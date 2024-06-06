June 06, 2024 at 10:42 am EDT

(Alliance News) - GPI Spa announced Thursday that FM Srl, of which GPI CEO Fausto Manzana is chairman and chief executive officer, has purchased 5,050 ordinary shares in the company.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR12.23, for a total value of EUR61,761.50.

GPI's stock is up 0.7 percent at EUR12.22 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

