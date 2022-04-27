GR Silver Mining : MD&A for year ended December 31 2021 04/27/2022 | 01:56pm EDT Send by mail :

GR SILVER MINING LTD. MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2021 REPORT DATE: APRIL 25, 2022 This Management Discussion and Analysis (the "MDA") provides relevant information on the operations of GR Silver Mining Ltd. (the "Company" or "GR Silver") to the Report Date and the financial condition of the Company for the year ended December 31, 2021. This document contains forward looking statements. Please see section "Forward-Looking Statements". The Company is in the business of mineral exploration and resource expansion. Consistent with the Company's business plan, the land consolidation phase has been completed and the focus shifted to the Plomosas Property, the San Marcial Property and the adjoining, newly acquired La Trinidad Property (the "Properties"), which are located approximately 90 to 100 kilometres east-southeast of Mazatlán, Sinaloa, Mexico. The Properties are in a prolific mining area, the Rosario Mining District, with nearby historical precious metal producers. The Company has now identified multiple epithermal veins and hydrothermal breccias on the Properties. The main activities include the evaluation and exploration of mineral exploration properties in search of economic mineral deposits. The Company is currently focused on resource expansion at the Properties, as well as new discoveries. The amounts shown for exploration and evaluation assets are dependent upon the discovery of economically recoverable reserves and future profitable production or proceeds from the disposition of these assets. The carrying values of exploration and evaluation assets do not necessarily reflect their present or future values. All monetary amounts in this MDA and in the condensed interim consolidated financial statements are expressed in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise stated. Financial results are being reported in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). The Company's certifying officers, based on their knowledge, having exercised reasonable diligence, are also responsible to ensure that these filings do not contain any untrue or misleading statements nor do they omit stating material facts required to be stated in light of the circumstances under which they were made, with respect to the period covered by these filings, and the condensed interim consolidated financial statements together with other financial information included in these filings. The Board of Directors approves the consolidated financial statements and MDA and ensures that management has discharged its financial responsibilities. The MDA should be read in conjunction with the Company's consolidated financial statements and notes thereto for the year ended December 31, 2021. The Company is registered in the province of British Columbia. The Company's head office address is Suite 900 - 999 West Hastings Street, Vancouver B.C. V6C 2W2. The Company's registered and records office is Suite 600 - 890 West Pender Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6C 1J9. SUMMARY OF 2021 EXPLORATION ACHIEVEMENTS The 2021 year has seen GR Silver achieve significant milestones in its growth as a dominant player in the Rosario Mining District in Sinaloa, Mexico, consolidating key exploration projects under a single entity for the first time, as well as completing its second NI 43-101 mineral resource estimation. Drilling and exploration successes, in new targets as well as resource areas, have created a solid foundation for future resource expansion.  A continuation of the Company's 2020 Plomosas Property drilling program at the Plomosas Mine Area and the San Juan Area, early in 2021, identified numerous wide and high-grade extensions to silver (Ag), gold (Au), lead (Pb) and zinc (Zn) mineralization in these areas. In combination with the extensive drilling database inherited from previous owners, these results allowed for re-interpretation of the existing model as well as identification of new styles of mineralization, particularly of gold-bearing structures in addition to the main silver bearing breccia mineralization.  At the past producing Plomosas Property, the first ever NI 43-101 mineral resource estimate, for the combined Plomosas Mine and San Juan Areas, was delivered by the Company in August 2021. The resource estimate consolidated >400 historical drill holes by previous owners, supplemented by an initial round of confirmatory and extensional drilling by GR Silver, and provides a robust geological model for additional resource expansion. The resource estimate totaled 10.3 Moz AgEq (Indicated) and 21.0 Moz AgEq (Inferred), adding to the existing NI 43-101 mineral resource inventory of 36.0 Moz (Indicated) and 12.0 Moz AgEq (Inferred) at the Company's San Marcial Property (reported in February 2019 and then amended in June 2020).

