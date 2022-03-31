Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. GP Solutions, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GWPD   US38386T1007

GP SOLUTIONS, INC.

(GWPD)
GP : 12.31.21 Extension

03/31/2022 | 11:46am EDT
NOTIFICATION OF LATE FILING

Name of the Issuer: GP Solutions, Inc.

Check One:Annual ReportQuarterly ReportInterim Report

For Period Ended: 12/31/2021

Address of Principal Executive Office: 223 W. B St.

Colton, CA 92324

Reason for Delay in Posting Financial Report: State below in reasonable detail why the Annual/Quarterly Report could not be filed within the prescribed time period.

There was a delay in finalizing the review of the year-end financial statements.

Anticipated Filing Date:

[Please note that the filing of this notification grants issuers 5 additional calendar days to post a Quarterly or Interim Report and 15 calendar days to post an Annual Report.]

04/15/2022

Person to contact regarding this notification:

Officer/Director Signature:

Date: 03/31/2022

Date: 03/31/2022

Signature: /s/ George Natzic

Signature: /s/ George Natzic

Name: George Natzic

Name: George Natzic

Title: CEO

Title: CEO

Instructions to post Notification of Late Filing in www.OTCIQ.com:

  • 1. Fill out this Notification of Late Filing form and convert the file to a PDF

  • 2. Log in to www.OTCIQ.com and click "Add Financial Report" on the left hand navigation

  • 3. Select Dissemination Date "Immediate"

  • 4. Under Report Type, select "Notification of Late Filing"

  • 5. Enter Period End Date corresponding to the quarter/fiscal year end date for which this Notice is being filed

  • 6. Click "Browse" and select the PDF saved in step 1 above.

  • 7. A preview of the document will appear next. Please make sure to review the entire document & scroll down to click the "Submit" button. Your Notification of Late Filing will appear within a few minutes on otcmarkets.com

Alternative Reporting companies on the Pink Current tier may utilize the Notification of Late Filing to receive the extension. The Notification must be submitted by the applicable reporting deadline to qualify for the extension.

OTCQB and OTCQX non-SEC reporting companies may also post this document to remain compliant with OTC reporting requirements.

Conditional Filing Relief for Companies Affected by the Coronavirus: Issuer must specifically disclose a summary of why relief is needed in the Notification of Late Filing in order to receive the 45 day extension.

Disclaimer

GP Solutions Inc. published this content on 31 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2022 15:45:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Robert Nickolas Jones Chief Financial Officer