    GPT   AU000000GPT8

GPT GROUP

(GPT)
GPT : 2021 Annual Result Presentation

02/13/2022 | 05:42pm EST
For personal use only

14 February 2022

2021 Annual Result Presentation

The GPT Group ('GPT') provides its 2021 Annual Result Presentation which is authorised for release by The GPT Group Board.

-ENDS-

For more information, please contact:

INVESTORS AND MEDIA Penny Berger

Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Affairs +61 402 079 955

Level 51, 25 Martin Place, Sydney NSW 2000

www.gpt.com.au

ersonal use only

Annual Result 2021

Market Briefing

14 February 2022

ersonal use only

The GPT Group

acknowledges the

Traditional Custodians of the lands on which our business and assets operate, and recognises their ongoing connection to land, waters and community.

We pay our respects to First Nations Elders past, present and emerging.

Annual Result 2021

ersonal use only

2021 Year in Review | Bob Johnston

4

Finance and Treasury | Anastasia Clarke

8

Office | Martin Ritchie

12

Logistics | Chris Davis

21

Retail | Chris Barnett

28

2022 Outlook | Bob Johnston

37

Agenda

Agenda

Annual Result 2021

2021 Year in review

» Strong momentum in 1H disrupted by Delta outbreak in 2H Restrictions more severe than 2020

only Retail rent collections in 3Q fell to 63% of gross billings, recovering to 101% in 4Q Omicron has been a setback to the recovery

Melbourne Central continues to be impacted by an inactive CBD

» Logistics portfolio continues to benefit from strong demand and high occupancy

Office portfolio leasing activity improved in 2H despite extended period of work use» from home

» Portfolio valuation gains of $924m driven primarily by Logistics » Continued to execute on strategy

Logistics 27% of portfolio weighting ersonal Completed ~$800m of Office developments

Advanced retail and mixed-use schemes for Highpoint and Rouse Hill Town Centre

Expanded capital partnership with QuadReal Agenda On track to deliver Carbon Neutral target in 2024

32 SMITH, PARRAMATTA

THE GPT GROUP | 2021 ANNUAL RESULT

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

The GPT Group published this content on 13 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 February 2022 22:41:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 724 M 519 M 519 M
Net income 2021 566 M 406 M 406 M
Net Debt 2021 4 779 M 3 429 M 3 429 M
P/E ratio 2021 17,3x
Yield 2021 4,87%
Capitalization 9 578 M 6 872 M 6 872 M
EV / Sales 2021 19,8x
EV / Sales 2022 18,1x
Nbr of Employees 500
Free-Float 95,8%
Chart GPT GROUP
Duration : Period :
GPT Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GPT GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 5,00 AUD
Average target price 5,42 AUD
Spread / Average Target 8,44%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert William Johnston Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Anastasia Clarke Chief Financial Officer
Vickki A. McFadden Chairman
Mark Fookes Chief Operating Officer
David Burgess Head-Investment, Office & Logistics
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GPT GROUP-7.75%6 872
GECINA-9.44%9 357
MIRVAC GROUP-15.12%6 988
NOMURA REAL ESTATE MASTER FUND, INC.0.00%6 582
ICADE-6.50%5 093
DIGITALBRIDGE GROUP, INC.-9.60%4 273