GPT Healthcare Limited is an India-based company. The Companyâs principal activities include the operation of multidisciplinary private hospitals and pharmacies. It has four multispecialty hospitals, two in Kolkata, Salt Lake, one in Agartala and one hospital in Howrah, West Bengal, and has one nursing institute in Agartala, under the brand name ILS Hospitals. ILS Hospitals, Agartala is a 205 bedded multispecialty hospital with a 50 Seat BSc Nursing College. ILS Hospitals, Agartala has eight operating theaters, one catheterization laboratory and other diagnostic and therapeutic equipment. The ILS Hospitals Dumdum is a six-storied, 155 bedded multispecialty hospital. ILS Hospitals Dumdum has four operation theaters, one catheterization laboratory and other diagnostic and therapeutic equipment. ILS Hospitals Howrah is a multi-specialty hospital, which is equipped with 116 beds. ILS Hospitals Salt Lake is a renowned multispecialty hospital with 85 beds and three operation theaters.