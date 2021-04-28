GR Properties : PROXY FORM FOR THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING TO BE HELD ON WEDNESDAY, 30 JUNE 2021

GR PROPERTIES LIMITED

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 108)

PROXY FORM

FOR THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING TO BE HELD ON WEDNESDAY, 30 JUNE 2021

Form of proxy for use by shareholders at the Annual General Meeting (the "AGM") of GR Properties Limited (the "Company") to be held on Wednesday, 30 June 2021 at 10:30 a.m.

I/We (note a)

of

being the holder(s) of (note b) ordinary shares of the Company hereby appoint the chairman of the AGM or of

to act as my/our proxy (note c) at the AGM to be held at 7/F., Wheelock House, 20 Pedder Street, Central, Hong Kong on Wednesday, 30 June 2021 at 10:30 a.m. or any adjournment thereof (as the case may be) and to vote on my/our behalf as directed below.

Please make a mark in the appropriate boxes to indicate how you wish your vote(s) to be cast on a poll (note d).

ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS* FOR AGAINST 1. To receive and adopt the audited consolidated financial statements of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2020 and the reports of the directors of the Company (the "Directors") and the independent auditor thereon 2. (a) To re-elect Mr. Wei Chunxian as an executive Director (b) To re-elect Mr. Sun Zhongmin as an executive Director (c) To re-elect Ms. Huang Fei as an executive Director (d) To authorise the board of Directors to fix the Directors' remuneration 3. To re-appoint Ernst & Young as the auditor of the Company and to authorise the board of Directors to fix the auditor 's remuneration 4. To grant a general mandate to the Directors to issue, allot and otherwise deal with the Company's shares (the "Shares") as set out in item 4 of the notice of the AGM 5. To grant a general mandate to the Directors to repurchase the Shares as set out in item 5 of the notice of the AGM 6. To extend the general mandate granted to the Directors to allot, issue and otherwise deal with the Shares as set out in item 6 of the notice of the AGM

* The full text of the above resolutions is set out in the notice of the AGM dated 29 April 2021.