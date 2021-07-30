GPI S p A : Change in share capital after the exercise of Warrants

PRESS RELEASE
GPI: CHANGE IN SHARE CAPITAL AFTER THE EXERCISE OF WARRANTS DUE TO THE
SATISFACTION OF THE ACCELERATION CONDITION
THE 22.3 MILLION RAISED WILL FINANCE THE GROUP'S GROWTH
Trento, 30 July 2021
Gpi (GPI:IM), a company listed on the MTA market and a leader in Information Systems and Services for the Health and Social Care sector, referring to the communications of July, the 1st and the 14th, in which it reported the fulfilment of the Acceleration Condition, announces that, following today's expiry of the deadline for exercising the Warrants, as provided for in the "Gpi S.p.A. Warrants" Regulations, requests have been received to exercise a total of 2,350,957 Warrants at an exercise ratio of 1:1.
Each Warrant was exercised at a unit price of 9.50 euros for a total value of 22,334,091.50 euros.
The Company will therefore issue 2,350,957 ordinary shares to service this exercise, in accordance with the procedures set out in the Regulations, by the tenth market trading day of the month following the month in which the request to exercise the Warrants is presented, making them available to shareholders through Monte Titoli.
As a result of the foregoing, the new share capital of Gpi S.p.A. amounts to Euro 8,780,059.60 divided into 18,260,496 Ordinary Shares with no nominal value, of which 10,240,926 are with increased voting rights.
The funds raised through the exercise of the warrants will be dedicated to finance M&A transactions, thus contributing to the Group's ongoing growth process.
Please note that, in accordance with the Regulations, the 17,423 unexercised Warrants are forfeited of all rights and become invalid for to all intents and purposes.
GPI GROUP
GPI is the preferred partner for software, technologies and services for healthcare, social services and the public administration. Founded more than 30 years ago in Trento, GPI has grown through significant investments in M&A (in Italy and abroad) and R&D, which it carries out in partnership with leading Italian research centres and universities to share scientific, technological, functional and process knowledge applied to the e-health,e-welfare,well-being sectors.
Also drawing on the solutions and know-how gained from the companies that have joined its ecosystem, the Group has masterfully translated the needs of the healthcare industry into cutting-edgehigh-tech solutions and new service models that optimise prevention, diagnosis and care processes, improving people's lives.
The offer combines specialised IT expertise with advisory and design capabilities enabling it to operate in a range of business areas: Software, Care, Automation, ICT and Payment services.
The Company reported consolidated revenues of €271 million in 2020, with over 6,100 employees at year end and more than 2,400 customers in over 60 countries.
GPI was listed on Borsa Italiana in 2016 (AIM segment) and moved to the MTA market in 2018. ISIN ordinary shares: IT0005221517 - ISIN "Warrant GPI SpA": IT0005221475
Press release available at www.gpi.it and www.1info.it
