GPI S p A : Change in share capital after the exercise of Warrants

GPI: CHANGE IN SHARE CAPITAL AFTER THE EXERCISE OF WARRANTS DUE TO THE

SATISFACTION OF THE ACCELERATION CONDITION

THE 22.3 MILLION RAISED WILL FINANCE THE GROUP'S GROWTH

Trento, 30 July 2021

Gpi (GPI:IM), a company listed on the MTA market and a leader in Information Systems and Services for the Health and Social Care sector, referring to the communications of July, the 1st and the 14th, in which it reported the fulfilment of the Acceleration Condition, announces that, following today's expiry of the deadline for exercising the Warrants, as provided for in the "Gpi S.p.A. Warrants" Regulations, requests have been received to exercise a total of 2,350,957 Warrants at an exercise ratio of 1:1.

Each Warrant was exercised at a unit price of 9.50 euros for a total value of 22,334,091.50 euros.

The Company will therefore issue 2,350,957 ordinary shares to service this exercise, in accordance with the procedures set out in the Regulations, by the tenth market trading day of the month following the month in which the request to exercise the Warrants is presented, making them available to shareholders through Monte Titoli.

As a result of the foregoing, the new share capital of Gpi S.p.A. amounts to Euro 8,780,059.60 divided into 18,260,496 Ordinary Shares with no nominal value, of which 10,240,926 are with increased voting rights.

The funds raised through the exercise of the warrants will be dedicated to finance M&A transactions, thus contributing to the Group's ongoing growth process.

Please note that, in accordance with the Regulations, the 17,423 unexercised Warrants are forfeited of all rights and become invalid for to all intents and purposes.

