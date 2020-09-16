GPO Plus to Commence Trading Under New Stock Symbol GPOX

Las Vegas, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - September 16, 2020) - GPO Plus, Inc. (OTC Pink: GPOX), a diversified holding corporation developing industry specific GPO's (Group Purchasing Organizations), today announced that with shareholder approval FINRA has accepted the request of the corporation to trade under the new stock symbol GPOX beginning this morning September 16, 2020, on the OTC Markets. The common stock had previously traded on the OTC Markets under the symbol GHHH.





GPOX intends to initiate the process of uplisting to the OTCQB Venture Market.

Mr. Brett Pojunis, CEO stated: "This new name and symbol better reflects what our company does and achieves a major milestone for our overall business strategy." Mr. Pojunis added, "Now that our name and symbol have been updated, the company is ready to begin the application process to uplist to OTCQB. We believe the increased exposure provided by OTCQB will increase our visibility within the investment community and assist in expanding our shareholder base."

About GPO Plus, Inc.

Headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, GPOPlus+ (OTC Pink: GPOX) is a fully reporting publicly traded global holding company of industry-specific Group Purchasing Organizations (GPO). ​The main holdings are HealthGPO, a Group Purchasing Organization for the Healthcare industry, and cbdGPO, a Group Purchasing Organization for the CBD and Hemp industry. In addition, GPOPlus+ offers professional services through GPOPRO Services.​ For more information please visit www.GPOPlus.com. To activate your free GPO Plus IR Account at www.GPOPlus.com/ir.

Information about Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that include information relating to future events. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by which, that performance or those results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time they are made and/or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in, or suggested by, the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to; inability to gain or maintain licenses, reliance on unaudited statements, the Company's need for additional funding, governmental regulation of the cannabis industry, the impact of competitive products and pricing, the demand for the Company's products, and other risks that are detailed from time-to-time in the Company's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. For a more detailed description of the risk factors and uncertainties affecting Global House Holdings, Ltd., please refer to the Company's recent Securities and Exchange Commission filings, which are available at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

GPO Plus, Inc.'s Contacts:



Investor Inquiries:



Brett H. Pojunis, CEO

Email: ir@gpoplus.com

Shareholder's Line: 855.935.GPOX (4769)

