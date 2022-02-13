Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. GPT Group
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GPT   AU000000GPT8

GPT GROUP

(GPT)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Australian Stock Exchange - 02/11 12:10:50 am
5 AUD   -1.38%
05:52pGPT : 2021 Annual Result Property Compendium
PU
05:52pGPT : Climate Disclosure Statement 2021
PU
05:52pGPT : Appendix 4G and 2021 Corporate Governance Statement
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

GPT : 2021 Annual Result Data Pack

02/13/2022 | 05:52pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

For personal use only

14 February 2022

2021 Annual Result Data Pack

The GPT Group ('GPT') provides its 2021 Annual Result Data Pack which has been approved for release by The GPT Group's Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Bob Johnston.

-ENDS-

For more information, please contact:

INVESTORS AND MEDIA Penny Berger

Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Affairs +61 402 079 955

Level 51, 25 Martin Place, Sydney NSW 2000

www.gpt.com.au

onlyuse ersonalAnnual Result 2021

onlyuse rsonalAnnual Result 2021

Market Briefing

14 February 2022

rsonal use only

The GPT Group

acknowledges the Traditional

Custodians of the lands on which our business and assets operate, and recognises their ongoing connection to land, waters

and community.

We pay our respects to First Nations Elders past, present and emerging.

Annual Result 2021

only2021 Year in Review | Bob Johnston

Fi a ce and Treasury | Anastasia Clarke Office | Martin Ritchie

Logistics | Chris Davis useRetail | Chris Barnett

2022 Outlook | Bob Johnston

rsonalAgenda

4

8

12

21

28

37

Annual Result 2021

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

The GPT Group published this content on 13 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 February 2022 22:51:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about GPT GROUP
05:52pGPT : 2021 Annual Result Property Compendium
PU
05:52pGPT : Climate Disclosure Statement 2021
PU
05:52pGPT : Appendix 4G and 2021 Corporate Governance Statement
PU
05:52pGPT : 2021 Annual Result Data Pack
PU
05:42pGPT : 2021 Annual Result Presentation
PU
05:32pGPT : 2021 Annual Financial Report-GPT Management Holdings Ltd
PU
05:32pGPT : 2021 Annual Report
PU
02/01Australian Shares Rise Above Key Psychological Level on RBA Expectations of Further Eco..
MT
02/01Sentinel Property Group agreed to acquire Casuarina Square from GPT Wholesale Shopping ..
CI
01/31GPT Group Selling Casuarina Square for $281 Million
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 724 M 519 M 519 M
Net income 2021 566 M 406 M 406 M
Net Debt 2021 4 779 M 3 429 M 3 429 M
P/E ratio 2021 17,3x
Yield 2021 4,87%
Capitalization 9 578 M 6 872 M 6 872 M
EV / Sales 2021 19,8x
EV / Sales 2022 18,1x
Nbr of Employees 500
Free-Float 95,8%
Chart GPT GROUP
Duration : Period :
GPT Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GPT GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 5,00 AUD
Average target price 5,42 AUD
Spread / Average Target 8,44%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert William Johnston Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Anastasia Clarke Chief Financial Officer
Vickki A. McFadden Chairman
Mark Fookes Chief Operating Officer
David Burgess Head-Investment, Office & Logistics
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GPT GROUP-7.75%6 872
GECINA-9.44%9 357
MIRVAC GROUP-15.12%6 988
NOMURA REAL ESTATE MASTER FUND, INC.0.00%6 582
ICADE-6.50%5 093
DIGITALBRIDGE GROUP, INC.-9.60%4 273