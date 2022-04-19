Log in
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  04/19 09:10:21 am EDT
09:17aGPI S P A : Deadlines extension LOI Tesi Group
PU
04/13GPI S P A : France was set up
PU
04/04GPI S P A : to meet Investors
PU
GPI S p A : Deadlines extension LOI Tesi Group

04/19/2022 | 09:17am EDT
PRESS RELEASE

DEADLINES EXTENSION FOR THE ACQUISITION OF

TESI ELETTRONICA E SISTEMI INFORMATIVI S.P.A.

Trento, 19 April 2022

GPI S.p.A. following the previous press releases, concerning the letter of intent relating to the acquisition by GPI S.p.A. of 75% of the share capital of TESI ELETTRONICA E SISTEMI INFORMATIVI S.p.A., with respective Put & Call options on the remaining 25%, announces that the parties have agreed to extend the deadline for the completion of the due diligence and the signing to April 30, 2022. The closing date is confirmed on 31 May 2022.

GPI GROUP

GPI is the preferred partner for software, technologies and services for Healthcare, Social Services and the Public Administration. Founded more than 30 years ago in Trento, GPI has grown through significant investments in M&A (in Italy and abroad) and R&D, which it carries out in partnership with leading Italian research centres and universities to share scientific, technological, functional and process knowledge applied to the e-health, e-welfare, well-being sectors.

Also drawing on the solutions and know-how gained from the companies that have joined its ecosystem, the Group has masterfully translated the needs of the healthcare industry into cutting-edge high-tech solutions and new service models that optimise prevention, diagnosis and care processes, improving people's lives.

The offer combines specialised IT expertise with advisory and design capabilities enabling it to operate in a range of business areas: Software, Care, Automation, ICT and Payment services.

The Company reported consolidated revenue of EUR 326.9 million in 2021, with over 7,200 employees at year end and more than 2,500 customers in over 70 countries.

GPI was listed on Borsa Italiana in 2016 (AIM segment) and moved to the MTA market (now EXM) in 2018. ISIN ordinary shares: IT0005221517

Press release available at www.gpi.it and www.1info.it

CONTACTS

Investor Relations

GPI | Fabrizio Redavid, Lorenzo Giollo |investor.relations@gpi.it| T: +390461381515 | Via Ragazzi del '99, 13 - 38123 Trento

Media Relations

GPI | Daniela Filbier, Enrico Orfano|media.relations@gpi.it| T: +390461381515 | Via Ragazzi del '99, 13 - 38123 Trento

Specialist

Banca Akros | Bruno Mestice |bruno.mestice@bancaakros.it| T. +3902434441 | Viale Eginardo, 29 - 20149 Milan

| GPI SPA | Via Ragazzi del '99, 13 - 38123 Trento |

Disclaimer

GPI S.p.A. published this content on 19 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 April 2022 13:13:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
