    GPT   AU000000GPT8

GPT GROUP

(GPT)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Australian Stock Exchange - 02/11 12:10:50 am
5 AUD   -1.38%
05:52pGPT : 2021 Annual Result Property Compendium
PU
05:52pGPT : Climate Disclosure Statement 2021
PU
05:52pGPT : Appendix 4G and 2021 Corporate Governance Statement
PU
GPT : 2021 Annual Report

02/13/2022 | 05:32pm EST
14 February 2022

The GPT Group 2021 Annual Report

The GPT Group ('GPT') provides The GPT Group 2021 Annual Report which is authorised for release by The GPT Group Board.

-ENDS-

For more information, please contact:

INVESTORS AND MEDIA Penny Berger

Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Affairs +61 402 079 955

Level 51, 25 Martin Place, Sydney NSW 2000

www.gpt.com.au

Annual Report

2021

BUSINESS OVERVIEW

Celebrating 50 years of creating value and enriching communities.

only

tents

Co

01.

Overview

02.

About GPT

04.

Letter to Securityholders

use

06.

Megatrends

08.

Our Strategy

10.

Our Business Activities

12.

How We Create Value

14.

Growing and predictable earnings

16.

Thriving places

18. Empowered people

20.

Sustainable environment

personal

22.

Prospering customers, suppliers

and communities

24.

Group Performance

28.

Office

29.

Logistics

30.

Retail

31.

Funds Management

32.

Prospects

34.

Risk Management

35.

Key risks

38.

Climate-related risks

40.

Governance

43.

Director biographies

46.

Directors' Report

48. Remuneration Report

63.

Financial Statements

64.

Consolidated Statement

of Comprehensive Income

65.

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

66.

Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity

For67. Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

68.

Notes to the Financial Statements

  1. Directors' Declaration
  2. Independent Auditor's Report
  1. Securityholder Information
  2. Investor information
  3. Glossary

132. Corporate directory

8 Exhibition Street and 51 Flinders Lane, Melbourne

THE GPT GROUP  ANNUAL REPORT 2021

(Artist's impression)

HOW WE

GROUP

RISK

DIRECTORS'

FINANCIAL

SECURITYHOLDER

BUSINESS

GOVERNANCE

OVERVIEW

CREATE VALUE

PERFORMANCE

MANAGEMENT

REPORT

STATEMENTS

INFORMATION

Welcome to The GPT Group 2021 Annual Report.

GPT acknowledges the Traditional Custodians of the lands on which our business and assets operate, and recognise their ongoing connection to land, waters and community. We pay our respects to First Nations Elders past, present and emerging.

community. We pay our respects to First Nations Elders past, present and emerging.

This Annual Report describes our strategy, reports our performance in financial, environmental, social and governance matters, and outlines how we create value over the short, medium and long term. It is prepared with reference to the International Integrated Reporting Framework and the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI). These frameworks inform our determination of the material matters we report. Information regarding our materiality assessment can be found on page 34.

In this report references to 'GPT', 'Group', 'we', 'us' and 'our' refer to The GPT Group, unless otherwise stated. Information in this Annual Report useis stated as at 31 December 2021 unless otherwise indicated. References in this report to a 'year', '2021' and 'FY21' refer to the financial year

ended 31 December 2021 unless otherwise stated. All values are expressed in Australian currency unless otherwise indicated. Key statistics for the Retail, Office and Logistics divisions include The GPT Group's weighted interest in the GPT Wholesale Shopping Centre Fund (GWSCF), the GPT Wholesale Office Fund (GWOF), and the GPT QuadReal Logistics Trust (GQLT) respectively.

2021 Highlights

personal

Portfolio occupancy

Development pipeline

Funds from Operations (FFO)

(2020: $554.7m)

(2020: 98.4%)

(2020: $5.1b)

$554.5m

97.7%

$5.7b

Distribution per security

Total Return

Emissions intensity

reduction since 2005

(2020: 22.50¢)

(2020: (2.4)%)

(2020: 75%)

23.20¢

14.1%

82%

ForRESULTS PRESENTATION

CLIMATE

CORPORATE

MODERN SLAVERY

SUSTAINABILITY

AND DATA PACK + PROPERTY

DISCLOSURE

GOVERNANCE

STATEMENT

REPORT

COMPENDIUM

STATEMENT

STATEMENT

(Published Dec 2021)

(To publish Apr 2022)

Reporting suite

The Annual Report is the primary document in our reporting suite. It summarises the value created by GPT's business activities together with the annual financial statements for the Group. Further information is available in our broader reporting suite, which includes:

Property

2021 Annual

Climate Disclosure

Statement 2021

Corporate Governance

Statement 2021

Modern Slavery

Statement 2021

Sustainability Report

2021

Annual Result 2021

THE GPT GROUP  ANNUAL REPORT 2021

1

The portfolio was valued at $6.1 million at 30 June 1971 and consisted of Penrith Plaza shopping centre (still
50 per cent owned by GPT today and now named Westfield Penrith) and residential apartments in the Sydney suburbs of Gladesville and Homebush.
While the diversity and composition of our property portfolio has changed over the years, the foundations have remained the same - to deliver growing and predictable returns for investors of all sizes and to do so in a way that creates value for all stakeholders.
As Australia's first real estate investment trust (A-REIT),units in The General Property Trust first traded on the Sydney Stock Exchanges on 28 April, 1971. The Trust's 6 million units were held by approximately 2,300 unitholders and provided everyday 'mum and dad' investors with the opportunity to invest in commercial property and share in its consistent returns.
We embrace our diverse backgrounds, experiences and perspectives, working together for the best outcome.
Value Differences, Play as a Team
A proud history and an exciting future
We focus on the present and the future to deliver consistent, dependable performance.
Deliver Today, Create Tomorrow

BUSINESS OVERVIEW

About GPT

onlyassets. The Group leverages its real estate management platform to enhance returns through property development and funds management.

GPT is a vertically integrated diversified property group that owns and actively manages a $26.9 billion portfolio of high quality Australian office, logistics and retail

Listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) since 1971, today The GPT Group is a constituent of the S&P/ASX 50 Index with a substantial investor base of more than 32,000 securityholders.

Our vision

Our purpose

To be the most respected property company

To create value for investors by providing high quality real estate spaces that

in Australia in the eyes of our investors, people,

enable people to excel and our customers and communities to prosper in a

customers and communities.

sustainable way.

use

Our values

Each day, our core values guide our employees as they work to deliver on our purpose.

Safety First -

Everyone, Always

We care about people above everything else.

For

Raise the Bar

We think big, take initiative, share ideas and challenge the status quo.

Speak Up

We are courageous and speak up about things that matter.

2 THE GPT GROUP  ANNUAL REPORT 2021

