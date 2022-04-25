GPS Alliance : Notice of AGM and Proxy Form

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Notice is hereby given that GPS Alliance Holdings Limited Annual General Meeting of members is to be convened at 106 International Road, Singapore 629175 on Friday, 27 May 2022 at 1:00pm (Singapore time) /3:00pm (AEST).

AGENDA

ORDINARY BUSINESS

Financial Statements

To receive and consider the Company's Annual Financial Report, the Directors' Report and the Auditor's Report for the year ended 31 December 2021.

To consider and, if thought fit, pass the following resolutions, with or without amendment:

NON-BINDING RESOLUTION:

Resolution 1 Adoption of the Remuneration Report

'That the Remuneration Report for the year ended 31 December 2021 be and is hereby adopted.'

ORDINARY RESOLUTION:

Resolution 2 Re-election of Mr Marcelo Mora as a Director

'That Marcelo Mora having retired in accordance with the Company's Constitution and the Listing Rules, and being eligible, offers himself for re-election, be re-elected as a Director of the Company with immediate effect.'

Resolution 3

Ratification of Prior Issued Shares

'That the issue of 12,500,000 fully paid ordinary shares in the Company on 19 November 2021 for $0.048 per share to JKL Engineering Pte Ltd be and is hereby ratified for the purposes of ASX Listing Rules 7.4.'

To transact any other business that may be brought forward in accordance with the Company's Constitution.

By order of the Board

Marcelo Mora Company Secretary 26 April 2022

GPS Alliance Holdings Limited

ACN 163 013 947

Suite 203, 490 Pacific Highway, St Leonards NSW 2065, Australia

Explanatory Memorandum to the Notice of Annual General Meeting

This Explanatory Memorandum has been prepared to assist members to understand the business to be put to members at the Annual General Meeting to be held 106 International Road, Singapore 629175 on Friday, 27 May 2022 at 1:00pm (Singapore time) / 3:00pm (AEST).

Financial Report

The Financial Report, Directors' Report and Auditor's Report for the Company for the year ended 31 December 2021 will be laid before the meeting. There is no requirement for shareholders to approve these reports, however, the Chair of the meeting will allow a reasonable opportunity to ask the auditor questions about the conduct of the audit and the content of the Auditor's Report.

Resolution 1

Adoption of the Remuneration Report

The Remuneration Report, which forms part of the Directors' Report in the Company's 2021 Annual Report, contains certain prescribed details, sets out the policy adopted by the Board of Directors and discloses the

Company's payments to its Directors.

None of the Corporations Act, the ASX Listing Rules or the Company's Constitution requires a vote of shareholders at the Annual General Meeting on such report. In accordance with section 250R of the Corporations Act, a resolution that the Remuneration Report be adopted must be put to the vote. The resolution is advisory only and does not bind the Directors or the Company.

Shareholders will be given a reasonable opportunity at the meeting to comment on and ask questions about the Company's Remuneration Report.

The Chair intends to exercise all undirected proxies in favour of Resolution 1. If the Chair of the Meeting is appointed as your proxy and you have not specified the way the Chair is to vote on Resolution 1, by signing and returning the Proxy Form, you are considered to have provided the Chair with an express authorisation for the Chair to vote the proxy in accordance with the Chair's intention.

Voting Exclusion Statement

The company will disregard any votes cast on Resolution 1 (in any capacity, whether as proxy or as shareholder) by any of the following persons:

Key Management Personnel and Closely Related Parties of Key Management Personnel. However, the Company need not disregard a vote if it is:

• Cast by a person as a proxy or attorney for a person who is entitled to vote on the resolution, in accordance with the directions of the proxy form that specifies how the proxy is to vote on Resolution 1; or

• Cast by the chair of the Meeting as proxy or attorney appointed in accordance with the directions of the proxy form for a person who is entitled to vote, and such appointment on the proxy form expressly authorises the chair to exercise the proxy even if the resolution is connected directly with the remuneration report; or

• Cast by a holder acting solely in a nominee, trustee, custodial or other fiduciary capacity on behalf of a beneficiary provided the following conditions are met: o The beneficiary provides written confirmation to the holder that the beneficiary is not excluded from voting, and is not an associate of a person excluded from voting on the resolution; and o The holder votes on the resolution in accordance with directions given by the beneficiary to the holder to vote in that way.



The Directors recommend that you vote IN FAVOUR of this advisory Resolution 1.

The Chairman of the Meeting intends to vote undirected proxies IN FAVOUR of Resolution 1.

