GPI: SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING CONVENED FOR 29 APRIL 2024

Trento, 15 March 2024

GPI S.p.A. (GPI:IM), Tech Leader Company listed on the EXM market (Euronext Milan) of Borsa Italiana, announces that the Board of Directors, which met today, resolved to convene the Shareholders' Meeting for 29 April 2024, in a single call.

Shareholders will be called upon to resolve on the 2023 financial statements and the allocation of profit, on Section I and II of the "Report on remuneration policy and fees paid in 2023", on the appointment of the Board of Directors as well as on the authorisation to purchase and dispose of treasury shares, subject to revocation of the resolution passed by the Shareholders' Meeting of 28 April 2023 to the extent that it is unused.

The documents relating to the Shareholders' Meeting will be made available to the public in accordance with the law and the regulations.

GPI GROUP

Gpi's mission is to make the healthcare systems sustainable through their digitisation, so that everyone can receive high-quality care.

Sustainability and social impact are the guiding principles and play a crucial role in the strategic and investment assessments of the Group, aware that the solutions and services provided to the community have an impact on the quality of life of individuals.

For 35 years, driven by a patient-centric vision, Gpi has been working to support healthcare systems by providing the skills and innovative tools necessary to improve prevention and treatment processes. This is achieved through the strategic use of advanced software, technologies, and cutting-edge services.

The Group's strategy is designed to meet the evolving requirements of the constantly changing healthcare sector and to facilitate entry into international markets.

The unwavering commitment of its 7,000 employees and a customer base of more than 3,000 across 70 countries, yielded €360 million in revenue, an EBITDA of €54 million in 2022.

Gpi S.p.A. is listed on the Euronext Tech Leaders segment of Borsa Italiana, the Italian stock exchange. ISIN ordinary shares: IT0005221517

This press release is also available at www.gpigroup.com and www.1info.it

CONTACTS

Investor Relations

GPI | Fabrizio Redavid, Lorenzo Giollo | investor.relations@gpi.it | T: +390461381515 | Via Ragazzi del '99, 13 - 38123 Trento

Media Relations

GPI | Daniela Filbier, Enrico Orfano| media.relations@gpi.it | T: +390461381515 | Via Ragazzi del '99, 13 - 38123 Trento

Specialist