GR Silver Mining : MD&A for period ended June 30 2022
08/30/2022 | 02:00pm EDT
GR SILVER MINING LTD.
MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS
FOR THE PERIOD ENDED JUNE 30, 2022
REPORT DATE:
AUGUST 29, 2022
This Management Discussion and Analysis (the "MDA") provides relevant information on the operations of GR Silver Mining Ltd. (the "Company" or "GR Silver") to the Report Date and the financial condition of the Company for the period ended June 30, 2022.
This document contains forward looking statements. Please see section "Forward-LookingStatements".
The Company is in the business of mineral exploration and resource expansion. Consistent with the Company's business plan, the land consolidation phase has been completed and the focus shifted to the Plomosas Property, the San Marcial Property and the adjoining, newly acquired La Trinidad Property (the "Properties"), which are located approximately 90 to 100 kilometres east-southeast of Mazatlán, Sinaloa, Mexico. The Properties are in a prolific mining area, the Rosario Mining District, with nearby historical precious metal producers. The Company has now identified multiple epithermal veins and hydrothermal breccias on the Properties.
The main activities include the evaluation and exploration of mineral exploration properties in search of economic mineral deposits. The Company is currently focused on resource expansion at the Properties, as well as new discoveries. The amounts shown for exploration and evaluation assets are dependent upon the discovery of economically recoverable reserves and future profitable production or proceeds from the disposition of these assets. The carrying values of exploration and evaluation assets do not necessarily reflect their present or future values.
All monetary amounts in this MDA and in the condensed interim consolidated financial statements are expressed in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise stated. Financial results are being reported in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS").
The Company's certifying officers, based on their knowledge, having exercised reasonable diligence, are also responsible to ensure that these filings do not contain any untrue or misleading statements nor do they omit stating material facts required to be stated in light of the circumstances under which they were made, with respect to the period covered by these filings, and the condensed interim consolidated financial statements together with other financial information included in these filings. The Board of Directors approves the condensed interim consolidated financial statements and MDA and ensures that management has discharged its financial responsibilities.
The MDA should be read in conjunction with the Company's condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the period ended June 30, 2022, and the consolidated financial statements and notes thereto for the year ended December 31, 2021.
The Company is registered in the province of British Columbia. The Company's head office address is Suite 1050 - 400 Burrard Street, Vancouver B.C. V6C 3A6. The Company's registered and records office is Suite 600 - 890 West Pender Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6C 1J9.
SUMMARY OF EXPLORATION ACHIEVEMENTS TO THE JUNE QUARTER 2022
Following the 2021 year, in which GR Silver achieved significant milestones in its growth as a dominant player in the Rosario Mining District in Sinaloa, Mexico, the first half of 2022 has seen further success from our resource expansion drilling programs, as well as a new high-grade silver discovery at San Marcial. The following summarizes previous and most recent achievements post consolidation of 100% ownership of all projects and the re-start of drilling in 2022.
The Company's successful eight-hole (2,436 m) underground drill program at San Marcial was completed late in 2021 with excellent results, which confirmed a significant expansion of high-grade silver mineralization below the existing NI 43-101 mineral resource (Figure 4). Results of the program such as:
18.5 m at 773 g/t Ag (including 5.6 m at 1,792 g/t Ag) from drill hole SMI21-03; and
GR Silver Mining Ltd. June 30, 2022 Management Discussion and Analysis
1
38.0 m at 299 g/t Ag (including 3.5 m at 1,002 g/t Ag) from drill hole SMI21-04;
reinforced the widening of the high-grade mineral body at depth and along strike, supporting potential resource expansion, and provided new targets at depth for drilling in 2022.
During the June quarter of 2022, the Company has been focused on drilling at both San Marcial, on resource expansion to follow up on the high-grade silver results from the 2021 underground program, as well as at the Plomosas Mine Area, where infill and expansion drilling is underway.
