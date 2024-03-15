Today the Gpi's Board of Directors approved the sale to Zucchetti Hospitality S.r.l. of Argentea s.r.l., a benchmark company in the development of high-tech solutions and services for digital payments and electronic meal vouchers.

The consideration for the sale has been agreed upon at approximately EUR 99 million, based on an equity value of approximately EUR 105 million.

Fausto Manzana, Gpi's CEO, commented:

"This operation allows us to concentrate more on our core business and focus on software solutions for digital and sustainable healthcare. We pay special attention to telemedicine and begin to see the use of Artificial Intelligence in some practical cases. With the proceeds of the sale we obtain a positive reinforcement of the Group's financial structure, which is called upon to support the important contracts awarded nationwide and to continue its growth path. The goal is clear: to become a European leader in technological innovation in the field of healthcare software. Zucchetti's experience and professionalism will enable Argentea to tackle new horizons of growth and innovation. This transaction demonstrates how the values we have built up over the last thirty years are being appropriately valued by leading players in the industry".

Press Release