 The Plomosas Property mineral resource included sampling and assaying of selective historical drill holes completed by previous companies. Many of the historical holes had only isolated or selective sampling despite passing close to underground workings and stopes. Where these historical holes passed within zones interpreted as being mineralized, with visually confirmed mineralization in the underground workings and stopes, the unsampled intervals were conservatively assigned zero values during the resource estimation process, resulting in a resource model with potential grade upside from follow up exploratory activities. Further drilling is scheduled for 2022 to address these blank spots to potentially continue resource growth at the Plomosas Mine and San Juan Areas.

 In April 2021, the Company announced the acquisition of 100% of Marlin Gold Mining Ltd, owner of 100% of Oro Gold de Mexico S.A. de C.V., which in turn, owns the past-producer La Trinidad open pit Au mine, that ceased operating in 2019, and 12 highly prospective concessions adjacent to GR Silver's existing portfolio of properties. This acquisition gave GR Silver 100% control of three mineralized structural trends on the SW edge of the prolific Sierra Madre Occidental Au-Ag belt, including strategic ground between the Company's Plomosas and San Marcial properties (Figure 1).

 Subsequent to the resource drilling at Plomosas in early 2021, the Company commenced a substantial surface exploration and drilling program in the second half of the year, focused on new targets within the Plomosas Property and the adjacent GAP Area (Figure 2). New targets were identified within the Company's significant ground position within the highly prospective Sierra Madre Occidental, where additional Au-Ag mineralized veins, breccias, structures and historical workings had been identified. High-grade Au-Ag results were reported late in the year at the GAP Area - located between San Marcial and San Juan, and also at Loma Dorada - a northern extension to the La Colorada Au mineralization, currently being mined by a third party.

 In May 2021, the Company announced that it had completed the acquisition of 100% of the San Marcial Property following the final option payment to SSR Mining Ltd. In the three years since initiating the option agreement in May 2018, the Company had invested over $4.6 million in exploration expenditure and increased the NI 43-101 resources by 57% in the Indicated category and by 126% in the Inferred category.

 The first ever ground geophysical program over the San Marcial Property was completed during 2021. This extensive ground geophysical survey, with a total of 71 km of lines, combining 3D IP and magnetics, focused on the mineralized corridor linking San Marcial, the GAP Area and the structures leading to the San Juan and La Colorada areas of the Plomosas Property (Figure 2). In combination with surface and underground geological mapping, results of the geophysical survey were used to re-interpret our exploration models and identify numerous shallow targets to drill test for new discoveries. In addition, the geophysical interpretation was used to aid the identification of deeper drill targets to test the down dip and along strike extensions to the San Marcial resource area.

 The Company completed the first ever development of an underground tunnel at San Marcial during 2021, extending and expanding an existing 170 m tunnel to a total length of approximately 280 m. The new tunnel development provides sufficient tunnel width to allow access for a drill rig and an optimal underground location to efficiently drill test initial down dip and along strike extensions to the breccia-hosted San Marcial resource.

 The Company's successful eight-hole (2,436 m) underground drill program at San Marcial was completed late in 2021 with excellent results. Assays from seven of the holes were received, subsequent to year end, with results from the eighth hole pending. The drilling confirmed a significant expansion of high-grade Ag mineralization below the existing NI 43-101 mineral resource (Figure 10). Results of the program such as: o 18.5 m at 773 g/t Ag (including 5.6 m at 1,792 g/t Ag) from drill hole SMI21-03; and o 38.0 m at 299 g/t Ag (including 3.5 m at 1,002 g/t Ag) from drill hole SMI21-04; reinforced the widening of the high-grade mineral body at depth and along strike, supporting potential resource expansion and also provide additional new targets at depth for drilling in 2022.

