GPT : 2021 Annual Result Presentation

14 February 2022
2021 Annual Result Presentation
The GPT Group ('GPT') provides its 2021 Annual Result Presentation which is authorised for release by The GPT Group Board.
The GPT Group
acknowledges the
Traditional Custodians of the lands on which our business and assets operate, and recognises their ongoing connection to land, waters and community.
We pay our respects to First Nations Elders past, present and emerging.
2021 Year in Review | Bob Johnston
4
Finance and Treasury | Anastasia Clarke
8
Office | Martin Ritchie
12
Logistics | Chris Davis
21
Retail | Chris Barnett
28
2022 Outlook | Bob Johnston
37
Agenda
2021 Year in review
» Strong momentum in 1H disrupted by Delta outbreak in 2H − Restrictions more severe than 2020
only − Retail rent collections in 3Q fell to 63% of gross billings, recovering to 101% in 4Q − Omicron has been a setback to the recovery
− Melbourne Central continues to be impacted by an inactive CBD
» Logistics portfolio continues to benefit from strong demand and high occupancy
Office portfolio leasing activity improved in 2H despite extended period of work use» from home
» Portfolio valuation gains of $924m driven primarily by Logistics » Continued to execute on strategy
− Logistics 27% of portfolio weighting ersonal − Completed ~$800m of Office developments
− Advanced retail and mixed-use schemes for Highpoint and Rouse Hill Town Centre
− Expanded capital partnership with QuadReal Agenda− On track to deliver Carbon Neutral target in 2024
32 SMITH, PARRAMATTA
THE GPT GROUP | 2021 ANNUAL RESULT
