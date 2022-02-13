GPT : Climate Disclosure Statement 2021

The GPT Group ('GPT') provides its Climate Disclosure Statement which is authorised for release by The GPT Group Board.

Prepared with reference to the recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD)

In addition to the reporting suite, GPT participates in environmental, social and governance (ESG) indices and benchmarks to measure our sustainability performance and provide transparency for our stakeholders.

This Climate Disclosure Statement is part of the GPT corporate reporting suite for 2021. It should be read in conjunction with other reports, statements and resources including:

Our Climate Disclosure Statement is approved by the Board and prepared in consultation with our cross-functional Sustainability Reference Group, which contributes to the identification of foreseeable climate risks and opportunities and assists in formulating and implementing our ongoing response to climate change.

This Climate Disclosure Statement is applicable to the whole of The GPT Group including GPT Funds Management Limited in its capacity as responsible entity for the GPT Wholesale Office Fund (GWOF) and the GPT Wholesale Shopping Centre Fund (GWSCF). The metrics and targets outlined also apply to the operation of the funds.

This Climate Disclosure Statement outlines the steps that GPT is taking to identify, assess and manage climate-related risks and opportunities. The Statement has been prepared with reference to the recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD).

GPT's actions to address climate change align with our overarching commitment to sustainability which we believe delivers positive outcomes for our investors, our people, the environment, and the communities in which we operate.

The contribution of our employees to achieving these goals cannot be overstated and I commend their commitment and ongoing efforts.

We understand the importance of our leading contribution to global climate change mitigation efforts. As such, GPT is leading in its decarbonisation efforts with our emissions reduction targets tracking well ahead of Australia's commitments to the Paris Agreement.

This is GPT's third Climate Disclosure Statement prepared in alignment with the recommendations of the Task Force on Climate ‑ related Financial Disclosures (TCFD). It outlines the steps we are taking to identify, assess and manage climate-related risks and opportunities.

Climate risk considerations inform key decision-making across the Group, both to minimise our emissions and to ensure the resilience of our assets to the changing environment. These range from resilience planning for a fast transition to a low carbon energy supply through to scenario modelling and adaptation planning for future physical impacts during asset acquisitions, major development projects and major lifecycle upgrades.

As the owner and manager of a $26.9 billion portfolio of office, logistics and retail properties across Australia, GPT recognises the importance of identifying, monitoring and transparently reporting the climate change risks and opportunities that could have a material impact on our assets and on the communities in which we operate.

We are on track to achieve our target of Climate Active Carbon Neutral for Buildings Certifications for all GPT owned and managed assets by the end of 2024. This is in addition to our carbon neutral organisation certification, which we have held for more than a decade.

The building sector is globally responsible for 35% of energy consumption and 38% of energy-related carbon emissions, and the sector's total footprint is expected to double by 2060. 1

The outcome of COP26 highlights the importance of action in this decade to halve emissions by 2030 and have the best chance of keeping global temperature increases below 1.5 degrees Celsius.

Our approach has been effective by eliminating emissions through efficiencies and the use of renewables and only purchasing offsets for the residual emissions that can't currently be eliminated. Having achieved the world-leading Carbon Neutral Certification of the GPT Wholesale Office Fund portfolio in 2020, our efforts to certify the broader portfolio continue.

The need for urgent global action to address climate change was never clearer or more widely accepted than during 2021, with rising momentum culminating in the COP26 United Nations Climate Change Conference.