The 2022 year has commenced strongly for GR Silver. The high-grade Ag results achieved from underground drilling at San Marcial are significant discovery to support planned expansion of the 2019 NI 43-101 mineral resource estimate. An active drilling season, both on surface and underground, is planned to follow up on excellent results at San Marcial as well as infill and expansion drilling at the Plomosas Mine Area. Drilling successes on new targets in the GAP Area and on the Plomosas Property outside of the resource areas, provide additional upside for new discoveries on the regional structures, veins and hydrothermal breccias identified by surface exploration and drilling during 2021. OVERALL PERFORMANCE The Company is a mineral exploration and resource expansion company with mineral properties concentrated in the Rosario Mining District, Sinaloa, Mexico. It is employing its mineral exploration and business expertise, as well as knowledge and experience related to the district to advance resource expansion and new discovery opportunities with the pursuit of future development. The Company has successfully completed low-cost acquisitions, by staking, property acquisitions and corporate transactions. This is highlighted by the acquisition of 100% of Minera La Rastra S.A. de C.V. ("MLR"); the company holding Plomosas and other concessions from First Majestic Silver Corp. ("First Majestic"), completed in March 2020 and the more recent acquisition of 100% of Marlin Gold Mining Ltd. ("Marlin") from Mako Mining Corp. ("Mako"), completed in March 2021. Marlin owns 100% of Oro Gold de Mexico, S.A. de C.V. ("Oro Gold"), a Mexican company, that includes the past producing La Trinidad open pit Au mine ("La Trinidad"), that ceased operating in 2019, and additional highly prospective concessions located adjacent to GR Silver's existing portfolio of properties. In May 2021, the Company completed the acquisition of 100% of the San Marcial asset, using financing proceeds to exercise the three-year option. These acquisitions together with the existing portfolio, totalling 73,413.3 ha, have positioned the Company as a leader controlling key silver-gold assets in the Rosario Mining District (Figure 1). COVID 19-UPDATE The Company continues to adjust to the unprecedented COVID-19 conditions. At Plomosas, the Company has a camp with a capacity for 190 essential persons, directly involved in exploration, drilling, underground activities and general logistics and operational support, led by a local General Manager. The Company employs experienced medical and Occupational Health and Safety personnel and has implemented strict measures and protocols to limit potential exposure of personnel and nearby communities to the virus. Before accessing the camp and any operation, all persons, including external consultants, are tested for COVID-19 and following receipt of negative tests, are transported to site using strict health and safety protocols. Once on site, all appropriate COVID-19 related protocols are rigorously enforced. In addition, the Company has implemented frequent testing of all staff working on all facilities and all visitors are required to present evidence of vaccination or negative PCR results. Any anomaly regarding COVID-19 is reported to the Company's Health and Safety staff for review and implementation of appropriate actions such as isolation or restricting access to facilities. The municipality of Rosario, where most of the projects are located, is currently classified according to the Mexican Authorities as "semaforo verde" (green light), reflecting a low level of COVID-19 cases over recent months. EXPLORATION & RESOURCE DEVELOPMENT-STAGE PROJECTS GR Silver is a mineral exploration and resource expansion company. It controls 100% of approximately 734 sq. km of highly prospective exploration concessions within the Rosario Mining District, in Sinaloa State, Mexico, and includes two mineral resource estimates as well as two past-producer mines. The three key properties of the Company (Figure 1), covering 432 sq. km, are the: (1) Plomosas Property -a past-producing underground lead-zinc-silver-gold mine, for which the Company released, in August 2021, the first ever National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") resource estimates on the Plomosas Mine Area and the San Juan Area. Plomosas also includes at least 16 additional exploration targets of which 11 are prioritized for further review and assessment; (2)San Marcial Property -a resource expansion stage asset. The Company released its NI 43-101 resource estimate for San Marcial in February 2019 and amended in June 2020 [the NI 43-101 resource reports for both Plomosas and San Marcial, respectively, are available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) or the Company's website (www.grsilvermining.com)]; and (3) La Trinidad Property - a past-producing open pit, heap leach gold mine and associated