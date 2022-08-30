GR Silver Mining : MD&A for period ended June 30 2022

GR SILVER MINING LTD.

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS

FOR THE PERIOD ENDED JUNE 30, 2022

AUGUST 29, 2022

This Management Discussion and Analysis (the "MDA") provides relevant information on the operations of GR Silver Mining Ltd. (the "Company" or "GR Silver") to the Report Date and the financial condition of the Company for the period ended June 30, 2022.

This document contains forward looking statements. Please see section "Forward-LookingStatements".

The Company is in the business of mineral exploration and resource expansion. Consistent with the Company's business plan, the land consolidation phase has been completed and the focus shifted to the Plomosas Property, the San Marcial Property and the adjoining, newly acquired La Trinidad Property (the "Properties"), which are located approximately 90 to 100 kilometres east-southeast of Mazatlán, Sinaloa, Mexico. The Properties are in a prolific mining area, the Rosario Mining District, with nearby historical precious metal producers. The Company has now identified multiple epithermal veins and hydrothermal breccias on the Properties.

The main activities include the evaluation and exploration of mineral exploration properties in search of economic mineral deposits. The Company is currently focused on resource expansion at the Properties, as well as new discoveries. The amounts shown for exploration and evaluation assets are dependent upon the discovery of economically recoverable reserves and future profitable production or proceeds from the disposition of these assets. The carrying values of exploration and evaluation assets do not necessarily reflect their present or future values.

All monetary amounts in this MDA and in the condensed interim consolidated financial statements are expressed in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise stated. Financial results are being reported in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS").

The Company's certifying officers, based on their knowledge, having exercised reasonable diligence, are also responsible to ensure that these filings do not contain any untrue or misleading statements nor do they omit stating material facts required to be stated in light of the circumstances under which they were made, with respect to the period covered by these filings, and the condensed interim consolidated financial statements together with other financial information included in these filings. The Board of Directors approves the condensed interim consolidated financial statements and MDA and ensures that management has discharged its financial responsibilities.

The MDA should be read in conjunction with the Company's condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the period ended June 30, 2022, and the consolidated financial statements and notes thereto for the year ended December 31, 2021.

The Company is registered in the province of British Columbia. The Company's head office address is Suite 1050 - 400 Burrard Street, Vancouver B.C. V6C 3A6. The Company's registered and records office is Suite 600 - 890 West Pender Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6C 1J9.

SUMMARY OF EXPLORATION ACHIEVEMENTS TO THE JUNE QUARTER 2022

Following the 2021 year, in which GR Silver achieved significant milestones in its growth as a dominant player in the Rosario Mining District in Sinaloa, Mexico, the first half of 2022 has seen further success from our resource expansion drilling programs, as well as a new high-grade silver discovery at San Marcial. The following summarizes previous and most recent achievements post consolidation of 100% ownership of all projects and the re-start of drilling in 2022.

The Company's successful eight-hole (2,436 m) underground drill program at San Marcial was completed late in 2021 with excellent results, which confirmed a significant expansion of high-grade silver mineralization below the existing NI 43-101 mineral resource (Figure 4). Results of the program such as:

18.5 m at 773 g/t Ag (including 5.6 m at 1,792 g/t Ag) from drill hole SMI21-03; and