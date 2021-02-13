Log in
GR ENGINEERING SERVICES LIMITED

(GNG)
GR Engineering Services : Letter of Intent – Norseman Gold Project

02/13/2021
GR Engineering Services Limited (ASX: GNG) (GR Engineering) is pleased to announce that it has received a Letter of Intent (LoI) from Pantoro Limited (Pantoro) for the engineering, procurement and construction of a new processing plant for its 50% owned Norseman Gold Project (the Project).

The Project is located in the Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia and is 725km east of Perth and 200km south of Kalgoorlie.

The contract sum is $57.2 million. GR Engineering will commence ordering of long lead items and start engineering works immediately.

Commenting on the award, Mr Geoff Jones, Managing Director said:

'GR Engineering is pleased to be working with the Pantoro team on this exciting project, and it further enhances GR Engineering's reputation as the leading gold EPC contractor in Australia. We are looking forward to engaging closely with the Pantoro team to deliver safe and successful outcomes for the Project.'

Ends.

ASX Release

About GR Engineering

GR Engineering specialises in providing fixed price engineering design and construction services to the global resources and mineral processing industries. GR Engineering has a proven track record of delivering integrated project solutions in over 20 countries across all major commodity types. As a group, GR Engineering employs more than 500 professional, technical and support staff throughout Australia and internationally, in addition to a direct construction workforce and subcontracted personnel.

GR Engineering Services Limited is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX: GNG).

For further information please contact:

Geoff Jones

Managing Director

+61 8 6272 6000

geoff.jones@gres.com.au

Omesh Motiwalla

CFO & Company Secretary

+61 8 6272 6000

omesh.motiwalla@gres.com.au

Follow GR Engineering on LinkedIn.

Disclaimer

GR Engineering Services Limited published this content on 09 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
