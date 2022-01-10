Log in
    GPI   IT0005221517

GPI S.P.A.

(GPI)
  Report
GPI S p A : provides Schengen Information System for the Malta Police

01/10/2022 | 04:38am EST
PRESS RELEASE

SCHENGEN INFORMATION SYSTEM FOR THE MALTA POLICE FORCE

OVER 2 MILLION EUROS TO THE GPI GROUP

Trento, 10 January

The Gpi Group, in a consortium formed with the Maltese company Ptl, has been awarded the tender for the maintenance of the Schengen Information System of the Malta Police Force. For Gpi this is an order worth over 2 million euros, with a duration of 5 years.

The consortium won the tender for 5.44 million euros, of which 2.12 million euros pertaining to Gpi for the supply of software and related maintenance, and the remainder pertaining to Ptl for the supply of hardware and basic software.

The European area of free circulation without borders (and without passports), also known as the "Schengen area" is made up of 22 EU Member States and 4 non-EU countries and is a pillar of the European Community project. Within the Schengen area people can move freely, and it is therefore vital to control access from the external borders through internal communication flows between Schengen countries and external communication flows with non- Schengen countries.

The complex application structure of the SIS (Schengen Information System) consists of a local information system that is constantly aligned with the central system through a private computer network linking all Member States, allowing the competent authorities to consult all information relating to people travelling within the European Union, such as details relating to the carrying of weapons, pending charges, international arrest warrants, persons believed to be missing, stolen documents and so on.

The SIS and its 24-hour application maintenance for the island of Malta are fully managed by Gpi.

GPI GROUP

GPI is the preferred partner for software, technologies and services for Healthcare, Social Services and the Public Administration. Founded more than 30 years ago in Trento, GPI has grown through significant investments in M&A (in Italy and abroad) and R&D, which it carries out in partnership with leading Italian research centres and universities to share scientific, technological, functional and process knowledge applied to the e-health,e-welfare,well-being sectors.

Also drawing on the solutions and know-how gained from the companies that have joined its ecosystem, the Group has masterfully translated the needs of the healthcare industry into cutting-edgehigh-tech solutions and new service models that optimise prevention, diagnosis and care processes, improving people's lives.

The offer combines specialised IT expertise with advisory and design capabilities enabling it to operate in a range of business areas: Software, Care, Automation, ICT and Payment services.

The Company reported consolidated revenues of EUR 271 million in 2020, with over 6,100 employees at year end and more than 2,400 customers in over 60 countries.

GPI was listed on Borsa Italiana in 2016 (AIM segment) and moved to the MTA market in 2018. ISIN ordinary shares: IT0005221517

Press release available at www.gpi.it

| GPI SPA | Via Ragazzi del '99, 13 - 38123 Trento |

PRESS RELEASE

CONTACTS

Investor Relations

GPI | Fabrizio Redavid, Lorenzo Giollo | investor.relations@gpi.it | T: +390461381515 | Via Ragazzi del '99, 13 - 38123 Trento

Media Relations

GPI | Daniela Filbier, Enrico Orfano| media.relations@gpi.it | T: +390461381515 | Via Ragazzi del '99, 13 - 38123 Trento

Specialist

Banca Akros | Bruno Mestice | bruno.mestice@bancaakros.it | T. +3902434441 | Viale Eginardo, 29 - 20149 Milan

| GPI SPA | Via Ragazzi del '99, 13 - 38123 Trento |

2

Disclaimer

GPI S.p.A. published this content on 10 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 January 2022 09:37:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
