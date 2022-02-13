GPT : 2021 Annual Report

HOW WE GROUP RISK DIRECTORS' FINANCIAL SECURITYHOLDER BUSINESS GOVERNANCE OVERVIEW CREATE VALUE PERFORMANCE MANAGEMENT REPORT STATEMENTS INFORMATION

Welcome to The GPT Group 2021 Annual Report.

GPT acknowledges the Traditional Custodians of the lands on which our business and assets operate, and recognise their ongoing connection to land, waters and

community. We pay our respects to First Nations Elders past, present and emerging.

This Annual Report describes our strategy, reports our performance in financial, environmental, social and governance matters, and outlines how we create value over the short, medium and long term. It is prepared with reference to the International Integrated Reporting Framework and the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI). These frameworks inform our determination of the material matters we report. Information regarding our materiality assessment can be found on page 34.

In this report references to 'GPT', 'Group', 'we', 'us' and 'our' refer to The GPT Group, unless otherwise stated. Information in this Annual Report is stated as at 31 December 2021 unless otherwise indicated. References in this report to a 'year', '2021' and 'FY21' refer to the financial year

ended 31 December 2021 unless otherwise stated. All values are expressed in Australian currency unless otherwise indicated. Key statistics for the Retail, Office and Logistics divisions include The GPT Group's weighted interest in the GPT Wholesale Shopping Centre Fund (GWSCF), the GPT Wholesale Office Fund (GWOF), and the GPT QuadReal Logistics Trust (GQLT) respectively.

Portfolio occupancy Development pipeline Funds from Operations (FFO) (2020: $554.7m) (2020: 98.4%) (2020: $5.1b) $554.5m 97.7% $5.7b Distribution per security Total Return Emissions intensity reduction since 2005 (2020: 22.50¢) (2020: (2.4)%) (2020: 75%) 23.20¢ 14.1% 82%

RESULTS PRESENTATION CLIMATE CORPORATE MODERN SLAVERY SUSTAINABILITY AND DATA PACK + PROPERTY DISCLOSURE GOVERNANCE STATEMENT REPORT COMPENDIUM STATEMENT STATEMENT (Published Dec 2021) (To publish Apr 2022)

Reporting suite

The Annual Report is the primary document in our reporting suite. It summarises the value created by GPT's business activities together with the annual financial statements for the Group. Further information is available in our broader reporting suite, which includes: