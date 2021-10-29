Reunião da Administração

GP INVESTMENTS, LTD.

MINUTES OF THE MEETING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS ("BOARD") OF GP INVESTMENTS, LTD. (THE

"COMPANY" OR "GP"), HELD VIA CONFERENCE CALL ON 27 OCTOBER 2021 AT 6:30 PM (ADT)

Attending Directors:

Antonio Carlos Augusto Ribeiro Bonchristiano (Chairman)

Danilo Gamboa

Christopher Wright

6. Chairman and Secretary

Antonio Carlos Augusto Ribeiro Bonchristiano was elected to chair the meeting and Christopher Wright agreed to act as secretary to the meeting.

7. Confirmation of Notice and Quorum

The Chairman confirmed that notice of the meeting had been given to all Directors and their alternates and that a quorum was present.

8. Cancellation of Treasury Shares

WHEREAS it was proposed that the 9,278,327 Class A shares of the Company held as treasury shares pursuant to Section 42B(2) of the Companies Act 1981 be and they are hereby cancelled and that the said shares be and are available for reissue.

IT WAS RESOLVED THAT the 9,278,327 Class A shares of the Company a held as treasury shares pursuant to Section 42B(2) of the Companies Act 1981 be and they are hereby cancelled and that the said shares be and are available for reissue.

9. General Authorization

IT WAS RESOLVED THAT any two directors or officers of the Company, acting jointly, be, and hereby are, authorized to do and perform, or cause to be done or performed, all such acts, deeds and things and to make, execute (under the common seal of the Company if appropriate) and deliver, or cause to be made, executed and delivered, all such agreements, undertakings, documents, instruments or certificates in the name of and on behalf of the Company or otherwise as each of the directors and officers may deem necessary or appropriate to effectuate or carry out fully the purpose and intent of the foregoing resolutions; and

IT WAS FURTHER RESOLVED THAT any and all agreements, instruments and other documents whatsoever, and