At San Marcial, a program of deep surface drilling is underway, with 13 holes having been completed so far (3,415.75 m). Results from the 2022 San Marcial deep drilling have resulted in the discovery of a new wide, high-grade silver zone, stepping out approximately 250 m to the SE of the San Marcial Resource Area. This discovery is highlighted by drill hole SMS22-10 which intersected the best interval of silver mineralization to date at San Marcial:
101.6 m at 308 g/t Ag, with numerous intervals >1,000 g/t Ag, including
0.8 m at 7,139 g/t Ag (from 98.5 m)
0.3 m at 3,065 g/t Ag (from 102.9 m)
4.1 m at 1,004 g/t Ag (from 149.8 m)
0.4 m at 1,579 g/t Ag (from 156.3 m), and
16.2 m at 414 g/t Ag (from 184.0 m), including
1.3 m at 1,405 g/t Ag (from 198.3 m)
This drill hole, and other subsequent holes pending assay results, provide support for an expanded resource estimate, expected in Q1|23. This discovery defines a new style of silver mineralization that the Company is following up with additional drilling, along with other geophysical and geochemical targets located to the SE of the San Marcial Resource Area.
At the past producing Plomosas Property, the first ever NI 43-101 mineral resource estimate, for the combined Plomosas Mine and San Juan Areas, was delivered by the Company in August, 2021. The resource estimate totaled 10.3 Moz AgEq (Indicated) and 21.0 Moz AgEq (Inferred), adding to the existing NI 43-101 mineral resource inventory of 36.0 Moz (Indicated) and 12.0 Moz AgEq (Inferred) at the Company's San Marcial Property (reported in February 2019 and then amended in June 2020).
The initial Plomosas Property mineral resource included sampling of historical drill holes, completed by previous companies, that was frequently selective, resulting in a large amount of drill core being unsampled; this core is no longer available. Unsampled intervals within mineralized zones were assigned zero values for the resource estimation, including in areas with evidence of precious and base metals mineralization. Further drilling has commenced in 2022 to address these blank spots and to potentially continue resource growth at the Plomosas Mine and San Juan Areas.
The Plomosas Mine Area has produced some excellent infill results from both surface and underground drilling, including:
24.2 m at 1,094 g/t Ag (including 0.6 m at 7,178 g/t Ag) from drill hole PLS22-05A;
13.2 m at 410 g/t Ag (including 2.8 m at 1,323 g/t Ag) from drill hole PLS22-04;
6.5 m at 1,458 g/t Ag (including 0.9 m at 3,118 g/t Ag) from drill hole PLIP22-013; and
14.0 m at 146 g/t Ag (including 0.4 m at 2,474 g/t Ag) from drill hole PLIP22-012.
These results provide strong support for the thesis that silver grades in areas that were allocated low grades in the 2021 mineral resource estimate at the Plomosas Mine Area, have upside potential for the upcoming resource update expected in Q1| 23. The Company is continuing the infill drilling program as a result of recent successes from infill drilling at the Plomosas Mine Area.
GR Silver Mining Ltd. June 30, 2022 Management Discussion and Analysis
2
During 2022, the Company has released additional high-gradegold-silver results from other surface exploration targets such as Loma Dorada, including:
2.3 m at 16.45 g/t Au and 244 g/t Ag (includes 1.2 m at 26.71 g/t Au) from surface channel sampling
in addition to gold-silver zones parallel to the Plomosas system, at Corta Pico and Trampolín. Additional drill results were also released for Loma Dorada and other new target areas:
Loma Dorada: 5.2 m at 4.52 g/t Au and 56 g/t Ag (including 0.6 m at 10.17 g/t Au and 340 g/t Ag)
o El Saltito
0.5 m at 30.09 g/t Au and 76 g/t Ag
Las Cuevas: 0.9 m at 0.38 g/t Au and 459 g/t Ag
Las Teresas: 3.5 m at 1.21 g/t Au and 67 g/t Ag (including 0.4 m at 9.44 g/t Au and 394 g/t Ag)
Las Chorreras: 1.0 m at 4.98 g/t Au and 314 g/t Ag
These results demonstrate the significant potential within the Plomosas Project, away from the known resource areas and provide new drill targets for follow up.
On February 28, 2022, the Company announced a re-structuring of the management team with Company founder, Marcio Fonseca becoming President and Chief Operating Officer and Eric Zaunscherb assuming the role of Chief Executive Officer in addition to his position as Chairman of the Board. GR Silver also announced the appointment of Trevor Woolfe back to the role of VP Exploration, in addition to his role of VP Corporate Development.
