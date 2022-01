GPT : Change in substantial holding 01/23/2022 | 05:34pm EST Send by mail :

604 page 1/2 15 July 2001 Form 604 Corporations Act 2001 Section 671B Notice of change of interests of substantial holder To Company Name/Scheme GPT RE Limited ACN/ARSN 107 426 504 1. Details of substantial holder(1) only State Street Corporation and subsidiaries named in Annexures to this form Name ACN/ARSN (if applicable) There was a change in the interests of the ubstantial holder on 20/01/22 The previous notice was given to the company on 08/11/21 The previous notice was dated 04/11/21 use 2. Previous and present voting power The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follows: personal Class of securities (4) Previous notice Present notice Person's votes Voting power (5) Person's votes Voting power (5) Ordinary 157,616,752 8.23% 176,822,177 9.23% 3. Changes in relevant interests Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows: Date of Person whose Nature of Consideration Class and Person's votes change relevant interest change (6) given in relation number of affected changed to change (7) securities affected Annexure A & D For 4. Present relevant interests Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows: Holder of Registered Person entitled Nature of Class and Person's votes relevant holder of to be registered relevant number of interest securities as holder (8) interest (6) securities Annexure B Information Classification: Limited Access 604 page 2/2 15 July 2001 5. Changes in association The persons who have become associates (2) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (9) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows: Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable) Nature of association only 6. Addresses The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows: Name Address Annexure C use Signature print name Elizabeth Schaefer capacity Authorised signatory Digitally signed by 24/01/2022 sign here Elizabeth Schaefer date Date: 2022.01.23 16:47:19 -05'00' personal DIRECTIONS (1) If there are a number of substantial holders with similar or related relevant interests (eg. a corporation and its related corporations, or the manager and trustee of an equity trust), the names could be included in an annexure to the form. If the relevant interests of a group of persons are essentially similar, they may be referred to throughout the form as a specifically named group if the membership of each group, with the names and addresses of members is clearly set out in paragraph 6 of the form. (2) See the definition of "associate" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001. (3) See the definition of "relevant interest" in sections 608 and 671B(7) of the Corporations Act 2001. (4) The voting shares of a company constitute one class unless divided into separate classes. (5) The person's votes divided by the total votes in the body corporate or scheme multiplied by 100. (6) Include details of: For (a) Any relevant agreement or other circumstances because of which the change in relevant interest occurred. If subsection 671B(4) applies, a copy of any document setting out the terms of any relevant agreement, and a statement by the person giving full and accurate details of any contract, scheme or arrangement, must accompany this form, together with a written statement certifying this contract, scheme or arrangement; and (b) Any qualification of the power of a person to exercise, control the exercise of, or influence the exercise of, the voting powers or disposal of the securities to which the relevant interest relates (indicating clearly the particular securities to which the qualification applies). See the definition of "relevant agreement" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001. (7) Details of the consideration must include any and all benefits, money and other, that any person from whom a relevant interest was acquired has, or may, become entitled to receive in relation to that acquisition. Details must be included even if the benefit is conditional on the happening or not of a contingency. Details must be included of any benefit paid on behalf of the substantial holder or its associate in relation to the acquisitions, even if they are not paid directly to the person from whom the relevant interest was acquired. (8) If the substantial holder is unable to determine the identity of the person (eg. if the relevant interest arises because of an option) write "unknown". (9) Give details, if appropriate, of the present association and any change in that association since the last substantial