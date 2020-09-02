GPO Plus Signs Definitive Distribution Agreement with Exclusive Territories and Industry with Safehandles

Las Vegas, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - September 2, 2020) - GPO Plus, Inc. (OTC Pink: GHHHD / GPOX), a diversified holding corporation developing industry specific GPO's (Group Purchasing Organizations), announced that it has entered into a Definitive Distribution Agreement (Agreement) with SafeHandles, LLC (SafeHandles).







The Agreement establishes GPO Plus, Inc. (GPO Plus) as a Distributor with exclusive geographic territories within the United States that include; Nevada, Florida, Texas, Colorado, and Mississippi. In addition to geographic territories, GPO Plus also has been awarded exclusivity in the Gaming industry. The Agreement includes the complete line of SafeHandles disinfecting products as well as PURE Bioscience, Inc. (PURE), creator of the patented non-toxic silver dihydrogen citrate (SDC) antimicrobial. To learn more about SafeHandles, please visit http://www.GPOPlus.com/safehandles.

SafeHandles was created to provide a passive, non-invasive, replaceable, and affordable handle cover that maintains cleanliness and durability through their patented technology. SafeHandles created its revolutionary passive system that works continuously to protect itself to ensure handles are clean and durable. SafeHandles products include SafeHandles Heat Shrink Sleeves, Ster-Roll Adhesive Microbial Tape, SafeHandles Portable Steamer, SafeHandles ADA Door Handle Covers, and SafeHandles Elevator Buttons/ADA Push Pad. To learn more, please visit http://www.GPOPlus.com/safehandles.

GPO Plus will deploy its National Sales Team to provide distribution of SafeHandles and PURE products for wholesale, distribution, and direct to consumer sales.

If you are interested in purchasing SafeHandles, please visit http://www.GPOPlus.com/safehandles, fill out the form, and a GPO Plus Sales Representative will contact you with additional information.

GPO Plus CEO, Brett H. Pojunis states, "We feel that SafeHandles has the potential to be a big part of the solution in the long term fight against viruses and safety! Once applied, SafeHandles protects common touchpoints like door handles, slot machines, toilets, credit card terminals, wherever people put their hands." Mr. Pojunis added, "SafeHandles is a revolutionary product that we feel will have widespread adoption. In addition, we feel SafeHandles gives GPO Plus a pathway to becoming an industry leader due to the unique value proposition its technology offers."

SafeHandles technology utilizes a slow-release silver-based pesticide that is registered and approved by the EPA to inhibit the growth of certain microbes and it works consistently 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to maintain an unparalleled level of clean for up to 6 months.

About GPO Plus, Inc.

Headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, GPOPlus+ (OTC Pink: GHHHD / GPOX) is a fully reporting publicly traded global holding company of industry-specific Group Purchasing Organizations (GPO). ​The main holdings are HealthGPO, a Group Purchasing Organization for the Healthcare industry, and cbdGPO, a Group Purchasing Organization for the CBD and Hemp industry. In addition, GPOPlus+ offers professional services through GPOPRO Services.​ For more information please visit www.GPOPlus.com. To activate your free GPO Plus IR Account at www.GPOPlus.com/ir.

About SafeHandles, LLC.

SafeHandles was created to provide a passive, non-invasive, replaceable, and affordable handle covers that maintains cleanliness and durability. These custom-fit heat shrink sleeves and adhesive tapes create a durable film in high traffic and common-use areas to provide a cleaner handle. SafeHandles film incorporates an EPA-registered pesticide to inhibit the growth of certain microbes that may affect the product. The silver technology in SafeHandles film works continuously to protect the product from damaging bacteria and fungi to ensure the product is clean and durable.

Information about Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that include information relating to future events. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by which, that performance or those results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time they are made and/or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in, or suggested by, the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to; inability to gain or maintain licenses, reliance on unaudited statements, the Company's need for additional funding, governmental regulation of the cannabis industry, the impact of competitive products and pricing, the demand for the Company's products, and other risks that are detailed from time-to-time in the Company's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. For a more detailed description of the risk factors and uncertainties affecting Global House Holdings, Ltd., please refer to the Company's recent Securities and Exchange Commission filings, which are available at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

GPO Plus, Inc.'s Contacts:

Investor Inquiries:

Brett H. Pojunis, CEO

Email: ir@gpoplus.com

Shareholder's Line: 855.935.GPOX (4769)

