GP : 12.31.21 Annual Report - GWPD

GP SOLUTIONS INC.

223 W. B St. Colton CA 92324 951-549-9490www.growpodsolutions.comGeorge@growpodsolutions.com

North American Industrial Classification System: 3448

Quarterly Report

For the Period Ending: December 31,2021

(the "Reporting Period")

As of December 31, 2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 88,588,951

As of September 30, 2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 88,568,951

As of December 31, 2020, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 88,324,201

"Change in Control" shall mean any events resulting in:

GP Solutions Inc. Previously Dong Xin Bio-Tech Pharmaceuticals Inc. (name change occurred Sept 13, 2018)

Nevada Aug 12, 2009, Active

On Oct 3 2019, the SEC issued a 10-day trading suspension of the Company's common stock. The trading suspension expired on October 16, 2019. The Company is taking steps to address the SEC's concerns and to prevent future suspensions. A copy of the trading suspension Order can be found on the SEC's website. The Company is still currently communicating with SEC as of 12-31-21.

List any stock split, stock dividend, recapitalization, merger, acquisition, spin-off, or reorganization either currently anticipated or that occurred within the past 12 months:

On October 2, 2018, the Company effectuated a reverse stock split of 200 to 1. All shares issued prior to this date have been retroactively restated to reflect the split

On November 27, 2018 the Company acquired all the outstanding shares of Grow Pod solutions Inc (GPS) in a share for share exchange with all of the shareholders of GPS

223 W. B st. Colton CA 92324

Trading symbol: GWPD
Exact title and class of securities outstanding: Common Stock
CUSIP: 38386T 100

Par or stated value: $0.001
Total shares authorized: 400,000,000
Total shares outstanding: 88,588,951
Number of shares in the Public Float: 4,261,270
Total number of shareholders of record: 412

Trading symbol: GWPD
Exact title and class of securities outstanding: Preferred A
CUSIP: 38386T 100
Par or stated value: $0.0001
Total shares authorized: 10,000,000
Total shares outstanding: 1,000,000

Name: Action Stock Transfer Phone: 801-274-1088 Email: Action@actionstocktransfer.com Address: 2469 E. Fort Union Blvd. #214 Salt Lake City UT 84121

"Public Float" shall mean the total number of unrestricted shares not held directly or indirectly by an officer, director, any person who is the beneficial owner of more than 10 percent of the total shares outstanding (a "control person"), or any affiliates thereof, or any immediate family members of officers, directors and control persons.

Number of Shares outstanding as of Dec 31,2019 Opening Balance: Common: 88,339,201 Preferred: 1,000,000 *Right-click the rows below and select "Insert" to add rows as needed. Date of Transaction Transaction type (e.g. new issuance, cancellation, shares returned to treasury) Number of Shares Issued (or cancelled) Class of Securities Value of shares issued ($/per share) at Issuance Were the shares issued at a discount to market price at the time of issuance? (Yes/No) Individual/ Entity Shares were issued to (entities must have individual with voting / investment control disclosed). Reason for share issuance (e.g. for cash or debt conversion) OR Nature of Services Provided (if applicable) Restricted or Unrestricted as of this filing? Exemption or Registration Type? 6/8/2020 Cancellation -15,000 Common 1 Yes Samantha Pena Cash R Reg D506 2/9/2021 New 81,250 Common 1 No Soilless Science services per contract R Reg D506 6/16/2021 New 13,500 Common 1 No Soilless Science services per contract R Reg D506 6/16/2021 New 100,000 Common 0.5 No Muslun, Mike Cash R Reg D506 8/27/2021 New 50,000 Common 0.5 No Doyle, J Cash R Reg D506 10/11/2021 New 20,000 Common 0.5 No Edmonson, R. Cash R Reg D506 31-Dec-21 Shares Outstanding on Date of This Report: Ending Balance 88,588,951 Common 1,000,000 Preferred

Date of Note Issuance Outstanding Balance ($) Principal Amount at Issuance ($) Interest Accrued ($) Maturity Date Conversion Terms (e.g. pricing mechanism for determining conversion of instrument to shares) Name of Noteholder (entities must have individual with voting / investment control disclosed). Reason for Issuance (e.g. Loan, Services, etc.) 4/15/2020 460,053 476,200 ____ 4/15/2050 N/A The Small Business Administration SBA EIDL Loan 5/1/2020 0 73,200 5/1/2022 N/A Continental Bank SBA PPP Loan1

1SBA PPP loan was forgiven 6/17/2021. Loan was subsequently recorded as a gain on forgiveness of debt, as of 7/1/2021.

Name: Robert Jones Title: CFO Relationship to Issuer: Officer