holding notice. Information Classification: Limited Access This is Annexure A referred to in Form 604 Notice of change of interests of substantial holder Annexure A Digitally signed by Elizabeth Schaefer Date: 2022.01.23 16:47:32 -05'00' ____________________________________ 24 January 2022 Elizabeth Schaefer Authorised Signatory 3. Changes in relevant interests only Date of Change Person whose relevant interest changed Nature of Change Consideration given in relation to Change Class and number of Securities affected Person's Votes affected 30-Nov-2021 STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS (JAPAN) CO., LTD. Sale 5.27 Ordinary (4,512) (4,512) 30-Nov-2021 STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS (JAPAN) CO., LTD. Sale 5.24 Ordinary (1,935) (1,935) 17-Dec-2021 STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS (JAPAN) CO., LTD. Purchase 5.29 Ordinary 20,988 20,988 06-Jan-2022 STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS (JAPAN) CO., LTD. Purchase 5.35 Ordinary 14,240 14,240 06-Jan-2022 STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS (JAPAN) CO., LTD. Sale 5.35 Ordinary (15,991) (15,991) 07-Jan-2022 STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS (JAPAN) CO., LTD. Sale 5.42 Ordinary (165,364) (165,364) 19-Nov-2021 STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS EUROPE LIMITED Purchase 5.17 Ordinary 4,095 4,095 29-Nov-2021 STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS EUROPE LIMITED Sale 5.19 Ordinary (23,094) (23,094) 30-Nov-2021 STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS EUROPE LIMITED In specie application n/a Ordinary 42,580 42,580 01-Dec-2021 STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS EUROPE LIMITED In specie application n/a Ordinary 5,573,644 5,573,644 21-Dec-2021 STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS EUROPE LIMITED Purchase 5.30 Ordinary 258,766 258,766 14-Jan-2022 STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS EUROPE LIMITED Sale 5.39 Ordinary (110,154) (110,154) 20-Jan-2022 STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS EUROPE LIMITED Purchase 5.30 Ordinary 235,018 235,018 05-Nov-2021 STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS LIMITED Sale 5.21 Ordinary (5,690) (5,690) 08-Nov-2021 STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS LIMITED Purchase 5.21 Ordinary 52,034 52,034 08-Nov-2021 STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS LIMITED Sale 5.21 Ordinary (124,827) (124,827) 09-Nov-2021 STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS LIMITED Purchase 5.16 Ordinary 110,000 110,000 10-Nov-2021 STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS LIMITED Purchase 5.22 Ordinary 61,184 61,184 10-Nov-2021 STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS LIMITED Purchase 5.17 Ordinary 53,010 53,010 15-Nov-2021 STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS LIMITED Purchase 5.09 Ordinary 768 768 use 15-Nov-2021 STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS LIMITED Purchase 5.10 Ordinary 29,000 29,000 17-Nov-2021 STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS LIMITED Purchase 5.11 Ordinary 5,344 5,344 17-Nov-2021 STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS LIMITED Purchase 5.12 Ordinary 48,752 48,752 18-Nov-2021 STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS LIMITED Sale 5.18 Ordinary (73,017) (73,017) 19-Nov-2021 STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS LIMITED Purchase 5.17 Ordinary 5,704 5,704 22-Nov-2021 STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS LIMITED Purchase 5.16 Ordinary 384 384 22-Nov-2021 STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS LIMITED Purchase 5.16 Ordinary 88,047 88,047 25-Nov-2021 STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS LIMITED Purchase 5.37 Ordinary 80,623 80,623 25-Nov-2021 STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS LIMITED Sale 5.39 Ordinary (1,200) (1,200) 30-Nov-2021 STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS LIMITED Purchase 5.27 Ordinary 397,320 397,320 30-Nov-2021 STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS LIMITED Sale 5.27 Ordinary (6,476) (6,476) 01-Dec-2021 STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS LIMITED Purchase 5.16 Ordinary 21,428 21,428 02-Dec-2021 STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS LIMITED Purchase 5.14 Ordinary 40,157 40,157 02-Dec-2021 STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS LIMITED Sale 5.14 Ordinary (43,881) (43,881) 03-Dec-2021 STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS LIMITED Purchase 5.15 Ordinary 776 776 03-Dec-2021 STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS