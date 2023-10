GPH Ispat Limited is a Bangladesh-based steel manufacturing company. The principal activities of the Company are manufacturing and trading of iron products and steel materials of all kinds (except ferro alloy products) or other metallic or allied materials and marketing thereof. The Company also a producer of low and medium carbon and low alloy Steel Billets in Bangladesh. Its products include B600C-R-Rebar, B500DWR, B500CWR, and B420DWR. The Company’s services include design and engineering services (architecture and structural design), logistics management, on-site delivery and bundling, and rebar detailing services -estimating, scheduling and project management.