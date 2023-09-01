Today at 02:46 am

(Alliance News) - GPI Spa announced Thursday that FM Srl, of which GPI CEO Fausto Manzana is chairman and chief executive officer, has acquired 2,350 ordinary shares in the company.

The shares were taken over at an average price per share of EUR10.0241, for a total value of EUR23,556.63.

GPI's stock on Thursday closed down 1.4 percent at EUR9.86 per share.