On March 29, 2022 the Company completed a private placement by issuing 27,236,755 special warrants at a price of $0.27 per Special Warrant for gross proceeds of $7,353,924.
On 29 July, 2022 the Company announced the resignation of Michael Thomson as a Director of the Company.
On August 10, 2022 the Company announced that it had entered into an agreement in connection with a "best efforts" private placement of up to 33,334,000 units of the Company at a price of $0.15 per unit for gross proceeds of up to $5,000,100. Each unit consists of one common share and one-half warrant. Each warrant will be exercisable for a period of 36 months at an exercise price of $0.22 per share. The offer is expected to close on or about August 30, 2002.
The 2022 year has commenced strongly for GR Silver. The high-grade silver results achieved from underground drilling at San Marcial, and surface drilling to the SE, are significant for the potential expansion of the 2019 NI 43- 101 mineral resource estimate. The 2022 San Marcial drill program to extend the mineralization along strike and at depth is continuing. Subsequent to the end of the June quarter, significant high-grade silver results were released from San Marcial, from both the expansion of the Resource Area as well as the new wide, high-grade silver discovery stepping out approximately 250 m to the SE of the Resource Area. The Plomosas Mine Area infill program is expected to continue throughout the year, and in conjunction with the San Marcial resource expansion drill program, will lead into a combined mineral resource update in early 2023. In addition, exploration successes on new targets to the SE of San Marcial and on the Plomosas Property, outside of the resource areas, provide additional upside for new discoveries on regional structures, veins and hydrothermal breccias identified by surface exploration and drilling over the past 12 months.
OVERALL PERFORMANCE
The Company is a mineral exploration and resource expansion company with mineral properties concentrated in the Rosario Mining District, Sinaloa, Mexico. It is employing its mineral exploration and business expertise, as well as knowledge and experience related to the district to advance resource expansion and new discovery opportunities in the pursuit of future development. The Company has successfully acquired low-cost assets, by staking, property acquisitions and corporate transactions. This is highlighted by the acquisition of 100% of Minera La Rastra S.A. de C.V. ("MLR"); the company holding Plomosas and other concessions from First Majestic Silver Corp. ("First Majestic"), completed in March 2020 and the acquisition of 100% of Marlin Gold Mining Ltd. ("Marlin") from Mako Mining Corp. ("Mako"), completed in March 2021. Marlin owns 100% of Oro Gold de Mexico, S.A. de C.V. ("Oro Gold"), a Mexican company, that includes the past producing La Trinidad open pit gold mine ("La Trinidad"), that ceased operating in 2019, and additional highly prospective concessions located adjacent to GR Silver's existing
GR Silver Mining Ltd. June 30, 2022 Management Discussion and Analysis
3
portfolio of properties. In May 2021, the Company completed the acquisition of 100% of the San Marcial asset, using financing proceeds to exercise the three-year option. These acquisitions together with the existing portfolio, totalling 73,413.3 ha, have positioned the Company as a leader controlling key silver-gold assets in the Rosario Mining District (Figure 1).
COVID 19-UPDATE
The Company adjusted quickly to the changing COVID-19 conditions. At Plomosas, the Company has a camp with a capacity for 190 people, directly involved in exploration, drilling, underground activities, general logistics, environmental activities and operational support, led by a local General Manager. The Company employs experienced medical and Occupational Health and Safety personnel and has implemented strict measures and protocols to limit potential exposure of personnel and nearby communities to the virus. Either before accessing, or upon arrival at, the camp and any operation, all persons, including external consultants, are tested for COVID-19 and following receipt of negative tests, are permitted entry under strict health and safety protocols. Once on site, all appropriate COVID-19 related protocols are rigorously enforced. In addition, the Company has implemented frequent testing of all staff working on all facilities and all visitors are required to present evidence of vaccination and/or negative test results. Any anomaly regarding COVID-19 is reported to the Company's Health and Safety staff for review and implementation of appropriate actions such as isolation or restricting access to facilities. The municipality of Rosario, where most of the projects are located, is currently classified according to the Mexican Authorities as "semaforo verde" (green light), reflecting a low level of COVID-19 cases over recent months.
