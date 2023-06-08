Investor, News 08.06.2023 Gpi: Software for Hr Management of Lombardy Region Personnel eur 7 million Tender Awarded leggi view scarica
06/08/2023 | 05:42am EDT
PRESS RELEASE
SOFTWARE FOR HR MANAGEMENT OF LOMBARDY REGION PERSONNEL
EUR 7 MILLION TENDER AWARDED
Trento, 8 June 2023
GPI S.p.A. (GPI:IM), a company listed on the EXM market and Italian leader in information systems and services for the health and social care sector, announces the award of the two lots (1 and 3) in which it participated as part of the tender for the assignment of computerised personnel management service for the Lombardy Region, regional authorities and companies. The award is provisional and will become definitive once the time and regulatory conditions provided for this type of tender have been met.
The EUR 7 million contract has a total term of seven years. The first year will see the design and transition to the new HR software system, whereas the remaining six years will involve delivery of the service and any functional innovation. Gpi (as grouping leader) will provide the services in a temporary grouping of companies with Almaviva S.p.A. (grouping member). Gpi's share is EUR 5.9 million.
The subject of the supply of lot 1 (value to Gpi of approximately EUR 4.9 million) is computerised personnel management for the Lombardy Region, regional authorities and companies (Council, ARPA, Polis, ARIA). These processes encompass all aspects of personnel management, divided into areas of competence: organisational structure, records, personnel accounting, application security, curricula, training and skills development, career, payroll, contribution and tax payments, presence management and meal vouchers, travel and company welfare. The solution relies on a web-based system, in software-as-a-service (SaaS) mode, with cross-platform usability of application services, including on mobile devices.
Lot 3 (value for Gpi approximately EUR 1 million) calls for the supply of a software solution for managing the payslips of general practitioners and paediatricians of free choice, in order to innovate the current management system, thus improving the quality of the service provided.
The technical quality of the proposed solutions, together with the capacity for process innovation and the execution of highly complex projects, are the values that have enabled the Gpi Group to be present in 18 regions and to manage more than 500,000 payslips per month.
GPI GROUP
GPI is the partner of choice for software, technologies and services for healthcare, social services and the public administration. Founded more than 30 years ago in Trento, GPI has grown through significant investments in M&A (in Italy and abroad) and in R&D, carried out in partnership with leading Italian universities and research centres to transfer scientific, technological, functional and process knowledge into the e-health,e-welfare, and well-being sectors.
Also drawing on the solutions and know-how gained from the companies that have joined its ecosystem, the Group has masterfully translated the needs of the healthcare industry into cutting-edgehigh-tech solutions and new service models that optimise prevention, diagnosis and care processes, improving people's lives.
The offer combines specialised IT expertise with advisory and design capabilities enabling it to operate in a range of business areas: Software, Care, Automation, ICT and Payment services.
The Company reported consolidated revenues of €360.2 million in 2022, with over 7,100 employees at year end, and more than 3,000 customers in over 70 countries.
GPI was listed on Borsa Italiana in 2016 (AIM segment) and moved to the MTA (now EXM) market in 2018. ISIN ordinary shares: IT0005221517
