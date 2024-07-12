(Alliance News) - GPI Spa announced Friday that FM Srl, of which GPI CEO Fausto Manzana is chairman and chief executive officer, has purchased 1,700 ordinary shares in the company.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR12.20, for a total value of about EUR21,000.

GPI's stock closed Friday down 0.3 percent at EUR12.58 per share.

By Maurizio Carta, Alliance News reporter

