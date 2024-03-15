Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

On March 12, 2024, Christopher Harter, notified the Board of Directors of GPO Plus, Inc. (the "Company") of his intention to resign as a director of the Company, effective immediately. Mr. Harter's resignation was not the result of any dispute or disagreement with the Company or the Company's Board of Directors on any matter relating to the operations, policies or practices of the Company.

On March 13, 2024, Ron McCormick notified the Board of Directors of GPO Plus, Inc. (the "Company") of his intention to resign as a director of the Company, effective immediately. Mr. McCormick's resignation was not the result of any dispute or disagreement with the Company or the Company's Board of Directors on any matter relating to the operations, policies or practices of the Company.