LIMITED Purchase 5.21 Ordinary 2,588 2,588 06-Dec-2021 STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS LIMITED Purchase 5.20 Ordinary 388 388 07-Dec-2021 STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS LIMITED Sale 5.28 Ordinary (5,698) (5,698) 08-Dec-2021 STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS LIMITED In specie application n/a Ordinary 19,791 19,791 personal 10-Dec-2021 STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS LIMITED Sale 5.19 Ordinary (10,624) (10,624) 14-Dec-2021 STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS LIMITED Purchase 5.39 Ordinary 5,002 5,002 16-Dec-2021 STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS LIMITED Sale 5.34 Ordinary (7,171) (7,171) 30-Nov-2021 STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, AUSTRALIA, LIMITED Sale 5.24 Ordinary (455) (455) 17-Dec-2021 STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS LIMITED Purchase 5.29 Ordinary 45,909 45,909 17-Dec-2021 STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS LIMITED Purchase 5.33 Ordinary 17,791 17,791 20-Dec-2021 STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS LIMITED Purchase 5.30 Ordinary 108,138 108,138 20-Dec-2021 STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS LIMITED Sale 5.31 Ordinary (44,693) (44,693) 23-Dec-2021 STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS LIMITED Sale 5.29 Ordinary (148,026) (148,026) 29-Dec-2021 STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS LIMITED Sale 5.46 Ordinary (5,254) (5,254) 29-Dec-2021 STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS LIMITED Sale 5.43 Ordinary (64,099) (64,099) 30-Dec-2021 STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS LIMITED Purchase 5.48 Ordinary 24,219 24,219 31-Dec-2021 STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS LIMITED Purchase 5.42 Ordinary 25,222 25,222 04-Jan-2022 STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS LIMITED Sale 5.53 Ordinary (15,382) (15,382) 05-Jan-2022 STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS LIMITED Purchase 5.56 Ordinary 9,982 9,982 06-Jan-2022 STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS LIMITED Purchase 5.42 Ordinary 50,000 50,000 06-Jan-2022 STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS LIMITED Purchase 5.36 Ordinary 25,040 25,040 07-Jan-2022 STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS LIMITED Purchase 5.43 Ordinary 3,175 3,175 10-Jan-2022 STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS LIMITED Purchase 5.45 Ordinary 5,729 5,729 12-Jan-2022 STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS LIMITED Purchase 5.36 Ordinary 388 388 12-Jan-2022 STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS LIMITED Sale 5.36 Ordinary (4,992) (4,992) 12-Jan-2022 STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS LIMITED In specie redemption n/a Ordinary (3,635) (3,635) 13-Jan-2022 STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS LIMITED Purchase 5.37 Ordinary 1,161 1,161 18-Jan-2022 STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS LIMITED Sale 5.38 Ordinary (58,147) (58,147) 18-Jan-2022 STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS LIMITED Sale 5.37 Ordinary (3,234) (3,234) 05-Nov-2021 STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, AUSTRALIA, LIMITED Sale 5.21 Ordinary (5,568) (5,568) 11-Nov-2021 STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, AUSTRALIA, LIMITED In specie application n/a Ordinary 943,092 943,092 11-Nov-2021 STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, AUSTRALIA, LIMITED In specie redemption n/a Ordinary (943,092) (943,092) 15-Nov-2021 STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, AUSTRALIA, LIMITED In specie application n/a Ordinary 4,756,078 4,756,078 16-Nov-2021 STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, AUSTRALIA, LIMITED Purchase 5.07 Ordinary 5,733 5,733 16-Nov-2021 STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, AUSTRALIA, LIMITED Sale 5.07 Ordinary (12,702) (12,702) 17-Nov-2021 STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, AUSTRALIA, LIMITED Purchase 5.11 Ordinary 41,301 41,301 17-Nov-2021 STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, AUSTRALIA, LIMITED In specie redemption n/a Ordinary (37,420) (37,420) 18-Nov-2021 STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, AUSTRALIA, LIMITED Purchase 5.19 Ordinary 739,646 739,646 19-Nov-2021 STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, AUSTRALIA, LIMITED Purchase 5.17 Ordinary 75,428 75,428 22-Nov-2021 STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, AUSTRALIA, LIMITED In specie application n/a Ordinary 389,217 389,217 24-Nov-2021 STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, AUSTRALIA, LIMITED Purchase 5.32 Ordinary 18,436 18,436 25-Nov-2021 STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, AUSTRALIA, LIMITED Sale 5.39 Ordinary (64,269) (64,269) 25-Nov-2021 STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, AUSTRALIA, LIMITED Sale 5.37 Ordinary (78,750) (78,750) 30-Nov-2021 STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, AUSTRALIA, LIMITED Purchase 5.27 Ordinary 131,776 131,776 30-Nov-2021 STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, AUSTRALIA, LIMITED Purchase 5.24 Ordinary 8,780 8,780 30-Nov-2021 STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, AUSTRALIA, LIMITED Sale 5.27 Ordinary (23,406) (23,406) For 01-Dec-2021 STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, AUSTRALIA, LIMITED Sale 5.16 Ordinary (21,303) (21,303) 03-Dec-2021 STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, AUSTRALIA, LIMITED Sale 5.15 Ordinary (9,332) (9,332) 03-Dec-2021 STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, AUSTRALIA, LIMITED In specie redemption n/a Ordinary (238,537) (238,537) 08-Dec-2021 STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, AUSTRALIA, LIMITED Sale 5.24 Ordinary (64,130) (64,130) 09-Dec-2021 STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, AUSTRALIA, LIMITED Sale 5.24 Ordinary (6,387) (6,387) 09-Dec-2021 STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, AUSTRALIA, LIMITED Sale 5.23 Ordinary (383,293) (383,293) 10-Dec-2021 STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, AUSTRALIA, LIMITED Purchase 5.19 Ordinary 448,152 448,152 10-Dec-2021 STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, AUSTRALIA, LIMITED Sale 5.19 Ordinary (273,784) (273,784) 10-Dec-2021 STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, AUSTRALIA, LIMITED Sale 5.18 Ordinary (640,994) (640,994) 13-Dec-2021 STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, AUSTRALIA, LIMITED In specie application n/a Ordinary 3,908 3,908 15-Dec-2021 STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, AUSTRALIA, LIMITED In specie application n/a Ordinary 3,908 3,908 16-Dec-2021 STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, AUSTRALIA, LIMITED In specie application n/a Ordinary 101,813 101,813 17-Dec-2021 STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, AUSTRALIA, LIMITED Purchase 5.29 Ordinary 19,836 19,836 17-Dec-2021 STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, AUSTRALIA, LIMITED Purchase 5.31 Ordinary 58 58 17-Dec-2021 STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, AUSTRALIA, LIMITED Sale 5.29 Ordinary (126,518) (126,518) 20-Dec-2021 STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, AUSTRALIA, LIMITED Purchase 5.31 Ordinary 8,261 8,261 20-Dec-2021 STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, AUSTRALIA, LIMITED In specie application n/a Ordinary 160,883 160,883 20-Dec-2021 STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, AUSTRALIA, LIMITED Sale 5.31 Ordinary (46,860) (46,860) 29-Dec-2021 STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, AUSTRALIA, LIMITED Sale 5.46 Ordinary (19,621) (19,621) 31-Dec-2021 STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, AUSTRALIA, LIMITED Purchase 5.42 Ordinary 1,832 1,832 05-Jan-2022 STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, AUSTRALIA, LIMITED Sale 5.56 Ordinary (16,005) (16,005) 06-Jan-2022 STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, AUSTRALIA, LIMITED In specie application n/a Ordinary 64,631 64,631 07-Jan-2022 STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, AUSTRALIA, LIMITED In specie application n/a Ordinary 12,448 12,448 12-Jan-2022 STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, AUSTRALIA, LIMITED Sale 5.36 Ordinary (8,910) (8,910) 13-Jan-2022 STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, AUSTRALIA, LIMITED Purchase 5.37 Ordinary 66,816 66,816 14-Jan-2022 STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, AUSTRALIA, LIMITED In specie redemption n/a Ordinary (3,872) (3,872) 19-Jan-2022 STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, AUSTRALIA, LIMITED Purchase 5.38 Ordinary 45,454 45,454 20-Jan-2022 STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, AUSTRALIA, LIMITED In specie redemption n/a Ordinary (31,120) (31,120) 05-Nov-2021 STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, INC. In specie application n/a Ordinary 1,932 1,932 08-Nov-2021 STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, INC. Purchase 5.21 Ordinary 3,316 3,316 08-Nov-2021 STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, INC. In specie application n/a Ordinary 3,252 3,252 08-Nov-2021 STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, INC. Sale 5.21 Ordinary (22,782) (22,782) 09-Nov-2021 STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, INC. Purchase 5.19 Ordinary 2,289 2,289 10-Nov-2021 STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, INC. Purchase 5.19 Ordinary 656,990 656,990 10-Nov-2021 STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, INC. Sale 5.23 Ordinary (8,386) (8,386) 11-Nov-2021 STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, INC. In specie redemption n/a Ordinary (19,005) (19,005) 15-Nov-2021 STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, INC. Purchase 5.10 Ordinary 10,953 10,953 Information Classification: Limited Access 15-Nov-2021 STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, INC. Sale 5.09 Ordinary (32,832) (32,832) 15-Nov-2021 STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, INC. In specie redemption n/a Ordinary (13,799) (13,799) 16-Nov-2021 STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, INC. In specie application n/a Ordinary 6,550 6,550 16-Nov-2021 STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, INC. In specie redemption n/a Ordinary (66,841) (66,841) 17-Nov-2021 STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, INC. Purchase 5.11 Ordinary 10,137 10,137 17-Nov-2021 STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, INC. Purchase 5.11 Ordinary 5,586 5,586 17-Nov-2021 STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, INC. Purchase 5.11 Ordinary 5,738 5,738 17-Nov-2021 STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, INC. Sale 5.11 Ordinary (10,137) (10,137) 18-Nov-2021 STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, INC. In specie application n/a Ordinary 3,258 3,258 18-Nov-2021 STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, INC. Sale 5.18 Ordinary (169,860) (169,860) only 19-Nov-2021 STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, INC. Purchase 5.17 Ordinary 19,610 19,610 19-Nov-2021 STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, INC. Purchase 5.24 Ordinary 17,095 17,095 19-Nov-2021 STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, INC. Purchase 5.19 Ordinary 36,788 36,788 19-Nov-2021 STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, INC. Sale 5.17 Ordinary (11,519) (11,519) 22-Nov-2021 STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, INC. In specie application n/a Ordinary 10,194 10,194 26-Nov-2021 STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, INC. Purchase 5.36 Ordinary 6,388 6,388 26-Nov-2021 STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, INC. In specie application n/a Ordinary 2,070 2,070 26-Nov-2021 STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, INC. Sale 5.36 Ordinary (255,033) (255,033) 26-Nov-2021 STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, INC. In specie redemption n/a Ordinary (1,231,116) (1,231,116) 29-Nov-2021 STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, INC. In specie application n/a Ordinary 6,516 6,516 29-Nov-2021 STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, INC. Sale 5.24 Ordinary (5,781) (5,781) 30-Nov-2021 STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, INC. Purchase 5.27 Ordinary 143,391 143,391 30-Nov-2021 STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, INC. In specie application n/a Ordinary 6,528 6,528 30-Nov-2021 STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, INC. Sale 5.21 Ordinary (550) (550) 30-Nov-2021 STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, INC. Sale 5.27 Ordinary (77,195) (77,195) 30-Nov-2021 STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, INC. Sale 5.24 Ordinary (1,157) (1,157) 01-Dec-2021 STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, INC. Sale 5.16 Ordinary (4,768) (4,768) 03-Dec-2021 STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, INC. Sale 5.15 Ordinary (6,386) (6,386) 03-Dec-2021 STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, INC. Sale 5.19 Ordinary (27,122) (27,122) 06-Dec-2021 STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, INC. Sale 5.19 Ordinary (37,950) (37,950) 06-Dec-2021 STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, INC. Sale 5.19 Ordinary (721) (721) use 07-Dec-2021 STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, INC. Purchase 5.26 Ordinary 1,846 1,846 08-Dec-2021 STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, INC. Purchase 5.24 Ordinary 13,648 13,648 08-Dec-2021 STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, INC. In specie application n/a Ordinary 3,258 3,258 08-Dec-2021 STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, INC. Sale 5.24 Ordinary (13,648) (13,648) 09-Dec-2021 STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, INC. Purchase 5.24 Ordinary 39,616 39,616 09-Dec-2021 STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, INC. Sale 5.24 Ordinary (3,272) (3,272) 10-Dec-2021 STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, INC. In specie application n/a Ordinary 5,440 5,440 13-Dec-2021 STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, INC. Purchase 5.33 Ordinary 546,434 546,434 13-Dec-2021 STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, INC. In specie application n/a Ordinary 147 147 14-Dec-2021 STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, INC. Purchase 5.40 Ordinary 44,730 44,730 14-Dec-2021 STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, INC. In specie application n/a Ordinary 1,052 1,052 16-Dec-2021 STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, INC. Purchase 5.33 Ordinary 79,832 79,832 16-Dec-2021 STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, INC. In specie application n/a Ordinary 3,264 3,264 16-Dec-2021 STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, INC. Sale 5.34 Ordinary (165,243) (165,243) 17-Dec-2021 STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, INC. Purchase 5.29 Ordinary 55,406 55,406 17-Dec-2021 STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, INC. Sale 5.29 Ordinary (272,278) (272,278) 20-Dec-2021 STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, INC. In specie redemption n/a Ordinary (83,499) (83,499) 21-Dec-2021 STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, INC. In specie application n/a Ordinary 12,305 12,305 22-Dec-2021 STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, INC. In specie application n/a Ordinary 8,486 8,486 23-Dec-2021 STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, INC. Purchase 5.29 Ordinary 183,630 183,630 personal 23-Dec-2021 STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, INC. In specie application n/a Ordinary 13,222 13,222 23-Dec-2021 STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, INC. Sale 5.29 Ordinary (438,669) (438,669) of Annexure D 29-Dec-2021 STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, INC. Purchase 5.46 Ordinary 250,000 250,000 29-Dec-2021 STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, INC. Sale 5.46 Ordinary (315,906) (315,906) 30-Dec-2021 STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, INC. Sale 5.48 Ordinary (11,745) (11,745) 30-Dec-2021 STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, INC. Sale 5.46 Ordinary (1,525) (1,525) 31-Dec-2021 STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, INC. Purchase 5.42 Ordinary 58,781 58,781 31-Dec-2021 STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, INC. In specie application n/a Ordinary 6,326 6,326 31-Dec-2021 STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, INC. Sale 5.42 Ordinary (121,677) (121,677) 04-Jan-2022 STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, INC. Purchase 5.48 Ordinary 8,181 8,181 04-Jan-2022 STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, INC. Purchase 5.53 Ordinary 12,829 12,829 04-Jan-2022 STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, INC. Sale 5.53 Ordinary (10,993) (10,993) 05-Jan-2022 STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, INC. In specie application n/a Ordinary 3,210 3,210 06-Jan-2022 STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, INC. In specie application n/a Ordinary 25,248 25,248 07-Jan-2022 STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, INC. Purchase 5.43 Ordinary 220,769 220,769 07-Jan-2022 STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, INC. In specie application n/a Ordinary 16,585 16,585 10-Jan-2022 STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, INC. Purchase 5.42 Ordinary 8,767 8,767 10-Jan-2022 STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, INC. In specie application n/a Ordinary 21,850 21,850 11-Jan-2022 STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, INC. Purchase 5.34 Ordinary 37,314 37,314 11-Jan-2022 STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, INC. In specie application n/a Ordinary 290 290 12-Jan-2022 STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, INC. In specie application n/a Ordinary 3,210 3,210 12-Jan-2022 STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, INC. Sale 5.36 Ordinary (41,920) (41,920) 12-Jan-2022 STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, INC. Sale 5.35 Ordinary (4,590) (4,590) 12-Jan-2022 STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, INC. In specie redemption n/a Ordinary (108,648) (108,648) 13-Jan-2022 STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, INC. In specie redemption n/a