GP : 12.31.21 Extension

NOTIFICATION OF LATE FILING

Name of the Issuer: GP Solutions, Inc.

Check One:Annual ReportQuarterly ReportInterim Report

For Period Ended: 12/31/2021

Address of Principal Executive Office: 223 W. B St.

Colton, CA 92324

Reason for Delay in Posting Financial Report: State below in reasonable detail why the Annual/Quarterly Report could not be filed within the prescribed time period.

There was a delay in finalizing the review of the year-end financial statements.

Anticipated Filing Date:

[Please note that the filing of this notification grants issuers 5 additional calendar days to post a Quarterly or Interim Report and 15 calendar days to post an Annual Report.]

04/15/2022

Person to contact regarding this notification: Officer/Director Signature: Date: 03/31/2022 Date: 03/31/2022 Signature: /s/ George Natzic Signature: /s/ George Natzic Name: George Natzic Name: George Natzic Title: CEO Title: CEO

