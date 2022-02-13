GPT : Appendix 4G and 2021 Corporate Governance Statement 02/13/2022 | 05:52pm EST Send by mail :

14 February 2022 Appendix 4G and 2021 Corporate Governance Statement The GPT Group ('GPT') provides its Appendix 4G and 2021 Corporate Governance Statement in accordance with ASX Listing Rules 4.7.3, 4.7.4 and 4.10.3. This is authorised for release by The GPT Group Board. -ENDS- For more information, please contact: INVESTORS AND MEDIA Penny Berger Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Affairs +61 402 079 955 Level 51, 25 Martin Place, Sydney NSW 2000 www.gpt.com.au For personal use only Rules 4.7.3 and 4.10.3 Appendix 4G Key to Disclosures Corporate Governance Council Principles and Recommendations Name of entity The GPT Group ABN/ARBN Financial year ended: GPT RE Limited (ACN 107 426 504) as the responsible entity of General Property Trust (ARSN 090 110 357) 31 December 2021 GPT Management Holdings Limited (ACN 113 510 188) Our corporate governance statement1 for the period above can be found at:2 These pages of our annual report: This URL on our website: https://www.gpt.com.au/about-us/corporate-governance The Corporate Governance Statement is accurate and up to date as at 31 December 2021 and has been approved by the board. The annexure includes a key to where our corporate governance disclosures can be located.3 Date: 14 February 2022 Name of authorised officer authorising lodgement: Emma Lawler, Company Secretary "Corporate governance statement" is defined in Listing Rule 19.12 to mean the statement referred to in Listing Rule 4.10.3 which discloses the extent to which an entity has followed the recommendations set by the ASX Corporate Governance Council during a particular reporting period. Listing Rule 4.10.3 requires an entity that is included in the official list as an ASX Listing to include in its annual report either a corporate governance statement that meets the requirements of that rule or the URL of the page on its website where such a statement is located. The corporate governance statement must disclose the extent to which the entity has followed the recommendations set by the ASX Corporate Governance Council during the reporting period. If the entity has not followed a recommendation for any part of the reporting period, its corporate governance statement must separately identify that recommendation and the period during which it was not followed and state its reasons for not following the recommendation and what (if any) alternative governance practices it adopted in lieu of the recommendation during that period. Under Listing Rule 4.7.4, if an entity chooses to include its corporate governance statement on its website rather than in its annual report, it must lodge a copy of the corporate governance statement with ASX at the same time as it lodges its annual report with ASX. The corporate governance statement must be current as at the effective date specified in that statement for the purposes of Listing Rule 4.10.3. Under Listing Rule 4.7.3, an entity must also lodge with ASX a completed Appendix 4G at the same time as it lodges its annual report with ASX. The Appendix 4G serves a dual purpose. It acts as a key designed to assist readers to locate the governance disclosures made by a listed entity under Listing Rule 4.10.3 and under the ASX Corporate Governance Council's recommendations. It also acts as a verification tool for listed entities to confirm that they have met the disclosure requirements of Listing Rule 4.10.3. The Appendix 4G is not a substitute for, and is not to be confused with, the entity's corporate governance statement. They serve different purposes and an entity must produce each of them separately. Tick whichever option is correct and then complete the page number(s) of the annual report, or the URL of the web page, where your corporate governance statement can be found. You can, if you wish, delete the option which is not applicable. Throughout this form, where you are given two or more options to select, you can, if you wish, delete any option which is not applicable and just retain the option that is applicable. If you select an option that includes " OR " at the end of the selection and you delete the other options, you can also, if you wish, delete the " OR " at the end of the selection. See notes 4 and 5 below for further instructions on how to complete this form. ASX Listing Rules Appendix 4G (current at 17/7/2020) Page 1 Appendix 4G Key to Disclosures Corporate Governance Council Principles and Recommendations ANNEXURE - KEY TO CORPORATE GOVERNANCE DISCLOSURES r personal use only Corporate Governance Council recommendation Where a box below is ticked,4 we have followed the Where a box below is ticked, we have NOT followed the recommendation in full for the whole of the period above. We recommendation in full for the whole of the period above. Our have disclosed this in our Corporate Governance Statement: reasons for not doing so are:5 PRINCIPLE 1 - LAY SOLID FOUNDATIONS FOR MANAGEMENT AND OVERSIGHT 1.1 A listed entity should have and disclose a board charter setting ☒ ☐ set out in our Corporate Governance Statement OR out: and we have disclosed a copy of our board charter at: ☐ we are an externally managed entity and this recommendation (a) the respective roles and responsibilities of its board and https://www.gpt.com.au/about-us/corporate-governance/policies is therefore not applicable management; and those matters expressly reserved to the board and those delegated to management. 1.2 A listed entity should: ☒ ☐ set out in our Corporate Governance Statement OR (a) undertake appropriate checks before appointing a director or ☐ we are an externally managed entity and this recommendation senior executive or putting someone forward for election as is therefore not applicable a director; and provide security holders with all material information in its possession relevant to a decision on whether or not to elect or re-elect a director. 