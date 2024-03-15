APPROVED TRANSFER OF ARGENTEA S.R.L.

TO ZUCCHETTI HOSPITALITY S.R.L.

EQUITY VALUE OF EUR 105 MILLION

Trento, 15 March 2024

GPI S.p.A. (GPI:IM), a company listed on the Tech Leaders segment of the Euronext Milan market, reports that at the end of the exclusive negotiation of which the market was informed in a previous press release of 5 February 2024, today the Board of Directors approved the sale to Zucchetti Hospitality S.r.l., a wholly- owned subsidiary of Zucchetti S.p.A., of the entire share capital of Argentea s.r.l., a benchmark company in the development of high-tech solutions and services for digital payments and meal vouchers.

The sales contract has been signed today, while it is believed that the transaction will be closed by the end of March, in complete compliance with the timetable already disclosed to the market.

The consideration for the sale of 100% of Argentea S.r.l., to be paid in full in cash at closing, has been agreed upon at approximately EUR 99 million, based on an equity value of Argentea S.r.l. of approximately EUR 105 million.

An earn-out clause is also provided for, whereby the buyer undertakes to pay Gpi S.p.A. an additional amount of EUR 6 million, on the sole condition that Argentea S.r.l.'s FY 2024 EBITDA, to be calculated in continuity with previous management criteria, is at least equal to that of FY 2023.

Finally, the agreement also provides for customary covenants for similar transactions, including representations and warranties of the seller.

In FY 2023, Argentea S.r.l. reported production value of EUR 16.3 million and EBITDA of EUR 6.9 million.

Fausto Manzana, Gpi's CEO, commented: "This operation allows us to concentrate more on our core business and focus on software solutions for digital and sustainable healthcare. We pay special attention to telemedicine and begin to see the use of Artificial Intelligence in some practical cases. With the proceeds of the sale we obtain a positive reinforcement of the Group's financial structure, which is called upon to support the important contracts awarded nationwide and to continue its growth path. The goal is clear: to become a European leader in technological innovation in the field of healthcare software. Zucchetti's experience and professionalism will enable Argentea to tackle new horizons of growth and innovation. This transaction