GPT : 2021 Annual Result Property Compendium

For personal use only

14 February 2022

2021 Annual Result Property Compendium

The GPT Group ('GPT') provides its 2021 Annual Result Property Compendium which is authorised for release by The GPT Group's Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Bob Johnston.

-ENDS-

For more information, please contact:

INVESTORS AND MEDIA Penny Berger

Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Affairs +61 402 079 955