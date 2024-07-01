(Alliance News) - GPI Spa announced Monday that FM Srl, of which GPI CEO Fausto Manzana is chairman and chief executive officer, has purchased 3,800 ordinary shares in the company.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR12.83, for a total value of about EUR48,800.

GPI's stock closed Monday down 3.7 percent at EUR12.40 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

