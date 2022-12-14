GPI S p A : Share capital increase successfully completed - Eng. Giuseppina Di Foggia is Chairman of the BoD of Gpi

Share capital increase fully subscribed for a total value of euro 139,999,962.75

Two new directors, Eng. Giuseppina La Foggia and Dr. Francesco Formica, have joined the board; while Dr. Edda Delon and Dr. Francesco Dalla Sega leave the board.

Eng. Di Foggia is Chairman of the BoD of Gpi. Fausto Manzana is CEO.

Fausto Manzana, CEO of Gpi commented: «The completion of this transaction marks a new era for Gpi. The resources collected and the partners involved testify to the value of the path that has led us this far and the validity of our industrial project.

CDP Equity shared Gpi's vision and chose to support it by providing financial resources and high-level expertise to realise it.

The appointment of Giuseppina Di Foggia as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Gpi goes precisely in this direction. Her contribution will be an important building block to overcome the challenges that lie ahead of us».

