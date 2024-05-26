4,234,998 Equity Shares of GPT Healthcare Limited are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 26-MAY-2024.

4,234,998 Equity Shares of GPT Healthcare Limited are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 26-MAY-2024. These Equity Shares will be under lockup for 90 days starting from 26-FEB-2024 to 26-MAY-2024.



Details:

Pursuant to Regulations 14 and 16 of the SEBI ICDR Regulations, an aggregate of 20% of the post-Offer Equity Share capital of Company held by our Promoters shall be locked in for a period of three years as minimum promoter?s contribution from the date of Allotment in the Offer (?Minimum Promoter?s Contribution?) and the shareholding of the Promoters in excess of 20% of the fully diluted post-Offer Equity Share capital shall be locked in for a period of one year from the date of Allotment in the Offer.



In terms of Regulation 17 of the SEBI ICDR Regulations, the entire pre-Offer Equity Share capital held by persons other than Promoters will be locked-in for a period of six months from the date of Allotment in the Offer, except Offered Shares and any other categories of shareholders exempted under Regulation 17 of the SEBI ICDR Regulations.



50% of the Equity Shares Allotted to Anchor Investors under the Anchor Investors Portion shall be locked-in for a period of 90 days from the date of Allotment and the remaining 50% of the Equity Shares Allotted to Anchor Investors under the Anchor Investors Portion shall be locked - in for a period of 30 days from the date of Allotment.