    GPI   IT0005221517

GPI S.P.A.

(GPI)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  04/26 06:32:51 am EDT
13.03 EUR   +0.08%
13.03 EUR   +0.08%
06:22aGPI : Consip tender awarded, the amount rises to 900 million
PU
04/19GPI S P A : Deadlines extension LOI Tesi Group
PU
04/13GPI S P A : France was set up
PU
GPI: Consip tender awarded, the amount rises to 900 million

04/26/2022 | 06:22am EDT
PRESS RELEASE

TELEMEDICINE AND ELECTRONIC MEDICAL RECORDS SOFTWARE: DEFINITIVELY AWARDED THE TENDER FOR THE CONSIP FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT

WITH GPI LEADING THE NUMBER-ONE CONSORTIUM

NEW REGULATION INCREASES BY 50% THE OVERALL MAXIMUM AMOUNT, FROM

600 TO 900 MILLION

Trento, 26 April 2022

The tender launched by Consip regarding the framework agreement on "Digital health - clinical and healthcare information systems" for National Health Service bodies has been definitively awarded. The Temporary Consortium led by GPI, made up of leading national and international companies, start-ups and innovative SMEs, took first place in the awarding of all four application lots, obtaining the best score on account of its high quality technical offer.

In terms of value, the Consortium headed by GPI will be able to benefit, in part, from priority contracting. The portion of the Consortium reserved to GPI is around 37%.

Also note that pursuant to Art. 16-bis, paragraph 7, of Decree Law 146/2021 converted into Law 215/2021, the maximum overall amount of the framework agreement increases by 50%, rising from the initial 600 to 900 million euros.

The Framework Agreement will have a term of 18 months, with a possible extension up to 12 months, subject to a ceiling. The individual implementation contracts will have a maximum term of 48 months from the date of signing.

As mentioned in the press release given on 25 November 2021,this "country tender" is the first in terms of value and importance to give a strong boost to the digital health sector and selects the best operators on the market in terms of skills, technologies and implementation capabilities.

GPI GROUP

GPI is the preferred partner for software, technologies and services for Healthcare, Social Services and the Public Administration. Founded more than 30 years ago in Trento, GPI has grown through significant investments in M&A (in Italy and abroad) and R&D, which it carries out in partnership with leading Italian research centres and universities to share scientific, technological, functional and process knowledge applied to the e-health, e-welfare, well-being sectors.

Also drawing on the solutions and know-how gained from the companies that have joined its ecosystem, the Group has masterfully translated the needs of the healthcare industry into cutting-edge high-tech solutions and new service models that optimise prevention, diagnosis and care processes, improving people's lives.

The offer combines specialised IT expertise with advisory and design capabilities enabling it to operate in a range of business areas: Software, Care, Automation, ICT and Payment services.

The Company reported consolidated revenues of EUR 326.9 million in 2021, with over 7,200 employees at year end and more than 2,500 customers in over 70 countries.

GPI was listed on Borsa Italiana in 2016 (AIM segment) and moved to the MTA market (now EXM) in 2018. ISIN ordinary shares: IT0005221517

Press release available at www.gpi.it and www.1info.it

| GPI SPA | Via Ragazzi del '99, 13 - 38123 Trento |

PRESS RELEASE

CONTACTS

Investor Relations

GPI | Fabrizio Redavid, Lorenzo Giollo |investor.relations@gpi.it| T: +390461381515 | Via Ragazzi del '99, 13 - 38123 Trento

Media Relations

GPI | Daniela Filbier, Enrico Orfano|media.relations@gpi.it| T: +390461381515 | Via Ragazzi del '99, 13 - 38123 Trento

Specialist

Banca Akros | Bruno Mestice |bruno.mestice@bancaakros.it| T. +3902434441 | Viale Eginardo, 29 - 20149 Milan

| GPI SPA | Via Ragazzi del '99, 13 - 38123 Trento |

2

Disclaimer

GPI S.p.A. published this content on 26 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 April 2022 10:20:26 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 343 M 368 M 368 M
Net income 2022 14,2 M 15,2 M 15,2 M
Net Debt 2022 159 M 170 M 170 M
P/E ratio 2022 14,2x
Yield 2022 4,51%
Capitalization 236 M 253 M 253 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,15x
EV / Sales 2023 1,05x
Nbr of Employees 4 635
Free-Float 20,9%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 13,02 €
Average target price 17,67 €
Spread / Average Target 35,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Fausto Manzana Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Paolo de Santis Independent Non-Executive Director
Edda Delon Lead Independent Director
Sergio Manzana Executive Director
Dario Manzana Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GPI S.P.A.-20.12%253
ORACLE CORPORATION-11.73%205 395
SAP SE-23.35%120 293
SERVICENOW INC.-27.24%94 671
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.-8.62%35 581
HUBSPOT, INC.-39.12%19 090