EXPLORATION & RESOURCE DEVELOPMENT-STAGE PROJECTS
GR Silver is a mineral exploration and resource expansion company. It controls 100% of approximately 734 sq. km of highly prospective exploration concessions within the Rosario Mining District, in Sinaloa State, Mexico, and includes two mineral resource estimates as well as two past-producer mines. The three key properties of the Company (Figure 1), covering 432 sq. km, are the:
Plomosas Property - a past-producing underground lead-zinc-silver-gold mine, for which the Company released, in August 2021, the first ever National Instrument43-101- Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") resource estimates on the Plomosas Mine Area and the San Juan Area. Plomosas also includes at least 16 additional exploration targets of which 11 are prioritized for further review and assessment;
San Marcial Property - a resource expansion stage asset. The Company released its NI 43-101 resource estimate for San Marcial in February 2019 and amended in June 2020;
[the NI 43-101 resource reports for both Plomosas and San Marcial, respectively, are available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) or the Company's website (www.grsilvermining.com)]; and
La Trinidad Property - a past-producing open pit, heap leach gold mine and associated concessions, acquired in March 2021.
In addition to the three key properties (above), the Company holds over 300 sq. km of highly prospective "non-core" concessions which include the Cimarron gold deposit (Figure 1), as well as exploration concessions and applications close to the El Rosario historical multi-million-ouncegold-silver mine, named Rosario, El Habal, Union II, El Habal Sur, Yauco and El Placer II (Tables 8 and 9).
The main focus for GR Silver is the Plomosas Project, consisting of the three key neighbouring properties of the Company - Plomosas, San Marcial and La Trinidad (Figure 1 and Table 1) - consisting of 17 mining concessions covering an area of 432 sq. km. GR Silver owns 100% of these properties, located near the historic mining village of La Rastra, within the Rosario Mining District. In conjunction with the extensive databases that were acquired through each of these transactions, the Company has now integrated the data into a single regional database.
The Company's Plomosas Project lies in one of the most prolific geological settings for the discovery of high-gradesilver-gold epithermal mineralized systems in Mexico. This is evidenced by world class deposits discovered in similar mining districts along the western edge of the Sierra Madre Occidental and replicated by recent high-gradesilver-gold drilling results from the Company's underground and surface drilling programs. This is also evidenced by the history of multi-million-ounce past gold and silver production from the historic El Rosario Mine.
GR Silver Mining Ltd. June 30, 2022 Management Discussion and Analysis
4
Table 1 Plomosas Project - Mining Concessions
AREA
No.
MINING CONCESSIONS
OWNERSHIP
TITLE
SURFACE AREA
(ha)
San Marcial
1
Mina San Marcial
Minera San Marcial
180998
119.0000
2
Ampliacion San Marcial
Minera San Marcial
211650
1131.0000
Plomosas
3
Plomosas
Minera La Rastra
168698
12.0000
4
Segunda Ampl. de Plomosas
Minera La Rastra
168699
100.0000
5
Continuacion de Plomosas
Minera La Rastra
168700
12.0000
6
La Rastra 2
Minera La Rastra
183443
25.4275
7
San Juan
Minera La Rastra
188174
24.5725
8
La Estrella
Minera La Rastra
202188
261.6800
9
Plomosas 3
Minera La Rastra
209251
23.2700
10
Plomosas 2
Minera La Rastra
210152
83.5000
11
La Rastra
Minera La Rastra
214304
5396.0027
12
Plomosas 4
Minera La Rastra
225024
420.9633
13
Los Arcos
Minera La Rastra
226222
214.1300
La Trinidad
14
Reduccion la Nueva Trinidad*
Oro Gold de Mexico
244239
35,173.5088
15
Nancy
Oro Gold de Mexico
226638
100.0000
16
San Carlos
Oro Gold de Mexico
237870
79.5781
17
San Carlos I
Oro Gold de Mexico
241108
10.4219
* June 2021 reduction subject to Government approval
Figure 1 GR Silver Concessions Portfolio in the Rosario Mining District, Sinaloa, Mexico
San Marcial Property
GR Silver Mining Ltd. June 30, 2022 Management Discussion and Analysis
5