Ordinary (42,245) (42,245) 17-Jan-2022 STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, INC. In specie application n/a Ordinary 8,219,943 8,219,943 18-Jan-2022 STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, INC. Purchase 5.38 Ordinary 13,989 13,989 18-Jan-2022 STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, INC. In specie application n/a Ordinary 42,436 42,436 19-Jan-2022 STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, INC. Purchase 5.38 Ordinary 6,212 6,212 19-Jan-2022 STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, INC. In specie application n/a Ordinary 21,723 21,723 20-Jan-2022 STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, INC. Purchase 5.30 Ordinary 56,379 56,379 20-Jan-2022 STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, INC. In specie application n/a Ordinary 4,288 4,288 20-Jan-2022 STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, INC. Sale 5.30 Ordinary (89,227) (89,227) 08-Nov-2021 STATE STREET BANK AND TRUST COMPANY Taking a pledge over securities to secure n/a Ordinary 170,298 170,298 a securities loan from GMO BENCHMARK FREE FUND - Refer Part C of Annexure D 29-Nov-2021 STATE STREET BANK AND TRUST COMPANY Taking a pledge over securities to secure n/a Ordinary 441,048 441,048 a securities loan from GMO BENCHMARK FREE FUND - Refer Part C For 09-Dec-2021 STATE STREET BANK AND TRUST COMPANY Taking a pledge over securities to secure n/a Ordinary 81,029 81,029 a securities loan from GMO BENCHMARK FREE FUND - Refer Part C of Annexure D 14-Dec-2021 STATE STREET BANK AND TRUST COMPANY Taking a pledge over securities to secure n/a Ordinary 62,802 62,802 a securities loan from GMO BENCHMARK FREE FUND - Refer Part C of Annexure D 16-Dec-2021 STATE STREET BANK AND TRUST COMPANY Taking a pledge over securities to secure n/a Ordinary 59,497 59,497 a securities loan from GMO BENCHMARK FREE FUND - Refer Part C of Annexure D 17-Dec-2021 STATE STREET BANK AND TRUST COMPANY Taking a pledge over securities to secure n/a Ordinary 64,657 64,657 a securities loan from GMO BENCHMARK FREE FUND - Refer Part C of Annexure D 21-Dec-2021 STATE STREET BANK AND TRUST COMPANY Taking a pledge over securities to secure n/a Ordinary 11,349 11,349 a securities loan from GMO BENCHMARK FREE FUND - Refer Part C of Annexure D 23-Dec-2021 STATE STREET BANK AND TRUST COMPANY Taking a pledge over securities to secure n/a Ordinary 11,588 11,588 a securities loan from GMO BENCHMARK FREE FUND - Refer Part C of Annexure D 28-Dec-2021 STATE STREET BANK AND TRUST COMPANY Taking a pledge over securities to secure n/a Ordinary 188,675 188,675 a securities loan from GMO BENCHMARK FREE FUND - Refer Part C of Annexure D 31-Dec-2021 STATE STREET BANK AND TRUST COMPANY Taking a pledge over securities to secure n/a Ordinary 36 36 a securities loan from GMO BENCHMARK FREE FUND - Refer Part C of Annexure D 03-Jan-2022 STATE STREET BANK AND TRUST COMPANY Taking a pledge over securities to secure n/a Ordinary 4,642 4,642 a securities loan from GMO BENCHMARK FREE FUND - Refer Part C of Annexure D Information Classification: Limited Access 07-Jan-2022 STATE STREET BANK AND TRUST COMPANY Taking a pledge over securities to secure n/a Ordinary 251,526 251,526 a securities loan from GMO BENCHMARK FREE FUND - Refer Part C of Annexure D 20-Jan-2022 STATE STREET BANK AND TRUST COMPANY Taking a pledge over securities to secure n/a Ordinary 131,906 131,906 a securities loan from GMO BENCHMARK FREE FUND - Refer Part C of Annexure D 14-Dec-2021 STATE STREET BANK AND TRUST COMPANY Taking a pledge over securities to secure n/a Ordinary 649,725 649,725 a securities loan from GMO only IMPLEMENTATION FUND - Refer Part C of Annexure D 16-Dec-2021 STATE STREET BANK AND TRUST COMPANY Taking a pledge over securities to secure n/a Ordinary 689,109 689,109 a securities loan from GMO IMPLEMENTATION FUND - Refer Part C of Annexure D 08-Nov-2021 STATE STREET BANK AND TRUST COMPANY Taking a pledge over securities to secure n/a Ordinary 7,699 7,699 a securities loan from GMO STRATEGIC OPPORTUNITIES ALLOCATION FUND - Refer Part C of Annexure D 09-Nov-2021 STATE STREET BANK AND TRUST COMPANY Taking a pledge over securities to secure n/a Ordinary 27,050 27,050 a securities loan from GMO STRATEGIC OPPORTUNITIES ALLOCATION FUND - Refer Part C of Annexure D 10-Nov-2021 STATE STREET BANK AND TRUST COMPANY Taking a pledge over securities to secure n/a Ordinary 10,801 10,801 a securities loan from GMO STRATEGIC OPPORTUNITIES ALLOCATION FUND - Refer Part C of Annexure D use 15-Nov-2021 STATE STREET BANK AND TRUST COMPANY Taking a pledge over securities to secure n/a Ordinary 12,818 12,818 a securities loan from GMO STRATEGIC OPPORTUNITIES ALLOCATION