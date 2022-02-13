GPT : 2021 Annual Report

The GPT Group ('GPT') provides The GPT Group 2021 Annual Report which is authorised for release by The GPT Group Board.
Annual Report
2021
BUSINESS OVERVIEW
Celebrating 50 years of creating value and enriching communities.
tents
01.
Overview
02.
About GPT
04.
Letter to Securityholders
06.
Megatrends
08.
Our Strategy
10.
Our Business Activities
12.
How We Create Value
14.
Growing and predictable earnings
16.
Thriving places
18. Empowered people
20.
Sustainable environment
22.
Prospering customers, suppliers
and communities
24.
Group Performance
28.
Office
29.
Logistics
30.
Retail
31.
Funds Management
32.
Prospects
34.
Risk Management
35.
Key risks
38.
Climate-related risks
40.
Governance
43.
Director biographies
46.
Directors' Report
48. Remuneration Report
63.
Financial Statements
64.
Consolidated Statement
of Comprehensive Income
65.
Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
66.
Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity
For67. Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
68.
Notes to the Financial Statements
Directors' Declaration
Independent Auditor's Report
Securityholder Information
Investor information
Glossary
132. Corporate directory
8 Exhibition Street and 51 Flinders Lane, Melbourne
THE GPT GROUP ANNUAL REPORT 2021
(Artist's impression)
HOW WE
GROUP
RISK
DIRECTORS'
FINANCIAL
SECURITYHOLDER
BUSINESS
GOVERNANCE
OVERVIEW
CREATE VALUE
PERFORMANCE
MANAGEMENT
REPORT
STATEMENTS
INFORMATION
Welcome to The GPT Group 2021 Annual Report.
GPT acknowledges the Traditional Custodians of the lands on which our business and assets operate, and recognise their ongoing connection to land, waters and community. We pay our respects to First Nations Elders past, present and emerging.
community. We pay our respects to First Nations Elders past, present and emerging.
This Annual Report describes our strategy, reports our performance in financial, environmental, social and governance matters, and outlines how we create value over the short, medium and long term. It is prepared with reference to the International Integrated Reporting Framework and the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI). These frameworks inform our determination of the material matters we report. Information regarding our materiality assessment can be found on page 34.
In this report references to 'GPT', 'Group', 'we', 'us' and 'our' refer to The GPT Group, unless otherwise stated. Information in this Annual Report is stated as at 31 December 2021 unless otherwise indicated. References in this report to a 'year', '2021' and 'FY21' refer to the financial year ended 31 December 2021 unless otherwise stated.
ended 31 December 2021 unless otherwise stated. All values are expressed in Australian currency unless otherwise indicated. Key statistics for the Retail, Office and Logistics divisions include The GPT Group's weighted interest in the GPT Wholesale Shopping Centre Fund (GWSCF), the GPT Wholesale Office Fund (GWOF), and the GPT QuadReal Logistics Trust (GQLT) respectively.
2021 Highlights
Portfolio occupancy
Development pipeline
Funds from Operations (FFO)
(2020: $554.7m)
(2020: 98.4%)
(2020: $5.1b)
$554.5m
97.7%
$5.7b
Distribution per security
Total Return
Emissions intensity
reduction since 2005
(2020: 22.50¢)
(2020: (2.4)%)
(2020: 75%)
23.20¢
14.1%
82%
ForRESULTS PRESENTATION
CLIMATE
CORPORATE
MODERN SLAVERY
SUSTAINABILITY
AND DATA PACK + PROPERTY
DISCLOSURE
GOVERNANCE
STATEMENT
REPORT
COMPENDIUM
STATEMENT
STATEMENT
(Published Dec 2021)
(To publish Apr 2022)
Reporting suite
The Annual Report is the primary document in our reporting suite. It summarises the value created by GPT's business activities together with the annual financial statements for the Group. Further information is available in our broader reporting suite, which includes:
Property
2021 Annual
Climate Disclosure
Statement 2021
Corporate Governance
Statement 2021
Modern Slavery
Statement 2021
Sustainability Report
2021
Annual Result 2021
THE GPT GROUP ANNUAL REPORT 2021
1
The portfolio was valued at $6.1 million at 30 June 1971 and consisted of Penrith Plaza shopping centre (still
50 per cent owned by GPT today and now named Westfield Penrith) and residential apartments in the Sydney suburbs of Gladesville and Homebush.
While the diversity and composition of our property portfolio has changed over the years, the foundations have remained the same - to deliver growing and predictable returns for investors of all sizes and to do so in a way that creates value for all stakeholders.
As Australia's first real estate investment trust(A-REIT),units in The General Property Trust first traded on the Sydney Stock Exchanges on 28 April, 1971. The Trust's 6 million units were held by approximately 2,300 unitholders and provided everyday 'mum and dad' investors with the opportunity to invest in commercial property and share in its consistent returns.
We embrace our diverse backgrounds, experiences and perspectives, working together for the best outcome.
Value Differences, Play as a Team
A proud history and an exciting future
We focus on the present and the future to deliver consistent, dependable performance.
Deliver Today, Create Tomorrow
BUSINESS OVERVIEW
About GPT
onlyassets. The Group leverages its real estate management platform to enhance returns through property development and funds management.
GPT is a vertically integrated diversified property group that owns and actively manages a $26.9 billion portfolio of high quality Australian office, logistics and retail
Listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) since 1971, today The GPT Group is a constituent of the S&P/ASX 50 Index with a substantial inv stor base of more than 32,000 securityholders.
Our vision
Our purpose
To be the most respected property company
To create value for investors by providing high quality real estate spaces that
in Australia in the eyes of our investors, people,
enable people to excel and our customers and communities to prosper in a
c stomers and communities.
sustainable way.
use
Our values
Each day, our core values guide our employees as they work to deliver on our purpose.
Safety First -
Everyone, Always
We care about people ab ve everything else.
For
Raise the Bar
We think big, take initiative, share ideas and challenge the status quo.
Speak Up
We are courageous and speak up about things that matter.
2THE GPT GROUP ANNUAL REPORT 2021
