GP Strategies : & Clients Win 20 Brandon Hall Excellence Awards in 2021

COLUMBIA, Md., Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GP Strategies (NYSE: GPX), a leader in innovative workforce transformation solutions, in partnership with their clients won 20 coveted Brandon Hall Group awards for excellence in the following categories:

Gold | Best Advance for Leading Under a Crisis (General Motors)

Gold | Best Advance in Competencies & Skill Development (MetLife)

Gold | Best Advance in Custom Content (Lockheed Martin)

Gold | Best Advance in Employee Engagement (MetLife)

Gold | Best Advance in Learning Technology Implementation (Merck & Co., Inc.)

Gold | Best Learning Team (Large Aerospace and Defense Organization)

Gold | Best Learning Team (General Motors)

Gold | Best Unique or Innovative Learning and Development Program | (Lockheed Martin)

Gold | Best Unique or Innovative Sales Training Program (General Motors, South America)

Silver | Best Advance in Leadership Development (Large Aerospace and Defense Organization)

Silver | Best Advance in Learning Measurement (MetLife)

Silver | Best Learning Program Supporting a Change Transformation Business Strategy (Hyundai)

Silver | Best Results of a Learning Program (Large Aerospace and Defense Organization)

Silver | Best Unique or Innovative Leadership Program (Large Aerospace and Defense Organization)

Bronze | Best Advance in Creating an Extended Enterprise Learning Program (Merck & Co., Inc.)

Bronze | Best Advance in Custom Content (HSBC)

Bronze | Best Advance in Custom Content (HSBC)

Bronze | Best Unique or Innovative Leadership Program (Berge Bulk)

Bronze | Best Use of Blended Learning (General Motors, South America)

Bronze | Best Use of Blended Learning (MetLife)

GP Strategies' win was announced on August 19, 2021. The winners are listed at https://www.brandonhall.com/excellenceawards/past-winners.php.

"We are honored to receive these accolades in partnership with our clients," said Adam Stedham, CEO, GP Strategies. "We take great pride in the work we do to support our clients and the recognition from Brandon Hall Group acknowledges our focus to deliver best-in-class, transformative learning solutions."

"Brandon Hall Group Excellence Awards in 2021 provide much-needed and well-deserved recognition to organizations that went above and beyond to support their stakeholders during the unprecedented disruption of the COVID-19 pandemic," said Brandon Hall Group COO and leader of the HCM Excellence Awards Program Rachel Cooke. "The awards provide validation of best practices in all areas of HCM at a time when they have never been more important to employers, employees and customers."

Entries were evaluated by a panel of veteran, independent senior industry experts, Brandon Hall Group analysts and executives based upon these criteria: fit the need, design of the program, functionality, innovation, and overall measurable benefits.

Excellence Award winners are scheduled to be honored at Brandon Hall Group's HCM Excellence Conference, Feb. 1-3, 2022, at the Hilton West Palm Beach, Florida. Select winners also will serve as presenters in breakout sessions, sharing their leading practices during the conference.

"We added several awards categories this year to specifically address critical needs, including how organizations addressed the new dynamics of work and embedded the principles of diversity, equity and inclusion in their HCM practices," Brandon Hall Group CEO Mike Cooke said. "Winning organizations in all categories demonstrated a people-centric approach while driving superior business results under challenging and unprecedented conditions. Demonstrating HCM's impact on the business is what sets our awards apart."

About GP Strategies

GP Strategies Corporation (NYSE: GPX) is a global workforce transformation provider of organizational and technical performance solutions. GP Strategies' solutions improve the effectiveness of organizations by delivering innovative and superior training, consulting, and business improvement services customized to meet the specific needs of its clients. Clients include Fortune 500 companies, automotive, financial services, technology, aerospace & defense industries, and other commercial and government customers. Additional information can be found at gpstrategies.com.

About Brandon Hall Group

Brandon Hall Group operates the largest and longest running awards program in Human Capital Management. As an independent HCM research and analyst firm they conduct studies in Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, Talent Acquisition and HR/Workforce Management. These benchmark studies help organizations by providing strategic insights for executives and practitioners responsible for growth and business results.

Coupling the research studies with the best practice from the awards, Brandon Hall Group has helped more than 10,000 clients globally and more than 28 years of delivering world-class research and advisory. At the core of our offerings is a

SOURCE GP Strategies Corporation