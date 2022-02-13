GPT : 2021 Annual Result Property Compendium

For personal use only
14 February 2022
2021 Annual Result Property Compendium
The GPT Group ('GPT') provides its 2021 Annual Result Property Compendium which is authorised for release by The GPT Group's Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Bob Johnston.
-ENDS-
For more information, please contact:
INVESTORS AND MEDIA Penny Berger
Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Affairs +61 402 079 955
Level 51, 25 Martin Place, Sydney NSW 2000
www.gpt.com.au
For personal use only
Property Compendium
Annual Result 2021
use only
Contents
personalFor
Office
3
Logistics
56
Retail
71
THE GPT GROUP | 2021 ANNUAL RESULT PROPERTY COMPENDIUM
Queen & Collins, Melbourne
Office Portfolio
Annual Result 2021
Australia Square
264 George Street, Sydney
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Attachments
Disclaimer
The GPT Group published this content on 13 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 February 2022 22:51:01 UTC.