1.3 A listed entity should have a written agreement with each director ☒ ☐ set out in our Corporate Governance Statement OR and senior executive setting out the terms of their appointment. ☐ we are an externally managed entity and this recommendation is therefore not applicable 1.4 The company secretary of a listed entity should be accountable ☒ ☐ set out in our Corporate Governance Statement OR directly to the board, through the chair, on all matters to do with ☐ we are an externally managed entity and this recommendation the proper functioning of the board. is therefore not applicable Tick the box in this column only if you have followed the relevant recommendation in full for the whole of the period above. Where the recommendation has a disclosure obligation attached, you must insert the location where that disclosure has been made, where indicated by the line with "insert location" underneath. If the disclosure in question has been made in your corporate governance statement, you need only insert "our corporate governance statement". If the disclosure has been made in your annual report, you should insert the page number(s) of your annual report (eg "pages 10-12 of our annual report"). If the disclosure has been made on your website, you should insert the URL of the web page where the disclosure has been made or can be accessed (eg "www.entityname.com.au/corporate governance/charters/"). If you have followed all of the Council's recommendations in full for the whole of the period above, you can, if you wish, delete this column from the form and re-format it. ASX Listing Rules Appendix 4G (current at 17/7/2020) Page 2 Appendix 4G Key to Disclosures Corporate Governance Council Principles and Recommendations only Corporate Governance Council recommendation Where a box below is ticked,4 we have followed the Where a box below is ticked, we have NOT followed the recommendation in full for the whole of the period above. We recommendation in full for the whole of the period above. Our have disclosed this in our Corporate Governance Statement: reasons for not doing so are:5 1.5 A listed entity should: ☒ ☐ set out in our Corporate Governance Statement OR (a) have and disclose a diversity policy; and we have disclosed a copy of our diversity policy at: ☐ we are an externally managed entity and this recommendation (b) through its board or a committee of the board set https://www.gpt.com.au/about-us/corporate-governance/policies is therefore not applicable measurable objectives for achieving gender diversity in the composition of its board, senior executives and workforce and we have disclosed the information referred to in paragraph (c) in our Corporate Governance Statement generally; and disclose in relation to each reporting period: (1) the measurable objectives set for that period to and if we were included in the S&P / ASX 300 Index at the commencement of the reporting period our measurable objective for achieve gender diversity; achieving gender diversity in the composition of its board of not less (2) the entity's progress towards achieving those than 30% of its directors of each gender within a specified period. objectives; and either: personal use the respective proportions of men and women on the board, in senior executive positions and across the whole workforce (including how the entity has defined "senior executive" for these purposes); or if the entity is a "relevant employer" under the Workplace Gender Equality Act, the entity's most recent "Gender Equality Indicators", as defined in and published under that Act. If the entity was in the S&P / ASX 300 Index at the commencement of the reporting period, the measurable objective for achieving gender diversity in the composition of its board should be to have not less than 30% of its directors of each gender within a specified period. 1.6 A listed entity should: have and disclose a process for periodically evaluating the performance of the board, its committees and individual directors; and disclose for each reporting period whether a performance evaluation has been undertaken in accordance with that process during or in respect of that period. ☒ and we have disclosed the evaluation process referred to in paragraph (a) in section 2.8 of our Corporate Governance Statement and whether a performance evaluation was undertaken for the reporting period in accordance with that process in section 2.8 of our Corporate Governance Statement. set out in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

we are an externally managed entity and this recommendation is therefore not applicable r ASX Listing Rules Appendix 4G (current at 17/7/2020) Page 3 Appendix 4G Key to Disclosures Corporate Governance Council Principles and Recommendations r personal use only Corporate Governance Council recommendation Where a box below is ticked,4 we have followed the Where a box below is ticked, we have NOT followed the recommendation in full for the whole of the period above. We recommendation in full for the whole of the period above. Our have disclosed this in our Corporate Governance Statement: reasons for not doing so are:5 1.7 A listed entity should: ☒ ☐ set out in our Corporate Governance Statement OR (a) have and disclose a process for evaluating the performance and we have disclosed the evaluation process referred to in ☐ we are an externally managed entity and this recommendation of its senior executives at least once every reporting period; paragraph (a) in section 4.3 of our Corporate Governance Statement is therefore not applicable and and whether a performance evaluation was undertaken for the (b) disclose for each reporting period whether a performance reporting period in accordance with that process in section 4.3 of our evaluation has been undertaken in accordance with that Corporate Governance Statement process during or in respect of that period. ASX Listing Rules Appendix 4G (current at 17/7/2020) Page 4 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original Link