concessions, acquired in March 2021. In addition to the three key properties (above), the Company holds over 300 sq. km of highly prospective "non-core" concessions which include the Cimarron gold deposit (Figure 1), as well as exploration concessions close to the El Rosario historical multi-million-ounce gold-silver mine, named Rosario, El Habal, Union II, El Habal Sur, Yauco and El Placer II. The main focus of GR Silver is on the three key neighbouring properties of the Company - Plomosas, San Marcial and La Trinidad (Figure 1) - consisting of 17 mining concessions covering an area of 432 sq. km. GR Silver owns 100% of these properties, located near the historic mining village of La Rastra, within the Rosario Mining District. In conjunction with the extensive databases that were acquired through each of these transactions, the Company has now integrated the data into a single regional database. The Company's key properties lie in one of the most prolific geological settings for the discovery of high-grade silver-gold epithermal mineralized systems in Mexico. This is evidenced by world class deposits discovered in similar mining districts along the western edge of the Sierra Madre Occidental and replicated by recent high-grade silver-gold drilling results from the Company's underground and surface drilling program. This is also evidenced by the history of multi-million-ounce past gold and silver production from the historic El Rosario Mine. Figure 1 GR Silver Concessions Portfolio in the Rosario Mining District, Sinaloa, Mexico Plomosas Property The Plomosas Property includes the small past-producing Plomosas mine - a shallow underground mine from which Grupo Mexico (IMMSA) historically produced 67,600 t of lead concentrate and 31,400 t of zinc concentrate with silver-gold credits between 1986 and 2000. The mine was closed in 2001 after succumbing to the then prevailing low commodity prices. As a result of the mine's continuous care and maintenance since that time, the extensive eight kms of underground tunnels and developments are in good condition, providing immediate access for exploration and potential future mining activities. Plomosas is strategically located within five kms of San Marcial (Figure 1) in the southeast of Sinaloa State, Mexico, providing opportunities for cost and operational synergies in an integrated development scenario. The March 2020 acquisition of MLR included > 500 historical and recent drill holes from both surface and underground locations in the Plomosas Mine Area and San Juan Area. This extensive database of drilling data was key in the Company's recent mineral resource estimation at Plomosas. The Company completed its first drilling program at Plomosas during 2020-21, with 77 surface and underground holes (total 15,944 m) focused on expanding known mineralization along strike and down dip in both the Plomosas Mine Area and the San Juan Area. Underground drilling included in the program targeted the extension of recent silver-gold rich discoveries, such as at the lowest level (775 m RL, or approximately 250 m below surface) of the Plomosas Mine Area and two low sulphidation epithermal veins at the San Juan Area. Both areas were the subject of 3D modelling and interpretation, leading to the initial NI 43-101 resource estimations completed on August 23, 2021 (see below). The previous owners of Plomosas (including most recently, First Majestic) invested approximately US$18 million in exploration, including extensive geophysics and geochemistry programs. As the Plomosas mine is a past producer, valid surface rights agreements, as well as mine and water use permits, remain in place for current and future use by the Company. Strategically, through the acquisition of MLR, the Company also now owns key land holdings and fixed assets around the Plomosas Mine Area and camp facilities. Table 1 Key Properties - Mining Concessions AREA No. MINING CONCESSIONS OWNERSHIP TITLE SURFACE AREA (ha) San Marcial 1 Mina San Marcial Minera San Marcial 180998 119.0000 2 Ampliacion San Marcial Minera San Marcial 211650 1131.0000 Plomosas 3 Plomosas Minera La Rastra 168698 12.0000 4 Segunda Ampl. de Plomosas Minera La Rastra 168699 100.0000 5 Continuacion de Plomosas Minera La Rastra 168700 12.0000 6 La Rastra 2 Minera La Rastra 183443 25.4275 7 San Juan Minera La Rastra 188174 24.5725 8 La Estrella Minera La Rastra 202188 261.6800 9 Plomosas 3 Minera La Rastra 209251 23.2700 10 Plomosas 2 Minera La Rastra 210152 83.5000 11 La Rastra Minera La Rastra 214304 5396.0027 12 Plomosas 4 Minera La Rastra 225024 420.9633 13 Los Arcos Minera La Rastra 226222 214.1300 La Trinidad 14 Reduccion la Nueva Trinidad* Oro Gold de Mexico 244239 35,173.5088 15 Nancy Oro Gold de Mexico 226638 100.0000 16 San Carlos Oro Gold de Mexico 237870 79.5781 17 San Carlos I Oro Gold de Mexico 241108 10.4219 * June 2021 reduction subject to Government approval This is an excerpt of the original content. 