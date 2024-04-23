(Alliance News) - GPI Spa announced Tuesday that FM Srl, of which GPI CEO Fausto Manzana is chairman and chief executive officer, has purchased 3,600 ordinary shares in the company.

The shares were taken over at an average price per share of EUR12.3844, for a total value of EUR44,583.84.

GPI's stock closed Tuesday at a par at EUR12.40 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

