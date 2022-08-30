Log in
    GRSL   CA36258E1025

GR SILVER MINING LTD.

(GRSL)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  01:49 2022-08-30 pm EDT
0.1250 CAD   -7.41%
GR Silver Mining : Quarterly Financial Statements June 30, 2022

08/30/2022 | 02:00pm EDT
GR SILVER MINING LTD.

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

For the six months ended June 30, 2022. (Unaudited - Prepared by Management)

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

NOTICE TO READER

Pursuant to National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3(3)(a) issued by the Canadian Securities Administrators, if an auditor has not performed a review of condensed interim consolidated financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the condensed interim consolidated financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.

The condensed interim consolidated financial statements of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management.

The Company's independent auditors have not performed a review of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements in accordance with the standards established by the Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada for a review of condensed consolidated interim financial statements by an entity's auditor.

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

GR SILVER MINING LTD.

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (Unaudited - Prepared by management)

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

June 30,

December 31,

2022

2021

ASSETS

Current

Cash (Note 3)

$

2,216,460

$

3,077,796

Receivables (Note 4)

34,198

25,519

Prepaid

395,777

263,408

2,646,435

3,366,723

Equipment (Note 5)

1,717,796

1,807,195

Exploration and evaluation assets (Note 6)

19,777,764

19,777,764

Reclamation provision indemnification asset (Note 6 and 10)

1,246,610

1,246,610

Value added tax receivable (Note 4)

2,514,072

2,229,168

$

27,902,677

$

28,427,460

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current liabilities

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (Note 8 and 9)

$

808,203

$

1,665,656

Mexico mining concession taxes (Note 6 and 8)

14,170,674

12,844,788

14,978,877

14,510,444

Non-current liabilities

Reclamation provision (Note 10)

2,657,157

2,653,918

Total liabilities

17,636,034

17,164,362

Shareholders' equity

Share capital (Note 11)

52,118,667

45,492,226

Share compensation reserve (Note 11)

4,656,752

4,090,302

Deficit

(46,508,776)

(38,319,430)

10,266,643

11,263,098

$

27,902,677

$

28,427,460

Nature of operations and going concern (Note 1)

Subsequent events (Note 16)

On behalf of the Board:

"Eric Zaunscherb"

Director

"Gino DeMichele"

Director

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

GR SILVER MINING LTD.

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (Unaudited - Prepared by management)

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

Three Months

Three Months

Six Months

Six Months

Ended

Ended

Ended

Ended

June 30, 2022

June 30, 2021

June 30, 2022

June 30, 2021

EXPENSES

Amortization (Note 5)

$

135,901

$

131,184

$

266,071

$

166,487

Consulting (Note 10)

40,671

104,685

67,190

191,738

Exploration expenditures (Note 8)

2,417,789

2,622,629

5,840,389

5,337,265

Foreign exchange (gain) loss

394,335

275,838

294,129

309,979

Investor relations

154,917

132,974

289,672

306,503

Office

156,217

158,955

304,174

270,429

Professional fees (Note 10)

137,802

219,097

282,927

316,146

Property investigation

-

-

-

3,632

Regulatory and transfer agent

52,856

39,748

95,761

67,923

Salaries (Note 10)

442,778

308,886

1,072,845

519,220

Share-based compensation (Note 10 and 12)

198,671

483,816

453,446

1,498,909

Travel

26,556

7,620

54,451

51,640

(4,158,493)

(4,485,432)

(9,021,055)

(9,039,871)

Accretion expense evaluation assets (Note 11)

(1,576)

(1,626)

(3,239)

(3,239)

Gain on concession taxes (Note 8)

-

-

831,621

-

Interest income

4,447

7,784

5,269

10,603

Recovery on exploration and evaluation assets (Note 7)

-

72,366

-

72,366

Gain (Loss) on settlement of accounts payable

4,792

2,628

4,792

(3,015)

Other income

(6,734)

27,000

(6,734)

27,000

Loss and comprehensive loss for the period

$

(4,157,564)

$

(4,377,280)

$

(8,189,346)

$

(8,936,156)

Loss per common share

-Basic and diluted

$

(0.03)

$

(0.03)

$

(0.05)

$

(0.06)

Weighted average number of common shares

outstanding

-Basic and diluted

175,046,638

152,693,907

171,457,079

141,672,117

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

GR SILVER MINING LTD.

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited - Prepared by management)

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

Six Months

Six Months

Ended June

Ended June

30, 2022

30, 2021

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES

Loss for the period

$

(8,189,346)

$

(8,936,156)

Items not affecting cash:

Amortization

266,071

166,487

Gain on concession taxes

(831,621)

-

Share-based compensation

453,446

1,498,909

Accretion expenses on restoration obligations (Note 11)

3,239

3,239

Changes in non-cash working capital items:

Increase (Decrease) in receivables

(8,679)

(19,387)

Increase in prepaids

(132,369)

(183,186)

Increase in concession taxes payable

2,157,508

-

Increase in value added tax

(284,904)

(922,321)

Increases (Decrease) in accounts payable and accrued liabilities

(828,702)

371,119

Net cash used in operating activities

(7,395,357)

(8,021,296)

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES

Acquisition of San Marcial Property (Note 7)

-

(2,500,000)

Acquisition of La Trinidad Property (Note 7)

-

(332,516)

Cash acquired from Mako acquisition (Note 7)

-

5,467

Deferred acquisition costs

-

158,860

Equipment

(176,672)

(177,548)

Net cash provided by investing activities

(176,672)

(2,845,737)

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES

Proceeds from the issuance of shares

7,435,421

17,950,456

Share issue costs

(724,728)

(850,735)

Net cash provided by financing activities

6,710,693

17,099,721

Change in cash during the period

(861,336)

6,232,688

Cash, beginning of period

3,077,796

4,893,578

Cash, end of period

$

2,216,460

$

11,126,266

Supplemental disclosure with respect to cash flows (Note 12)

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

Disclaimer

GR Silver Mining Ltd. published this content on 30 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
