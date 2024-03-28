(Alliance News) - GPI Spa reported Thursday that it closed fiscal year 2023 with a profit of EUR6.8 million from EUR9.5 million in 2022 and proposed a dividend of EUR0.50 per share, in line with the previous year.

Revenues amounted to EUR433.4 million from EUR347.0 million in the previous year.

Ebitda is EUR79.8 million from EUR48.6 million in the previous year.

Ebit is EUR27.8 million from EUR20.4 million recorded as of December 31, 2022.

Net financial position is EUR365 million from EUR143 million as of December 31, 2022.

GPI's stock closed at a par at EUR12.12 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

