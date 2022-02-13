GPT : 2021 Annual Result Presentation

2021 Year in review

» Strong momentum in 1H disrupted by Delta outbreak in 2H − Restrictions more severe than 2020

only − Retail rent collections in 3Q fell to 63% of gross billings, recovering to 101% in 4Q − Omicron has been a setback to the recovery

− Melbourne Central continues to be impacted by an inactive CBD

» Logistics portfolio continues to benefit from strong demand and high occupancy

Office portfolio leasing activity improved in 2H despite extended period of work use» from home

» Portfolio valuation gains of $924m driven primarily by Logistics » Continued to execute on strategy

− Logistics 27% of portfolio weighting ersonal − Completed ~$800m of Office developments

− Advanced retail and mixed-use schemes for Highpoint and Rouse Hill Town Centre

− Expanded capital partnership with QuadReal Agenda− On track to deliver Carbon Neutral target in 2024