GPI S p A : Iberia is born

Trento, 4 April 2022

Since the beginning of March, Hemasoft Software SL, a company of the Gpi Group operating in the transfusion software sector, has become GPI Iberia, a new Hub aimed at presenting the whole Value Proposition of the Gpi Group in the Iberian Peninsula and Latin America.

This is part of the internationalization process of the Group, where last year Gpi USA, among others, was established. In the field of transfusion software, in the past Hemasoft was linked only to the eDelphyn product, now, following the Group's strategy with its subsidiaries, its offer will be extended to the entire

Gpi4Blood solution, which includes all the experience and competences of the Group's companies in this field.

In addition to Blood Management, GPI Iberia will be dealing with Automation (drugs logistics) and

Telemedicine too. Eduardo Graells, CEO of GPI Iberia claims: "Starting from a consolidated position on the transfusion market, we want to offer our customers innovative services and solutions in other healthcare fields too". The cross-selling and up-selling strategy can lead us to significant results, considering that local institutions Gpi Iberia is addressing have already proved to be interested in Gpi products that are developped in the Italian market, which is very similar to other European markets, such as the Spanish one.

GPI GROUP

GPI is the preferred partner for software, technologies and services for healthcare, social services and the public administration. Founded more than 30 years ago in Trento, GPI has grown through significant investments in M&A (in Italy and abroad) and R&D, which it carries out in partnership with leading Italian research centres and universities to share scientific, technological, functional and process knowledge applied to the e-health, e-welfare, well-being sectors.

Also drawing on the solutions and know-how gained from the companies that have joined its ecosystem, the Group has masterfully translated the needs of the healthcare industry into cutting-edge high-tech solutions and new service models that optimise prevention, diagnosis and care processes, improving people's lives.

The offer combines specialised IT expertise with advisory and design capabilities enabling it to operate in a range of business areas: Software, Care, Automation, ICT and Payment services.

The Company reported consolidated revenues of €326.9 million in 2021, with over 7,200 employees at year end and more than 2,500 customers in over 70 countries.

GPI was listed on Borsa Italiana in 2016 (AIM segment) and moved to the MTA (now EXM) market in 2018. ISIN ordinary shares: IT0005221517