FUND - Refer Part C of Annexure D 16-Nov-2021 STATE STREET BANK AND TRUST COMPANY Taking a pledge over securities to secure n/a Ordinary 176 176 a securities loan from GMO STRATEGIC OPPORTUNITIES ALLOCATION FUND - Refer Part C of Annexure D 17-Nov-2021 STATE STREET BANK AND TRUST COMPANY Taking a pledge over securities to secure n/a Ordinary 755 755 a securities loan from GMO STRATEGIC OPPORTUNITIES ALLOCATION FUND - Refer Part C of Annexure D 29-Nov-2021 STATE STREET BANK AND TRUST COMPANY Taking a pledge over securities to secure n/a Ordinary 33,641 33,641 a securities loan from GMO STRATEGIC OPPORTUNITIES ALLOCATION FUND - Refer Part C of Annexure D personal 14-Dec-2021 STATE STREET BANK AND TRUST COMPANY Taking a pledge over securities to secure n/a Ordinary 42,173 42,173 a securities loan from GMO STRATEGIC Part C of Annexure D OPPORTUNITIES ALLOCATION FUND - Refer Part C of Annexure D 18-Nov-2021 STATE STREET BANK AND TRUST COMPANY Releasing a pledge over securities n/a Ordinary (271,973) (271,973) provided to secure a securities loan to GMO BENCHMARK FREE FUND - Refer Part C of Annexure D 30-Nov-2021 STATE STREET BANK AND TRUST COMPANY Releasing a pledge over securities n/a Ordinary (109,430) (109,430) provided to secure a securities loan to GMO BENCHMARK FREE FUND - Refer Part C of Annexure D 07-Dec-2021 STATE STREET BANK AND TRUST COMPANY Releasing a pledge over securities n/a Ordinary (1,192) (1,192) provided to secure a securities loan to GMO BENCHMARK FREE FUND - Refer Part C of Annexure D 08-Dec-2021 STATE STREET BANK AND TRUST COMPANY Releasing a pledge over securities n/a Ordinary (106,976) (106,976) provided to secure a securities loan to GMO BENCHMARK FREE FUND - Refer Part C of Annexure D 10-Dec-2021 STATE STREET BANK AND TRUST COMPANY Releasing a pledge over securities n/a Ordinary (24,688) (24,688) provided to secure a securities loan to GMO BENCHMARK FREE FUND - Refer Part C of Annexure D 13-Dec-2021 STATE STREET BANK AND TRUST COMPANY Releasing a pledge over securities n/a Ordinary (107,620) (107,620) provided to secure a securities loan to GMO BENCHMARK FREE FUND - Refer Part C of Annexure D 15-Dec-2021 STATE STREET BANK AND TRUST COMPANY Releasing a pledge over securities n/a Ordinary (28,701) (28,701) provided to secure a securities loan to GMO BENCHMARK FREE FUND - Refer Part C of Annexure D 20-Dec-2021 STATE STREET BANK AND TRUST COMPANY Releasing a pledge over securities n/a Ordinary (115,077) (115,077) provided to secure a securities loan to GMO BENCHMARK FREE FUND - Refer Part C of Annexure D 22-Dec-2021 STATE STREET BANK AND TRUST COMPANY Releasing a pledge over securities n/a Ordinary (10,186) (10,186) provided to secure a securities loan to GMO BENCHMARK FREE FUND - Refer For 27-Dec-2021 STATE STREET BANK AND TRUST COMPANY Releasing a pledge over securities n/a Ordinary (202,205) (202,205) provided to secure a securities loan to GMO BENCHMARK FREE FUND - Refer Part C of Annexure D 29-Dec-2021 STATE STREET BANK AND TRUST COMPANY Releasing a pledge over securities n/a Ordinary (20,349) (20,349) provided to secure a securities loan to GMO BENCHMARK FREE FUND - Refer Part C of Annexure D 30-Dec-2021 STATE STREET BANK AND TRUST COMPANY Releasing a pledge over securities n/a Ordinary (17,028) (17,028) provided to secure a securities loan to GMO BENCHMARK FREE FUND - Refer Part C of Annexure D 04-Jan-2022 STATE STREET BANK AND TRUST COMPANY Releasing a pledge over securities n/a Ordinary (5,209) (5,209) provided to secure a securities loan to GMO BENCHMARK FREE FUND - Refer Part C of Annexure D 05-Jan-2022 STATE STREET BANK AND TRUST COMPANY Releasing a pledge over securities n/a Ordinary (20,229) (20,229) provided to secure a securities loan to GMO BENCHMARK FREE FUND - Refer Part C of Annexure D 06-Jan-2022 STATE STREET BANK AND TRUST COMPANY Releasing a pledge over securities n/a Ordinary (236,378) (236,378) provided to secure a securities loan to GMO BENCHMARK FREE FUND - Refer Part C of Annexure D 07-Dec-2021 STATE STREET BANK AND TRUST COMPANY Releasing a pledge over securities n/a Ordinary (75,170) (75,170) provided to secure a securities loan to GMO IMPLEMENTATION FUND - Refer Part C of Annexure D 08-Dec-2021 STATE STREET BANK AND TRUST COMPANY Releasing a pledge over securities n/a Ordinary (430,359) (430,359) provided to secure a securities loan to GMO IMPLEMENTATION FUND - Refer Part C of Annexure D 13-Dec-2021 STATE STREET BANK AND TRUST COMPANY Releasing a pledge over securities n/a Ordinary (1,310,504) (1,310,504) provided to secure a securities loan to GMO IMPLEMENTATION FUND - Refer Part C of Annexure D Information Classification: Limited Access This is an excerpt of the original content. 