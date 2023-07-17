Today at 08:18 am

(Alliance News) - GPI Spa announced Monday that FM Srl, of which GPI CEO Fausto Manzana is chairman and chief executive officer, has purchased 1,400 ordinary shares in the company.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR11,5006, for a total value of EUR16,100.84.

GPI's stock is down 0.4 percent at EUR11.08 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

