(Alliance News) - GPI Spa on Wednesday reported that it has signed new contracts worth EUR7.3 million in continuation of its performance in the first quarter of 2023.

The company disclosed that key achievements included the performance of the Riedl Phasys robotic cabinet, which won EUR600,000 worth of contracts in new countries such as Finland and Iceland, while strengthening its presence in Austria, Japan, and Martinique in France.

The Gpi4Med.BLOOD transfusion system closed EUR1.7 million in contracts and the Philippine Red Cross entered the customer portfolio, with 130 installations throughout the Pacific archipelago.

Also good results for Evolucare, which closes new contracts for nearly EUR5 million in the second quarter, a positive effect of sales of software to support people with disabilities.

GPI trades in the green by 0.7 percent at EUR12.28 per share.

