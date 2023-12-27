(Alliance News) - GPI Spa reported Wednesday that Cerved Rating Agency has confirmed its 'A3.1' rating.

Seocndo Cerved, GPI is a "company with solid fundamentals and a good ability to meet financial commitments. Credit risk is low."

The confirmation of the 'A3.1' rating reflects the group's positive first-half financial results, driven mainly by ASA Software, a high-margin strategic area and vehicle for the digital transformation of healthcare.

The Net Financial Position remains sustainable, in light of GPI's steadily developing prospects, supported by the investments on healthcare and digital envisaged by the PNRR, which provide a solid basis for the group's growth.

Cerved Rating Agency also takes into account the peculiarities of the business, the acquisitions made during the year and the hypothesized ASA Pay enhancement transaction. The latter is a further step in the implementation of the group's strategy of increasing focus on its core business - the development of IT software and services for the digital transformation of healthcare in Italy and abroad - while simultaneously strengthening its capital and financial position.

Cerved Rating Agency estimates, for the coming years, the consolidation of positive economic performance, with a progressively lightening capital and financial structure.

GPI's stock is up 2.3 percent at EUR9.52 per share.

