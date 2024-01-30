(Alliance News) - GPI Spa reported Tuesday that the group realized new overseas orders of about EUR12.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2023.

"This success has been achieved thanks to a strategy that combines leadership in the Italian market with expansion in international markets, particularly in Europe, where the technologically advanced products offered by the Gpi group have won the trust of new customers," the company's note reads.

GPI's stock is up 0.3 percent at EUR9.03 per share.

