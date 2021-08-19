GPI S p A : Up and Running All of the Gpi's Systems After Hacker Attack on the Lazio Region

PRESS RELEASE

UP AND RUNNING ALL OF THE GPI'S SYSTEMS

AFTER HACKER ATTACK ON THE LAZIO REGION

Trento, 19 August 2021

The Gpi Group informs that, after the restoration of the online vaccine registration service, which occurred few days after the hacker attack and earlier than planned, also all of the remaining solutions and services provided by the Gpi Group in the Region Lazio are online and fully operational since last week.

Specifically, the Gpi software systems were switched off just as a precautionary measure following the hacker attack that had targeted the Region's data center, without affecting any of the Gpi's solutions.

The remarkable result has been achieved by the implementation in record time of a new IT infrastructure, pending the restoration and the verification of the regional one.

GPI GROUP

GPI is the preferred partner for software, technologies and services for healthcare, social services and the public administration. Founded more than 30 years ago in Trento, GPI has grown through significant investments in M&A (in Italy and abroad) and R&D, which it carries out in partnership with leading Italian research centres and universities to share scientific, technological, functional and process knowledge applied to the e-health,e-welfare,well-being sectors.

Also drawing on the solutions and know-how gained from the companies that have joined its ecosystem, the Group has masterfully translated the needs of the healthcare industry into cutting-edgehigh-tech solutions and new service models that optimise prevention, diagnosis and care processes, improving people's lives.

The offer combines specialised IT expertise with advisory and design capabilities enabling it to operate in a range of business areas: Software, Care, Automation, ICT and Payment services.

The Company reported consolidated revenues of €271 million in 2020, with over 6,100 employees at year end and more than 2,400 customers in over 60 countries.

GPI was listed on Borsa Italiana in 2016 (AIM segment) and moved to the MTA market in 2018. ISIN ordinary shares: IT0005221517 - ISIN "Warrant GPI SpA": IT0005221475