Resolution 2

Re-election of Mr Marcelo Mora

In accordance with Article 3.6 of the Company's Constitution and the Corporations Act, Marcelo Mora retires by rotation and, being eligible, offers himself for re-election.

Mr Marcelo Mora holds a Bachelor of Business degree and Graduate Diploma of Applied Corporate Governance. Mr Mora has been a Director, Company Secretary and accountant for more than 30 years and has experience in several industries including manufacturing, resources and mining companies both in Australia and internationally, providing financial reporting and corporate services to a range of publicly listed companies.

The Directors recommend that you vote IN FAVOUR of Resolution 2.

The Chair of the Meeting intends to vote undirected proxies IN FAVOUR of Resolution 2.

Resolution 3 Ratification of Prior Issue of Shares

On 19 November 2021, the Company issued 12,500,000 ordinary shares to JKL Engineering Pte Ltd in consideration for 65% equity interest in AS Marble Culture Pte Ltd in Singapore.

Broadly speaking, and subject to a number of exceptions, ASX Listing Rule 7.1 limits the amount of equity securities that a listed company can issue without the approval of its shareholders over any 12-month period to 15% of the fully paid ordinary shares it had on issue at the start of that period.

The issue of these shares does not fit within any of these exceptions and, as it has not yet been approved by the Company's Shareholders. It effectively uses up part of the 15% limit in Listing Rule 7.1, by reducing the Company's capacity to issue further Equity Securities without Shareholder approval under Listing Rule 7.1 for

the 12 months following the date the Company issued the Shares.

Listing Rule 7.4 allows the shareholders of a company to ratify and subsequently approve an issue of Equity Securities after it has been made or agreed to be made. If the Shareholders ratify and subsequently approve the issue of Shares the issue is taken to have been approved under Listing Rule 7.1 and so does not reduce the company's capacity to issue further Equity Securities without shareholder approval under that rule.

The Company wishes to retain as much flexibility as possible to issue additional Equity Securities in the future without having to obtain Shareholder approval for such issues under Listing Rule 7.1.

To this end, resolution 3 seeks Shareholder to ratify and subsequently approve the issue of 12,500,000 ordinary shares to JKL Engineering Pte Ltd under and for the purposes of Listing 7.4

If Resolution 3 is passed, the issue of these Shares will be excluded in calculating the Company's 15% limit in

Listing Rule 7.1, effectively increasing the number of Equity Securities the Company can issue without Shareholder approval over the 12 months following the date the Company issued the shares.

If Resolution 3 is not passed, the issue of these Shares will be included in calculating the Company's 15% limit in Listing Rule 7.1, effectively decreasing the number of Equity Securities the Company can issue without Shareholder approval over the 12 months following the issued date.

The Company confirms that the issue of the Shares to JKL Engineering Pte Ltd did not breach Listing Rule 7.1.

Details of the issue, as required by ASX Listing Rule 7.5 are as follows:

Name of allottees: JKL Engineering Pte Ltd (not a related party under Listing Rule 10.1 or 10.11) Number of securities allotted: 12,500,000 ordinary shares pursuant to Listing Rule 7.1 Terms: Fully paid ordinary shares ranking pari passu with existing fully paid ordinary shares. Date of issued: The shares were issued on 19 November 2021. Issue price: $0.048 per share. Intended use of funds: No funds were raised as part of this issue. The shares were issued as consideration for 65% equity interest in AS Marble Culture Pte Ltd in Singapore. Voting Exclusion Statement

The Company will disregard any votes cast in favour on Resolution 3 by or on behalf of:

• JKL Engineering Pte Ltd or;

• an associate of JKL Engineering Pte Ltd.

However, this does not apply to a vote cast in favour of Resolution 3 by:

• a person as proxy or attorney for a person who is entitled to vote on the resolution, in accordance with directions given to the proxy or attorney to vote on the resolution in that way; or

• the chair of the meeting as proxy or attorney for a person who is entitled to vote on the resolution, in accordance with a direction given to the chair to vote on the resolution as the chair decides; or

• a holder acting solely in a nominee, trustee, custodial or other fiduciary capacity on behalf of a beneficiary provided the following conditions are met: • the beneficiary provides written confirmation to the holder that the beneficiary is not excluded from voting, and is not an associate of a person excluded from voting, on the resolution; and • the holder votes on the resolution in accordance with directions given by the beneficiary to the holder to vote in that way.



The Directors recommend that you vote IN FAVOUR of Resolution 3.

The Chairman of the Meeting intends to vote undirected proxies IN FAVOUR of Resolution 3.

