e Quórum de Instalação

O Presidente confirmou que o aviso de convocação havia sido entregue a todos os Conselheiros e seus suplentes e que havia quórum de instalação.

3. Cancelamento de Ações em Tesouraria

CONSIDERANDO QUE foi proposto que as 9.278.327 Ações Classe A da Companhia detidas como ações em tesouraria de acordo com a Seção 42B(2) da Lei das Sociedades de 1981 sejam, como de fato por este estão, canceladas e que as referidas ações estejam disponíveis para reemissão.

FICA DELIBERADO QUE as 9.278.327 Ações Classe A da Companhia detidas como ações em tesouraria de acordo com a Seção 42B(2) da Lei das Sociedades de 1981 sejam, como de fato por este ato estão, canceladas e que as referidas ações estejam disponíveis para reemissão.

4. Demais Autorizações

FICA DELIBERADO QUE quaisquer dois conselheiros ou diretores da Companhia, agindo em conjunto, sejam, como de fato por este ato estão, autorizados a praticar e realizar, ou fazer com que sejam praticados ou realizados, todos os atos, feitos e coisas bem como a elaborar, celebrar (sob o selo comum da Companhia, quando adequado) e entregar, ou fazer com que sejam elaborados, celebrados e entregues, todos os contratos, compromissos, documentos, instrumentos ou certidões, em nome e por conta da Companhia ou de outra forma, conforme os conselheiros e os diretores em questão venham a julgar necessário ou conveniente a fim de efetivar ou levar a cabo plenamente o propósito e intuito das deliberações precedentes; e

FICA DELIBERADO, AINDA, QUE todos e quaisquer contratos, instrumentos e demais documentos, sejam quais forem, bem como todos e quaisquer atos, no presente ou no futuro celebrados, entregues e/ou praticados por qualquer conselheiro ou diretor em nome da Companhia no tocante ao objeto das deliberações aqui contidas sejam, como de fato por este ato estão, aprovados, ratificados e confirmados em todos os aspectos como atos e feitos da Companhia.

5. Encerramento

Não havendo mais questões levantadas pelo Conselho, a reunião foi encerrada às 7:00 pm (ADT).

Antonio Carlos Augusto Ribeiro Bonchristiano

Christopher Wright

Presidente

Secretário

GP INVESTMENTS, LTD.

MINUTES OF THE MEETING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS ("BOARD") OF GP INVESTMENTS, LTD. (THE

"COMPANY" OR "GP"), HELD VIA CONFERENCE CALL ON 27 OCTOBER 2021 AT 6:30 PM (ADT)

Attending Directors:

Antonio Carlos Augusto Ribeiro Bonchristiano (Chairman)

Danilo Gamboa

Christopher Wright

6. Chairman and Secretary

Antonio Carlos Augusto Ribeiro Bonchristiano was elected to chair the meeting and Christopher Wright agreed to act as secretary to the meeting.

7. Confirmation of Notice and Quorum

The Chairman confirmed that notice of the meeting had been given to all Directors and their alternates and that a quorum was present.

8. Cancellation of Treasury Shares

WHEREAS it was proposed that the 9,278,327 Class A shares of the Company held as treasury shares pursuant to Section 42B(2) of the Companies Act 1981 be and they are hereby cancelled and that the said shares be and are available for reissue.

IT WAS RESOLVED THAT the 9,278,327 Class A shares of the Company a held as treasury shares pursuant to Section 42B(2) of the Companies Act 1981 be and they are hereby cancelled and that the said shares be and are available for reissue.

9. General Authorization

IT WAS RESOLVED THAT any two directors or officers of the Company, acting jointly, be, and hereby are, authorized to do and perform, or cause to be done or performed, all such acts, deeds and things and to make, execute (under the common seal of the Company if appropriate) and deliver, or cause to be made, executed and delivered, all such agreements, undertakings, documents, instruments or certificates in the name of and on behalf of the Company or otherwise as each of the directors and officers may deem necessary or appropriate to effectuate or carry out fully the purpose and intent of the foregoing resolutions; and

IT WAS FURTHER RESOLVED THAT any and all agreements, instruments and other documents whatsoever, and

any and all actions whatsoever, heretofore or hereafter executed, delivered and/or taken by any director or officer of the Company on behalf of the Company in connection with the subject matter of these resolutions be and are hereby approved, ratified and confirmed in all respects as the acts and deeds of the Company.

10. Close of the Meeting

As the Directors did not raise any further issues and there being no remaining business, the meeting was then concluded at approximately 7:00 pm (ADT).

Antonio Carlos Augusto Ribeiro Bonchristiano

Christopher Wright

Chairman

Secretary

Disclaimer

GP Investments Ltd. published this content on 29 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2021 21:45:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
