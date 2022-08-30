GR Silver Mining : Quarterly Financial Statements June 30, 2022

For the six months ended June 30, 2022. (Unaudited - Prepared by Management)
(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
NOTICE TO READER
Pursuant to National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3(3)(a) issued by the Canadian Securities Administrators, if an auditor has not performed a review of condensed interim consolidated financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the condensed interim consolidated financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.
The condensed interim consolidated financial statements of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management.
The Company's independent auditors have not performed a review of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements in accordance with the standards established by the Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada for a review of condensed consolidated interim financial statements by an entity's auditor.
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
GR SILVER MINING LTD.
CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (Unaudited - Prepared by management)
(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
June 30,
December 31,
2022
2021
ASSETS
Current
Cash (Note 3)
$
2,216,460
$
3,077,796
Receivables (Note 4)
34,198
25,519
Prepaid
395,777
263,408
2,646,435
3,366,723
Equipment (Note 5)
1,717,796
1,807,195
Exploration and evaluation assets (Note 6)
19,777,764
19,777,764
Reclamation provision indemnification asset (Note 6 and 10)
1,246,610
1,246,610
Value added tax receivable (Note 4)
2,514,072
2,229,168
$
27,902,677
$
28,427,460
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (Note 8 and 9)
$
808,203
$
1,665,656
Mexico mining concession taxes (Note 6 and 8)
14,170,674
12,844,788
14,978,877
14,510,444
Non-current liabilities
Reclamation provision (Note 10)
2,657,157
2,653,918
Total liabilities
17,636,034
17,164,362
Shareholders' equity
Share capital (Note 11)
52,118,667
45,492,226
Share compensation reserve (Note 11)
4,656,752
4,090,302
Deficit
(46,508,776)
(38,319,430)
10,266,643
11,263,098
$
27,902,677
$
28,427,460
Nature of operations and going concern (Note 1)
Subsequent events (Note 16)
On behalf of the Board:
"Eric Zaunscherb"
Director
"Gino DeMichele"
Director
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
GR SILVER MINING LTD.
CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (Unaudited - Prepared by management)
(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
Three Months
Three Months
Six Months
Six Months
Ended
Ended
Ended
Ended
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2021
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2021
EXPENSES
Amortization (Note 5)
$
135,901
$
131,184
$
266,071
$
166,487
Consulting (Note 10)
40,671
104,685
67,190
191,738
Exploration expenditures (Note 8)
2,417,789
2,622,629
5,840,389
5,337,265
Foreign exchange (gain) loss
394,335
275,838
294,129
309,979
Investor relations
154,917
132,974
289,672
306,503
Office
156,217
158,955
304,174
270,429
Professional fees (Note 10)
137,802
219,097
282,927
316,146
Property investigation
-
-
-
3,632
Regulatory and transfer agent
52,856
39,748
95,761
67,923
Salaries (Note 10)
442,778
308,886
1,072,845
519,220
Share-based compensation (Note 10 and 12)
198,671
483,816
453,446
1,498,909
Travel
26,556
7,620
54,451
51,640
(4,158,493)
(4,485,432)
(9,021,055)
(9,039,871)
Accretion expense evaluation assets (Note 11)
(1,576)
(1,626)
(3,239)
(3,239)
Gain on concession taxes (Note 8)
-
-
831,621
-
Interest income
4,447
7,784
5,269
10,603
Recovery on exploration and evaluation assets (Note 7)
-
72,366
-
72,366
Gain (Loss) on settlement of accounts payable
4,792
2,628
4,792
(3,015)
Other income
(6,734)
27,000
(6,734)
27,000
Loss and comprehensive loss for the period
$
(4,157,564)
$
(4,377,280)
$
(8,189,346)
$
(8,936,156)
Loss per common share
-Basic and diluted
$
(0.03)
$
(0.03)
$
(0.05)
$
(0.06)
Weighted average number of common shares
outstanding
-Basic and diluted
175,046,638
152,693,907
171,457,079
141,672,117
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
GR SILVER MINING LTD.
CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited - Prepared by management)
(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
Six Months
Six Months
Ended June
Ended June
30, 2022
30, 2021
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Loss for the period
$
(8,189,346)
$
(8,936,156)
Items not affecting cash:
Amortization
266,071
166,487
Gain on concession taxes
(831,621)
-
Share-based compensation
453,446
1,498,909
Accretion expenses on restoration obligations (Note 11)
3,239
3,239
Changes in non-cash working capital items:
Increase (Decrease) in receivables
(8,679)
(19,387)
Increase in prepaids
(132,369)
(183,186)
Increase in concession taxes payable
2,157,508
-
Increase in value added tax
(284,904)
(922,321)
Increases (Decrease) in accounts payable and accrued liabilities
(828,702)
371,119
Net cash used in operating activities
(7,395,357)
(8,021,296)
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Acquisition of San Marcial Property (Note 7)
-
(2,500,000)
Acquisition of La Trinidad Property (Note 7)
-
(332,516)
Cash acquired from Mako acquisition (Note 7)
-
5,467
Deferred acquisition costs
-
158,860
Equipment
(176,672)
(177,548)
Net cash provided by investing activities
(176,672)
(2,845,737)
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Proceeds from the issuance of shares
7,435,421
17,950,456
Share issue costs
(724,728)
(850,735)
Net cash provided by financing activities
6,710,693
17,099,721
Change in cash during the period
(861,336)
6,232,688
Cash, beginning of period
3,077,796
4,893,578
Cash, end of period
$
2,216,460
$
11,126,266
Supplemental disclosure with respect to cash flows (Note 12)
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
GR Silver Mining Ltd. published this content on 30 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2022 17:59:08 UTC.