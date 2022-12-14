Advanced search
    GPI   IT0005221517

GPI S.P.A.

(GPI)
GPI S p A : Share capital increase successfully completed - Eng. Giuseppina Di Foggia is Chairman of the BoD of Gpi

12/14/2022
Share capital increase fully subscribed for a total value of euro 139,999,962.75

Two new directors, Eng. Giuseppina La Foggia and Dr. Francesco Formica, have joined the board; while Dr. Edda Delon and Dr. Francesco Dalla Sega leave the board.
Eng. Di Foggia is Chairman of the BoD of Gpi. Fausto Manzana is CEO.

Fausto Manzana, CEO of Gpi commented: «The completion of this transaction marks a new era for Gpi. The resources collected and the partners involved testify to the value of the path that has led us this far and the validity of our industrial project.
CDP Equity shared Gpi's vision and chose to support it by providing financial resources and high-level expertise to realise it.
The appointment of Giuseppina Di Foggia as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Gpi goes precisely in this direction. Her contribution will be an important building block to overcome the challenges that lie ahead of us».

Press release issued

GPI S.p.A. published this content on 14 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 December 2022 20:35:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 354 M 377 M 377 M
Net income 2022 14,6 M 15,6 M 15,6 M
Net Debt 2022 167 M 178 M 178 M
P/E ratio 2022 16,0x
Yield 2022 3,79%
Capitalization 245 M 261 M 261 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,16x
EV / Sales 2023 1,02x
Nbr of Employees 6 905
Free-Float 20,9%
GPI S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Consensus
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 13,48 €
Average target price 17,97 €
Spread / Average Target 33,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Fausto Manzana Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Paolo de Santis Independent Non-Executive Director
Edda Delon Lead Independent Director
Michele Andreaus Independent Director
Francesco Dalla Sega Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GPI S.P.A.-17.30%261
ORACLE CORPORATION-7.63%217 203
SAP SE-16.72%128 994
SERVICENOW INC.-38.12%83 906
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.-9.01%33 429
PAYCOM SOFTWARE, INC.-20.81%19 025